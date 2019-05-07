Watch: Romo does incredible Na impersonation in front of Na

Kevin Na walking in putts has become stuff of legend in the pro ranks, reaching a fever pitch when Tiger Woods imitated Na earlier this year on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the third round of The Players.

And on Tuesday while playing with Na at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tony Romo did his best impression of the two-time PGA Tour winner. Aside from the split-grip putting style, it was perfect.

According to Na’s Instagram post, Romo, who is teeing it up this week on a sponsor exemption, nailed the trick on his first attempt … and he’s going to need a little more of that magic if he wants to get in the mix at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster extraordinaire is making his second official start on Tour, after finishing in last place at last year’s Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship.