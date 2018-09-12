Getty Images

Notes: Spieth might look to start season earlier

By Doug FergusonSeptember 12, 2018, 1:52 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth shed a little insight on his expectations at the beginning of 2016 when he said his goals start with winning and include ''being there'' with a chance in a couple of major championships.

Two years later, he failed to win on the PGA Tour for the second time in six seasons. He was there with a chance at two majors, coming from nine back in the final round at the Masters to within one shot of the lead until a bogey on the 18th hole for a 64. At the British Open, he had a three-way share of the lead in the final round, fell back with bad swings and never caught up at Carnoustie.

The disappointment was missing the Tour Championship for the first time.

''I was in control of my own destiny and didn't have it this week,'' said Spieth, the only player from the top 10 in the world who won't be at East Lake.

It didn't help that Spieth, for the second straight season, sat out the entire fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule. Setting him back even further was missing nearly an entire month with mononucleosis.

That means he will fall short of the minimum 25 tournaments required for those who didn't add to the schedule an event they haven't played in four years. Still to be determined is the punishment. This policy falls under a ''major penalty,'' which comes with at least a $20,000 fine and a suspension of more than three tournaments, although the commissioner has the ultimate say and any suspension will not be in play.

It makes no sense to punish a player who is guilty of not playing enough tournaments by making him sit out even more.

More than money, what really hits home for a player like Spieth is time.

One option would be to increase the number of new events, and that might not be a problem. Even before Spieth was in jeopardy of missing the Tour Championship, he was contemplating adding as many as two North American stops in the fall. Spieth is getting married after the fall season and is likely to pass on overseas travel this year.

That also would solve the problem of not starting a new year feeling as though he were behind. A tournament or two in the fall would give him a chance to make sure the new year starts in Hawaii.

Spieth could use a fresh start.

First, he has the Ryder Cup in France, in which he will not have competed in two weeks. More than not winning this year, Spieth was rarely close. In the 17 stroke-play events that he made the cut, he finished an average of 9.6 strokes out of the lead.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Cameron Smith is at the top of the Presidents Cup standings for the International team. Perhaps even more surprising is to see Thai players Thanyakorn Khrongpha and Rattanon Wannasrichan among the top eight automatic qualifiers.

OK, it's early - very early.

Worth noting, however, is that along with giving the International team four captain's picks for the December 2019 matches in Melbourne, Australia, the qualifications for the International team have been changed. Instead of taking the top players from the world ranking, the International team will be decided by world ranking points earned from the Dell Technologies Championship two weeks ago through the Tour Championship next August.

Thanyakorn won the ISPS Handa Match Play on the Japan Golf Tour. Rattanon won the consolation match.

PROGRESS VS RESULTS: Adam Scott missed the Tour Championship for the third time in the last four years, though he at least had a chance. He wasn't even guaranteed to make the playoffs until a third-place finish in the PGA Championship, followed by a tie for fifth in The Northern Trust.

It did wonders for his confidence. And it started with seeing his name on the leaderboard.

''The game is not very different. But a result, when you're in a results-driven industry, means so much,'' he said. ''Sometimes you've got to fool yourself: 'It's about the process, it's the process, the process.' Well, after like six months, the process needs to yield some results. I was at that point. I needed a result.''

The next step is winning, which he hasn't done since back-to-back victories in the Florida swing in March 2016.

''I'm still about winning,'' Scott said. ''But competing is also part of the result.''

FATHER PEREZ: Pat Perez will never win as many majors as the 18 by Jack Nicklaus. Until the resurgence in his career the last two years, Perez had only played in 18 majors.

But he'll have one thing in common with Nicklaus, who was famous for fainting at the birth of his five children.

''Passed out when they put in the epidural,'' Perez said. ''They had to bring the smelling salts.''

Perez withdrew from the final round of TPC Boston and got home in plenty of time for the Labor Day birth of their daughter, whom they named Piper.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: The ballots won't be due until after the Tour Championship, but Aaron Wise would appear to be a lock for PGA Tour rookie of the year.

The 22-year-old Californian, who was born in South Africa, is the only rookie to reach the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake. That's been the voting pattern, such as in 2015 when Daniel Berger reached the Tour Championship and won the award over Justin Thomas, who missed East Lake by a shot.

The last rookie award for a player not at East Lake was Chesson Hadley in 2014. He won the Puerto Rico Open that year. The last player to win rookie of the year without getting to East Lake or winning a tournament was Rickie Fowler in 2010.

Wise goes to East Lake at No. 21 in the FedEx Cup. He has a victory in the AT&T Byron Nelson and a runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. His other two top 10s were at a World Golf Championship and a FedEx Cup playoff event.

RECORD STREAK: Sungjae Im probably would have to win one of the last two Web.com Tour Finals events to set the single-season money record. He has $550,645, which is short of the $644,142 that Michael Sim of Australia won in 2009.

Im already has one record, though.

He won the opening event on the Web.com Tour in the Bahamas and was runner-up in the next one. For the rest of the year, no one caught him. Im, a 20-year-old from South Korea, has been atop the money list for 25 consecutive weeks.

