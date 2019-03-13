Watch: Singh, 56, continues ridiculous workout regimen at Players

Vijay Singh has been making headlines with his unique workouts this year, staying in shape to contend in PGA Tour events and to teach John Daly a thing or two about fitness.

So if it ain't broke ...

The 56-year-old is making his 25th career Players Championship start at TPC Sawgrass this week, and the ridiculous workouts have continued, with Vijay hitting the gym (hard!) at 7 a.m. and getting some swings in on the beach.

THIS is how you get ready for your 25th @THEPLAYERSChamp start!



THIS is how you get ready for your 25th @THEPLAYERSChamp start!

As impressive as the training is, especially for a guy his age, let's not just breeze past his past stellar his Instagram game either.

The World Golf Hall of Famer is proving 56 is the new 26. Don't be shocked if that 35th PGA Tour title comes this year, if not this week.