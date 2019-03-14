Sergio Garcia has had some memorable moments at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole, but the scene that unfolded on Wednesday has to rank right up there.

During his Players practice round, Garcia helped a fan propose to his girlfriend, and then presented the happy with a check from The Players Championship for $20,000 to go toward their wedding.

After teeing off on 17, Garcia - who had the ring in his pocket - picked Emma Baxley out of the crowd and took her on a little stroll while her boyfriend, Ricardo Fonseca, ran to grab flowers and surprise them on the green after the players had finished putting.

Some of @TheSergioGarcia's most memorable moments have come at No. 17.



Now, he’s paying it forward to a family who has volunteered @THEPLAYERSChamp 44 times. 💍#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/nY6RBAVOnk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2019

FORE YOUR WEDDING



Sergio gives Emma and Ricardo 20,000 after their engagement #TeamSideline pic.twitter.com/USMIGE4qk8 — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) March 13, 2019

Baxley's family has a long history at TPC Sawgrass, with a total of 44 years of volunteering at The Players.

After this proposal, it's probably safe to say they'll be coming back for at least a few more editions of the event.