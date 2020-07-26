What's in the bag: 3M Open winner Michael Thompson

Getty Images

Michael Thompson won the 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minnesota. Here's a look inside his winning golf bag:

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft; Ping G410 (20.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

IRONS: Ping Blueprint (4-PW), with KBS Tour $-taper shafts

WEDGES: Glide 2.0 Stealth (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour $-taper shafts

PUTTER: Ping Anser 4

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

