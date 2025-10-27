GOLFPASS FEATURED

In an attempt to “refine the strategic challenge for elite players,” the R&A announced on Tuesday a series of changes to the Old Course ahead of the 2027 Open at St. Andrews.
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
The Golf Central crew analyzes five-time major champion Yani Tseng winning the Wistron Ladies Open by putting left-handed, sharing why it is one of the stories of the year and previewing what is next for the 36-year-old.
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the 11th annual East Lake Cup, analyzing the conditions at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the format of the tournament, the players participating, the top teams and more.
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan was 'solid as a rock' in Bank of Utah Championship victory.
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
The Golf Today crew debates whether the U.S. Ryder Cup team should revive Keegan Bradley's captaincy for 2027, while also diving into Max Homa's 2025 campaign and his outlook for next season.
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
The Golf Today crew talks about the NBA gambling scandal, debating if it is "a cautionary tale" for the sport of golf and analyzing what the PGA Tour and other leagues can do to prevent a similar crisis in the future.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from final round of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Michael Brennan chats with Todd Lewis about winning the Bank of Utah Championship and earning a spot on the PGA Tour.
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
American Jordan Gumberg had a moment to remember at the Genesis Championship, draining a "miracle" eagle on the 18th hole to secure his DP World Tour card for 2026. Hear from an emotional Gumberg after the amazing shot.
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
Watch the best moments from the final match of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown between Australia and the United States at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
Relive the best moments from third-round action at the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
Watch the best moments from the semifinals of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
Michael Brennan used Saturday at the Bank of Utah Championship to solidify his standing atop the leaderboard going into Sunday's final round, where he has displayed the confidence of a "seasoned vet."
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
After firing a 6-under 65 to lead the Bank of Utah Championship on Friday, Michael Brennan reflects on his Wake Forest pedigree and how certain wins have shaped his first real PGA Tour weekend.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Homa limps off green in Utah
Max Homa limps off the green after sinking a putt at the Bank of Utah Championship, having work done on his lower right leg and grimacing in pain.
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
Watch the best moments from Round 2 of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
The Golf Central crews react to Billy Horschel and Matt McCarty accidentally hitting the lava rocks but still managed to earn fortunate bounces at the Black Desert Championship.
The PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship offered a $6 million purse. Here’s how the purse was paid out at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
Here’s everything you need to know about one of college golf’s premiere events, the East Lake Cup.
Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.
Australia beat the United States team to win the LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown tournament on Sunday in South Korea.
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Michael Brennan got into the Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor exemption after tearing up the PGA Tour Americas. He’s in position to leave Black Desert on Sunday as a PGA Tour winner.
Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan beat Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad, 4 and 3, on Saturday to qualify the World team for the International Crown semifinals.
Michael Brennan earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on the PGA Tour Americas. In two days at Black Desert in the Bank of Utah Championship, he charged to the top of a PGA Tour leaderboard.
Homa’s 5-under 66 Friday at the Bank of Utah Championship has Homa eyeing his first PGA Tour victory since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa can also barely walk.
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.