Winners of College Golf's ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards Presented by Stifel to be Announced Today on 'Golf Central', 6 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel today will announce the winners of the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards presented by Stifel – recognizing the most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfer for the 2019-20 season – on a special edition of Golf Central airing at 6 p.m. ET.

The ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards are voted on by college golfers, coaches and the golf media. Voting for both awards opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The Fred Haskins Award is celebrating its 50th year in 2020.

The finalists for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel are:

Vivian Hou, Arizona (Freshman)

Golfstat rank: 3

Top results: second, Annika Intercollegiate; second, Stanford Intercollegiate; second, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-3, Hurricane Invitational; T-4, Pac-12 Preview; T-4, East Lake Cup; T-35, Windy City Collegiate

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU (Freshman)

Golfstat rank: 8

Wins: 2 (Magnolia Invitational, Florida State Matchup)

Other results: second, IJGA Collegiate; fourth, Princess Anne Invitational; T-5, Battle at the Beach; T-11, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate; T-23, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Natalie Srinivasan, Furman (Senior)

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 3 (Lady Paladin Invitational, Glass City Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational)

Other results: second, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, Cougar Classic; T-26, Landfall Tradition

Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam will join Golf Central to announce the 2020 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel winner. The winner will receive an exemption to compete in the 2021 Evian Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The finalists for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel are:

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt (Senior)

Golfstat rank: 2

Wins: 1 (Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate)

Other results: Second, Nike Collegiate; third, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-7, Tavistock Collegiate; T-13, East Lake Cup; T-14, Cabo Collegiate; T-24, Gator Invitational

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine (Senior)

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 2 (Alister Mackenzie Invitational, Southwestern Invitational)

Other results: T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-6, Amer Ari Invitational; T-6, The Prestige; T-15, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-19, GC of Georgia Collegiate

Davis Thompson, Georgia (Junior)

Golfstat rank: 6

Wins: 1 (Jim Rivers Intercollegiate)

Other results: fourth, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-6, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-6, Nike Collegiate; T-8, Carmel Cup; T-12, Ka'anapali Collegiate; T-32, Puerto Rico Classic

Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Stifel, will announce the Fred Haskins Award winner on Golf Central.

Voting for both awards are compiled and verified by the Fred Haskins Commission, which oversees both awards. Celebrating its 50th year, the Fred Haskins Award has been given to players who have captured 31 major championships and more than 300 professional tournaments around the world, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw. Maria Fassi (Arkansas) became the first back-to-back winner of the ANNIKA Award in 2019, while Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State) won the 2019 Fred Haskins Award. GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards.

