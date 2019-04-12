Zach Johnson was taking practice swings on the 13th tee box Friday at the Masters when the unthinkable happened.

Johnson clipped his ball on one of the swings. His ball then ricocheted off the right tee marker and landed about 10 yards in front of Johnson, who casually walked up and grabbed his ball.

"Y'all can laugh, that's embarrassing," Johnson told his playing competitors, Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar.

Luckily for Johnson, no penalty was given since he did not intend to hit his ball. So Johnson re-teed and found the fairway. He then went on to birdie the hole and move back to 1 over for the tournament.

"There's a first for everything boys," Johnson added.