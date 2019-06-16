Woodland watches name being etched into history; 'It's pretty cool'

A couple hours after putting on a show at Pebble Beach and closing out his first major victory over two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland sat with the engraver as his name was etched in history on the U.S. Open trophy.

As he was chatting with the man who was physically putting his name onto one of golf's most treasured trophies, he was asked how it felt to watch the process take place.

“It’s special to know that it’s never gonna go off,” Woodland said. “Hopefully guys will see that for a long, long time. It’s awesome. Never envisioned seeing that on there. It’s pretty cool.”

Woodland won the U.S. Open by three shots over Koepka, en route to his fourth career win on the PGA Tour.