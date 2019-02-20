Tyrrell Hatton returned to the scene of the crime this week in Mexico City.

Last year, Hatton had a putt on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but his ball hit a spike mark shortly after leaving the putterface and ended up missing just short.

Of course, thanks to the new Rules of Golf, Hatton can now repair such spike marks, which he was glad to do earlier this week on Chapultepec Golf Club's 18th green.

Now that spike mark will never cost Hatton money again.