Im also did well enough this year to play in two majors.

DIVOTS: Tiger Woods now has a 14-15 record on the PGA Tour when he has at least a share of the 18-hole lead. He opened with a 62 at the BMW Championship and finished in a tie for sixth. ... Ten players who have yet to win a tournament this season will be at the Tour Championship. That includes Woods, who had never made it to the Tour Championship without having won a PGA Tour event. ... Rory McIlroy says he will start next year on Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. ... The Country Club of North Carolina will host the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2021.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Keegan Bradley was No. 66 in the world when he won the BMW Championship. It was only the fourth time in 47 tournaments that a player outside the top 50 won a FedEx Cup playoff event.

FINAL WORD: ''He phrases stuff differently than he needs to at times, but the belief in what he's doing is very important in this game.'' - Jordan Spieth, on how much he understands what Bryon DeChambeau is saying.

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Pat Perez, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

Trending

Getty Images

Jutanugarns look to turn Evian into sister act

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 4:13 pm

They share a bond you usually only see in twins.

Moriya Jutanugarn may be 16 months older than her sister, Ariya, but they’re practically joined at the hip.

“They don’t always play practice rounds together, but off the course they are with each other every waking moment,” says Les Luark, Ariya’s caddie.

How much time, really?

“Too much,” Ariya cracked with her sister looking on in a media session Wednesday at the Evian Championship.

It’s only natural then to wonder when we’ll see them in a final Sunday pairing together trying to win an LPGA event.

Perhaps in a major championship?

This week’s Evian Championship offers as likely a place as any to see the Thai sisters go head to head with a title on the line.

Ariya, 22, has already won two majors, and this is the place Moriya, 24, came closest to breaking through to win her first a year ago.

Full-field tee times from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Moriya led Evian going into the final round last year, and had the lead on the back nine. A bogey at the last left her one shot out of the sudden-death playoff won by Anna Nordqvist.

Still, it was a big step forward in Moriya’s quest to win a major.

“A lot of good memories on this golf course,” Moriya said.

Ariya tied for ninth at Evian two years ago.

Shortly after Moriya broke through to win her first LPGA title at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open in April, she joined Ariya among the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. They joined Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam as the only sister acts to win LPGA events, with Ariya and Moriya the only sisters to both rank among the top 10 in the world.

The Jutanugarns would relish becoming the first sisters to win majors.

What would it be like if they were paired together Sunday?

“I’m going to try to beat her,” Ariya said.

“I would say the same thing,” Moriya said. “I always try to beat her anyway.”

The sisters get asked a lot about what it would be like to go head to head for an LPGA title.

“I've been thinking about that,” Ariya said earlier this summer. “Normally, when we play in the same group, we don’t really talk much at all. But it's going to be fun.”

Make no mistake, they do root for each other.

With Moriya trying to close out last year, Ariya was on the course, following her sister from outside the ropes. Ariya was also there at the end for Mo’s first win in Los Angeles. Mo’s been there at the end helping Ariya celebrate victories multiple times.

“The love between Ariya, Moriya and their mother [Narumon] is a beautiful thing,” says Vision 54s Pia Nilsson, who teams with Lynn Marriott as the sisters’ performance coaches.

Moriya and Ariya have been a team since the day their father first put golf clubs in their hands. Moriya was 7 and Ariya was 5 ½. They learned to play growing up at Garden Rose Golf in Bangkok, Thailand, where their father owned a pro shop.

Mo is the classic older sibling. She’s the planner, organizing and setting agendas. Ariya? She’s the carefree prankster who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She knows her mom and sister will do that for her.

The sisters do love to tease each other.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Ariya said she had a plan for Evian week. She meant detailed dinner plans. She loves the food in the French resort town on Lake Geneva.

Moriya: “I pretty much follow her. She had a plan. You know, after she left the golf course she had a plan for every day.”

Ariya: “We have ice cream every day, cake every day, and I love it.”

Moriya: “She gains weight, for sure.”

The sisters are hoping they’ll be sharing a victory dinner come Sunday.

Article Tags: Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn, 2018 Evian Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Augusta National Women's Amateur to be broadcast on NBC, Saturday, April 6

By Golf Channel Public RelationsSeptember 12, 2018, 3:10 pm

Weekend Prior to the Masters to Feature Live Coverage off Augusta National Women’s Amateur on NBC; Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and Golf Central’s Live From the Masters on Golf Channel

Ticket Applications Now Available via ANWAgolf.com

Next April, the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) will feature the best female amateur golfers in the world competing at Augusta National Golf Club. NBC Sports Group has been named the broadcast partner and will deliver live broadcast and digital event coverage of the final round on Saturday, April 6 (Noon-3 p.m. ET) on NBC. Golf Channel also will utilize its all-encompassing digital and news platforms to cover the championship, including debuting Golf Central’s Live From the Masters on Friday, April 5. Coverage will include showcasing the ANWA field’s experience during their practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, and recapping their first two competitive rounds at nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club.

“Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to elevate the women’s game through the Augusta National Women’s Amateur represents another NBC Sports milestone in highlighting the best in women’s sports,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports Group. “We share in Augusta National’s commitment to inspire new generations of golfers by showcasing the world’s best female amateurs at historic Augusta National Golf Club.”

To round out the weekend, ANWA coverage will be complemented by NBC Sports’ coverage of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday, April 7, on Golf Channel, which will provide live coverage of the preeminent junior golf event for the sixth year. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are the culmination of free, nationwide junior golf development competitions focused on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

“NBC Sports is dedicated to all aspects of the game of golf, and we take great pride in utilizing our storytelling expertise to profile the best golfers from around the globe,” said Molly Solomon, EVP, Content and Executive Producer, Golf Channel. “Like our efforts to highlight junior golf via the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, we cherish the opportunity to introduce sports fans to these premier female golfers as they compete at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time.”

The announcement was made on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive today with Mike Tirico, who will be hosting NBC Sports coverage of the ANWA.

“Just look at what Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has done for junior golf,” Tirico said. “It inspires junior golfers at most every club around the country that has a junior program. So if Augusta National can do that for junior golf around the country, think what this will do for women’s amateur golf. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur will inspire young players with the chance to win a prestigious championship that’ll be contested by the best in the world – their peers – at Augusta National. I’m sure there are lots of young ladies who will have this as a dream destination when they’re practicing on those early mornings and late evenings.”

 

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR: Gathering the week before the Masters Tournament next April, the international field of 72 players will compete over 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4. The entire field then will play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 5. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 6 and will feature the top 30 competitors who made the cut.

Golf fans wishing to attend any of next year’s competition rounds can now request a ticket application via ANWAgolf.com, the event’s official website. Tickets will be sold in advance, but only after receipt of an online application. Applications will be accepted through September 30. All applicants will be notified in late October when the selection process is complete. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Trending

Getty Images

Thomas on POY race: 'Give BK the trophy'

By Will GraySeptember 12, 2018, 1:54 pm

Last year, Justin Thomas captured the PGA Championship en route to being named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year. This time he believes the same combination belongs to Brooks Koepka – even before the FedExCup is decided.

With the top 30 players enjoying a rare off week this week, the PGA Tour sent out a tweet Tuesday to showcase potential Player of the Year nominees, noting that the "race is far from decided." Included were four players who each won three times this season: Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau.

While Koepka only has two wins this year, they came at two of the biggest events in the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. It's just the third time since 2009 that a player won multiple majors in the same year, and it led Thomas to reply with a tweet of his own that that Tour should simply "give the trophy" to Koepka for his major double-dip:

All five players will be among the 30-man field at next week's Tour Championship, led by DeChambeau as the No. 1 seed. Johnson and Thomas are Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, meaning that they'll win the FedExCup with a win at East Lake, while Koepka will start the season's final event at No. 7 and Watson at No. 8.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour

Trending

Getty Images

USGA, R&A publish new rules before Jan. 1 rollout

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 12, 2018, 1:20 pm

Golf’s new rulebook has been published and will take effect on Jan. 1.

The changes – more than 30 in all – were originally announced in March 2017, and the USGA and R&A received more than 30,000 pieces of feedback. It's being billed as the most significant rules modernization in generations, designed to make the rules more consistent, fair and easier to understand and apply.

Some of the key changes include new procedures for dropping the ball when taking relief, the elimination or reduction of several penalties, relaxed putting green and bunker rules, and rules that encourage improved pace of play.

“From the project’s inception, our one goal was to make the rules easier to understand and apply for all golfers,” said Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s senior managing director of governance. “It sets a new standard in the way we write and interpret the rules and is central to our efforts to ensure a healthy future for golf. We look forward to continuing that process in the years to come.”

A “Player’s Edition” of the Rules of Golf includes more user-friendly diagrams and illustrations as well as more direct language to explain the game’s complexities. Players will now be able to access the rulebook online and through an app.

The Player’s Edition can be ordered as usgapublications.com, while digital versions can be found at usga.org/rules.

Among the notable changes that will most affect week-to-week competition on the pro circuit:

• Players will now be able to repair any damage on the greens, including spike marks;

• Penalty drops can now be made from knee rather than shoulder height;

• Caddies are not allowed to line up players before they hit shots;

• The flag no longer needs to be removed from the hole for putts on the green;

• There is no longer a penalty for an accidental double hit.

A full list of the changes that will take effect on Jan. 1 can be found here.

Also on Wednesday, the R&A also unveiled its “playbook” to outline its vision, purpose and values for the future. The organization will make a £200 million investment in the game over the next decade.

According to the R&A, the mission of the playbook is to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive; act in the best interests of the sport; and promote integrity and diversity in growing the sport.

“Our new brand brings together everything we have done over the last three years on ways to modernize golf and take the sport forward,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. “We listened to our partners and the organizations and individuals we serve to help us determine what we should seek to achieve as custodians of golf. The message came through very clearly that we have a global role to play in leading the sport, while working collaboratively with our partners and international affiliated organizations to grow and nurture golf to ensure that it continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

Article Tags: USGA, R&A, rules, Rules of Golf

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.