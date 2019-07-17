Your favorite PGA Tour players as old guys via the Face App

Getty Images

The latest Internet trend is the Face App, which takes a picture and instantly makes you look many years older (or younger) than you actually are in the photo. 

So we thought we’d show you how your favorite PGA Tour players will look in a couple decades when they reach the PGA Tour Champions. 

Warning: Some of these are terrifyingly awesome.

mcilroy_faceapp

Rory McIlroy

woods_faceapp

Tiger Woods

koepka_faceapp

Brooks Koepka

dj_faceapp

Dustin Johnson

mickelson_faceapp

Phil Mickelson

spieth_faceapp

Jordan Spieth

thomas_faceapp

Justin Thomas

fowler_faceapp

Rickie Fowler

dechambeau_faceapp

Bryson DeChambeau

reed_faceapp

Patrick Reed

rose_faceapp

Justin Rose

day_faceapp

Jason Day