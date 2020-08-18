Weekend U.S. Amateur Viewership on GOLF Channel Tops 2019 Viewership on FOX

GOLF Channel’s weekend coverage of the 120th U.S. Amateur saw record viewership, as Sunday night’s championship match telecast (7:03-10:28p ET) earned 472,000 average viewers per minute, +52% vs. last year’s championship match broadcast on FOX, and +5% vs. 2014, the last time the event culminated on NBC. Georgia Tech senior Tyler Strafaci rallied from an early 5-down deficit to defeat Ollie Osborne 1 up in Sunday’s 36-hole championship match at renowned Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
Sunday’s telecast on GOLF Channel was +15% vs. the five-year average of U.S. Amateur Sunday championship match broadcasts on FOX (410k, 2015-’19), and individually eclipsed 2015, ’16 and ’19 Sunday broadcasts. Saturday night’s semifinal matches on GOLF Channel (7-10:330p ET) also earned 298k average viewers, +2% vs. FOX’s broadcast of the semifinals in 2019. Saturday and Sunday also became the event’s most-watched cable telecasts in 18 years (2004-‘20).
GOLF Channel’s weekday coverage from Bandon Dunes last week (Wednesday-Friday) became the best for the event in more than 15 years, and was nearly three-times larger than FS1’s five-year weekday average (2015-’19).
Other viewership highlights:
Sunday (Championship Match):
- Coverage was up by more than 20% year-over-year in both the 25-54 and 18-49 demos vs. FOX’s championship match Sunday broadcast last year.
- Becomes the most-watched cable telecast at the U.S. Amateur in more than 20 years (628k, ESPN in 1999 – Friday, Quarterfinals).
- +112% vs. 2008, the last time U.S. Amateur Sunday aired on cable (223k, GOLF Channel).
- Coverage peaked from 10-10:15 p.m. ET with more than 600k average viewers per minute.
Saturday (Semifinal Matches):
- +59% vs. 2008, the last time U.S. Amateur Saturday aired on cable (188k, GOLF Channel).
- Average viewers per minute across Saturday’s telecast on GOLF Channel also eclipsed the 2015 and 2019 (FOX) broadcast coverage of the U.S. Amateur semifinal matches.
- Coverage peaked from 10:15-10:30 p.m. ET with more than 400k average viewers per minute.
Friday (Quarterfinal Matches):
- 220k average viewers per minute, +400% vs. 2019, and +168% vs. 2018.
- Most-watched U.S. Amateur weekday telecast in 16 years (280k, ESPN2 in 2004).
Thursday (Round of 16):
- 167k average viewers per minute, +476% vs. 2019, and +88% vs. 2018.
- Most-watched U.S. Amateur Thursday telecast in 16 years (189k, ESPN2 in 2004).
U.S. OPEN, U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN TO AIR ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS: Upcoming USGA championships in 2020 include the U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.) and the U.S. Women’s Open (Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas), with live coverage airing on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.
Source: Linear Television: Nielsen Live+Same Day U.S. HH Rtg; P2+ Avg 000’s; P25-54 000’s. Details available.