This week in golf (Oct. 26-Nov. 1): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Port Royal Golf Course – Southampton, Bermuda
Course specs: Par 71, 6,828 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1970)
Purse: $4 million
Defending champion: Brendon Todd
Notables in the field: Todd, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink, Padraig Harrington, Henrik Stenson, Hudson Swafford, Danny Willett, Will Zalatoris
Tee times: Click here (will display when available)
TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday: Noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open
Thursday-Sunday, Aphrodite Hills Resort – Paphos, Cyprus
Course specs: Par 71, 6,954 yards, designed by Cabell Robinson (2002)
Purse: $1.18 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Michael Campbell, Sam Horsfield, Haotong Li, Matthias Schwab
Tee times: Click here (will display when available)
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
TimberTech Championship
Friday-Sunday, Broken Sound Club (Old Course) – Boca Raton, Fla.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,807 yards, designed by Joe Lee (1978)
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Benrhard Langer
Notables in the field: Langer, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Jerry Kelly, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir
Tee times: Click here (will display when available)
TV schedule: Friday-Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)