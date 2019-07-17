Your favorite PGA Tour players as old guys via the Face App

The latest Internet trend is the Face App, which takes a picture and instantly makes you look many years older (or younger) than you actually are in the photo.
So we thought we’d show you how your favorite PGA Tour players will look in a couple decades when they reach the PGA Tour Champions.
Warning: Some of these are terrifyingly awesome.
Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Phil Mickelson
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler
Bryson DeChambeau
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Jason Day