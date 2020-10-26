This week in golf (Oct. 26-Nov. 1): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Port Royal Golf Course – Southampton, Bermuda

Course specs: Par 71, 6,828 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1970)

Purse: $4 million

Defending champion: Brendon Todd

Notables in the field: Todd, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink, Padraig Harrington, Henrik Stenson, Hudson Swafford, Danny Willett, Will Zalatoris

Tee times: Click here (will display when available)

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday: Noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

Thursday-Sunday, Aphrodite Hills Resort – Paphos, Cyprus

Course specs: Par 71, 6,954 yards, designed by Cabell Robinson (2002)

Purse: $1.18 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Michael Campbell, Sam Horsfield, Haotong Li, Matthias Schwab

Tee times: Click here (will display when available)

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

TimberTech Championship

Friday-Sunday, Broken Sound Club (Old Course) – Boca Raton, Fla.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,807 yards, designed by Joe Lee (1978)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Benrhard Langer

Notables in the field: Langer, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Jerry Kelly, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir

Tee times: Click here (will display when available)

TV schedule: Friday-Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

