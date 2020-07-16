Woods & Nine of Top-10 in the World Headline Field at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Today-Sunday on GOLF Channel

The PGA TOUR is at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio for the second consecutive week, as Tiger Woods, along with nine of the top-10 in the world headlining the field at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Woods will be making his first competitive start on TOUR since February. Live tournament coverage airs today-Sunday on GOLF Channel, utilizing a unified CBS Sports and GOLF Channel linear broadcast production.

PGA TOUR

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Dates: July 16-19

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Tournament Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE “Look-in” – Live Featured Groups)

Thursday 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) / 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Friday 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) / 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Saturday 12:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 7 p.m.-Midnight (Replay)

Sunday 1-3:30 p.m. (Live) / 8 p.m.-1 a.m. (Replay)

Golf Central Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Live)

Friday 2-2:30 p.m. / 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m. (Live)

PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold (Eastern):

Thursday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Patrick Cantlay/Bryson DeChambeau/Collin Morikawa (8:06 a.m. ET)

Dustin Johnson/Justin Thomas/Xander Schauffele (8:17 a.m. ET)

Shane Lowry/Phil Mickelson/Justin Rose (1:06 p.m. ET)

Brooks Koepka/Rory McIlroy/Tiger Woods (1:17 p.m. ET)

Friday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Shane Lowry/Phil Mickelson/Justin Rose (8:06 a.m. ET)

Brooks Koepka/Rory McIlroy/Tiger Woods (8:17 a.m. ET)

Patrick Cantlay/Bryson DeChambeau/Collin Morikawa (1:06 p.m. ET)

Dustin Johnson/Justin Thomas/Xander Schauffele (1:17 p.m. ET)

Broadcast Notes:

Woods making first competitive start since February: Tiger Woods returns to competition this week at the Memorial Tournament, where he’s won on five previous occasions. This week will mark his first competitive start since the Genesis Invitational in February.

PGA TOUR LIVE “Extended Look-In” airing today from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET: GOLF Channel will expand its opening round live tournament coverage of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide today, offering viewers an extended live “look-in” at feature group streaming coverage via PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold. An extended live look-in of PGA TOUR LIVE featured groups will air today on GOLF Channel from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET, immediately prior to traditional live tournament coverage from 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

Cantlay defends: Patrick Cantlay finished two shots ahead of Adam Scott to capture his second PGA TOUR victory.

Headlining the field: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Tiger Woods.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Terry Gannon

Analysts: Nick Faldo / Curt Byrum / Davis Love III

On-Course: Mark Immelman

Reporter: Todd Lewis

-NBC Sports Group-