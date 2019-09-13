What a treasure Kiradech Aphibarnrat is.

The fun-loving Aphibarnrat may not be the biggest name in the game, but he's full of moments that will make you laugh and smile. From the countless times of vaping on the course (sometimes even secretly), to his recent acrobatic slip and fall at the Masters, Aphibarnrat is unlike any other on Tour.

Getting in offseason work is vital to prepare for the upcoming PGA Tour season and Aphibarnrat isn't going to let a little heat get in his way.

And even in the dog days of summer, with the unbearable sweltering heat, he's added to his memorable list.

And taken a page out of John Daly's book.

Aphibarnrat may not be the talent Daly was on the PGA Tour, but he's as close to Daly as we have these days. In a time where the game is seeing a trend of workout regimens, nude Body Issue photos and Greek God physiques, Aphibarnrat is sticking with the dad bod and isn't afraid to flaunt it.

Move over 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson. Make way for 'Shirtless' Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Doesn't quite roll off the tongue as well, but it doesn't matter when you own it like Aphibarnrat does.