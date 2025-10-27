GOLFPASS FEATURED

Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
old_course_16_st_andrews_1920.jpg
Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open
In an attempt to “refine the strategic challenge for elite players,” the R&A announced on Tuesday a series of changes to the Old Course ahead of the 2027 Open at St. Andrews.
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
October 27, 2025 07:19 PM
The Golf Central crew analyzes five-time major champion Yani Tseng winning the Wistron Ladies Open by putting left-handed, sharing why it is one of the stories of the year and previewing what is next for the 36-year-old.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
4:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
4:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
1:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
4:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
Lots of 100 dollar bills, macro, close-up money. the concept of US cash money. US paper money. Bribery with a wad of money, cash circulation and money exchange currency. Background of 100 dollar bills
3:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
2:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
1:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
6:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
Now Playing
TOP HEADLINES
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut next month in Florida
logo_1920_pga_tour_champions.jpg
PGA Tour Champions releases schedule for 2026 season
old_course_16_st_andrews_1920.jpg
Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FEC Fall points
fifa_laopakdee_aac_celebrations.webp
Asia-Pacific Am champ’s journey to ASU started in remote Europe
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sponsor’s invite Brennan wins in first PGA Tour start as a pro in Utah

GOLFPASS FEATURED

More GolfPass
GP_Los_Suenos_Marriott.jpg
Hot winter golf destinations
We’re already dreaming of escaping somewhere warm this winter. Here’s our recommendations.
GP_Cordevalle.jpg
California’s golf & grapes getaway
This hidden oasis is California’s most underappreciated golf and wine destination.
GP_Youth_Course_2025.jpg
Momentum growing for junior golf
One of golf’s best “grow the game” organizations just hit a major milestone.
Rory McIlroy GolfPass Join the Club
GolfPass: Join the Club
Learn from the best golfers and instructors in the world and enjoy benefits that golfers love.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
October 25, 2025 11:46 PM
Relive the best moments from third-round action at the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
5:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
7:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
0:58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
4:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
8:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
0:40
Homa limps off green in Utah
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
1:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
Now Playing

LIVE AND UPCOMING

See All
Image for East Lake Cup - Rd 2
3:00PM EDT Tue, Oct 28
East Lake Cup - Rd 2
NCAA Golf
Image for East Lake Cup - Final Rd
3:00PM EDT Wed, Oct 29
East Lake Cup - Final Rd
NCAA Golf
Image for Maybank Championship - Rd 1
9:30PM EDT Wed, Oct 29
Maybank Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Image for LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 1
12:30AM EDT Thu, Oct 30
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Image for Maybank Championship - Rd 2
9:30PM EDT Thu, Oct 30
Maybank Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Image for LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 2
12:30AM EDT Fri, Oct 31
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 2
Asian Tour
Image for Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A - Rd 2
7:00AM EDT Fri, Oct 31
Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A - Rd 2
Golf
Image for Maybank Championship - Rd 3
9:30PM EDT Fri, Oct 31
Maybank Championship - Rd 3
LPGA
Image for LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 3
12:30AM EDT Sat, Nov 01
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 3
Asian Tour
Image for Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A - Rd 3
7:00AM EDT Sat, Nov 01
Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A - Rd 3
Golf
Image for Maybank Championship - Final Rd
9:30PM EDT Sat, Nov 01
Maybank Championship - Final Rd
LPGA
Image for LINK Hong Kong Open - Final Rd
12:30AM EDT Sun, Nov 02
LINK Hong Kong Open - Final Rd
Asian Tour
Image for Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A - Final Rd
4:30AM EST Sun, Nov 02
Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A - Final Rd
Golf

See All

LATEST

Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
The PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship offered a $6 million purse. Here’s how the purse was paid out at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
NCAA25_EAST_LAKE_16x9.jpg
East Lake Cup 2025: Field, format and how to watch at East Lake Golf Club
Here’s everything you need to know about one of college golf’s premiere events, the East Lake Cup.
  • Golf Channel Digital
    ,
  • Golf Channel Digital
    ,
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Former No. 1 Yani Tseng wins at home on LET for first victory since 2014
Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Four
Australia beats United States to win LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
Australia beat the United States team to win the LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown tournament on Sunday in South Korea.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Sponsor’s invite Michael Brennan leads by two at Bank of Utah Championship
Michael Brennan got into the Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor exemption after tearing up the PGA Tour Americas. He’s in position to leave Black Desert on Sunday as a PGA Tour winner.
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Three
World team, U.S., Australia and Japan reach semifinals of International Crown
Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan beat Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad, 4 and 3, on Saturday to qualify the World team for the International Crown semifinals.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Two
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
Michael Brennan earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on the PGA Tour Americas. In two days at Black Desert in the Bank of Utah Championship, he charged to the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard.
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
Despite painful ankle issue, Max Homa fires 66 to jump into Utah hunt
Homa’s 5-under 66 Friday at the Bank of Utah Championship has Homa eyeing his first PGA Tour victory since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa can also barely walk.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round One
Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
See More