The island green on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass can be tough to hit under normal conditions. But what if you're asked to do it with a driver?

Rory McIlroy took on the full-bag challenge recently, with The Players now only a few weeks away as it returns to its former date in mid-March. McIlroy stood on the pro tee and took on the 137-yard shot with every club in his arsenal outside of his putter. The results were somewhat surprising, as he found the green with just four of his 13 shots: pitching wedge, 9-iron, 7-iron and, perhaps most impressively, 3-wood.

"That actually wasn't a very good effort," McIlroy said.

While it's unlikely he'll need the 3-wood for No. 17 next month, it wouldn't be unheard of for players to turn to a 7-iron should the brisk winds kick up as they sometimes did when the tournament was held in March until 2006. Check out full video of McIlroy's efforts below: