Thomas, Fleetwood, Poulter tied at Firestone

By Doug FergusonAugust 4, 2018, 12:34 am

AKRON, Ohio – Nobody has a better scoring average Saturday on the PGA Tour than Tiger Woods, and the Bridgestone Invitational would be a good time to keep that up.

Woods might not have a choice.

Neither will Rory McIlroy, Jason Day or anyone else wanting to keep pace.

Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of another soft day of good scoring at Firestone with a 7-under 63. So did PGA champion Justin Thomas, who was particularly sharp with his putter for a 64. They shared the lead with Ian Poulter, who had a head start with his career-low 62 and backed it up decently enough Friday with a 67.

They all played early and finished at 11-under 129.

No one could catch them, mainly because there was just enough breeze to cause just enough doubt.

Even so, 45 players from the 71-man field were under par, a rarity at Firestone. Woods, whose last victory was five years ago when he won this World Golf Championship for a record eighth time, got within four shots of the lead with a tee shot to 2 feet on the par-3 12th hole. He went 1 over the rest of the way for a 68, leaving him five shots behind.

Is another Saturday move in the works.

''I'm going to have to,'' Woods said. ''The golf course is playing very soft, very receptive. And when you're able to hit 5-irons and they only roll out about a foot, the guys are going to put up good scores. There's 40-plus guys under par. That's never the case here at Firestone. So tomorrow is going to be one of those days I'm going to have to go out there and post a low one and see what happens.''

Fleetwood, the runner-up at the U.S. Open, was most pleased to see nothing higher than 4s on his scorecard. He made it look easy, except for a few times he was slightly out of position, and hit perhaps his best shot with a 6-iron to a back-left pin that settled 3 feet below the cup.

''My irons, I just tended to hit exactly where we were picking the spots and I holed a few putts,'' Fleetwood said. ''You've got days like that where it's going well, and you've just got to make the most of them.''

Day, who threw away a chance to win at Firestone two years ago, did make as many as he would have liked. He still had a 66 playing in the same group with Woods, and joined Kyle Stanley (68) two shots behind the leaders.

McIlroy was another shot behind after a finishing a day of frustration with two birdies. He was in position to make birdies, especially that 380-yard drive he launched at the 482-yard eighth hole that left him only a sand wedge in. It came up short, rolled down a slope and left him 45 feet away. He blasted a 319-yard drive down the middle at the 10th, only to hit sand wedge just over the green and made bogey.

His finish began with a tee shot on the 17th hole that landed closer to the 16th fairway. His approach went into the front bunker, and he holed out for birdie. Then, he stuffed one on the 18th for another short birdie at a 67.

''An adventure to say the least,'' McIlroy said. ''I was 1 under standing on the 17th tee and I think if I had to finish 1 under, it would have felt like the worst I could have shot today. So to get those two birdies on the last two holes is obviously very nice and gets a couple closer to the lead.''

Woods opened with a bogey, bounced back with three birdies over his next four holes and looked like he might make a move with his birdie on the 12th. Two holes later, he faced such an awkward lie from the top collar of a bunker that he wasn't sure how to stand or how hard to hit it. He hit it too hard, through the green, made bogey and missed birdie chances coming in.

This is only the fourth time he has been five shots or closer going into the weekend this year, but there are plenty of others around him. Also five shots back were Jon Rahm of Spain, who had a sloppy finish for a 70, Tony Finau (68) and Players champion Webb Simpson (65).

The only regret for Thomas was a mistake that didn't cost him as much as it could have. He was in the rough off the tee at the par-5 16th and still had some 284 yards to reach the green, with a pond in front. The distance wasn't an issue, but Thomas said later that odds were against him making a birdie, and the safer route would have been to lay up and rely on his wedge.

He hit 3-wood too far right and into the water.

''We were lucky to get up-and-down for 6, but that was a stupid decision,'' Thomas.

The rest of his game, especially with the putter, was sharp.

''It was definitely one of the better putting days I've had in a while,'' Thomas said. ''I just hit a lot of quality putts. That's what's most important. I've had days where I've missed more but putted better. ... To me, that's not as frustrating as what I was doing yesterday - just hitting bad putts.''

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Baddeley leads Schniederjans at Barracuda

By Associated PressAugust 4, 2018, 1:56 am

RENO, Nev. – Aaron Baddeley took advantage of Ollie Schniederjans' late triple-bogey to take the lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.

Baddeley had six birdies in a bogey-free round in shifting wind conditions at Montreux Golf and Country Club, scoring 12 points under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

''It's a tough day today,'' Baddeley said. ''The wind was really gusting and gusting in different directions. You really had to wait until it was your turn to hit, pick a club. Because it could be 15 downwind, switch and be 15 straight in to you. It was just crazy.''

Baddeley had a 26-point total for a one-point lead over Schniederjans.

''My game's been pretty good,'' Baddeley said. ''I haven't capitalized with the putter and just been working really hard on that. Been hitting the ball pretty solid this week. I'm hitting the ball well and making a few extra putts, which has been nice.''

The 37-year-old Australian won the last of his four PGA Tour titles in 2016.

Schniederjans, the first-round leader, fell back with the triple bogey in the tricky wind on the par-3 seventh - his 16th hole of the day.

''It's frustrating,'' Schniederjans said. ''But everyone else who is out there this afternoon is dealing with it. Cost me big time on 7. I hit it and it went straight down to the left.''

Sam Saunders, Andrew Putnam and John Merrick were tied for third with 23 points.

Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, had a 13-point day with seven birdies and a bogey.

''It was a good solid day out there,'' Saunders said. ''Drove the ball really well and made a few more putts today than I did yesterday. Still left a few out there. But it's a fun format and enjoy giving myself as many birdie chances as possible.''

Putnam scored 17 points, 11 on his last seven holes with an eagle on the par-5 13th and four birdies. He hit a 213-yard approach to a yard to set up the eagle.

''Shot, I think, 30,'' Putnam said. ''That eagle was big.''

Merrick had a 12-point round.

Hudson Swafford and Shane Lowry had 22 points. Swafford picked up 10 points in the second round, and Lowry added 12. Swafford holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th.

''I hit a great little wedge shot, landed short of the pin, shot pass and spun,'' Swafford said. ''I told it to disappear and it disappeared. Five points is definitely nice in this format.''

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week at Bellerive, if not already eligible.

Smith (64) builds two-shot lead at 3M Championship

By Associated PressAugust 4, 2018, 12:51 am

BLAINE, Minn. – Jerry Smith said his opening round at the TPC Twin Cities wasn't as stress-free as it might have appeared.

Nonetheless, Smith made three late birdies to shoot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday and take a two-shot lead at the 3M Championship.

Kenny Perry, Lee Janzen, Peter Lonard and Glen Day were two strokes back. Neither Smith nor his four closest pursuers have won this season. Lonard, who was added to the field on Tuesday, made a hole-in-one on the 177-yard fourth hole. Perry, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2015, and Janzen eagled the par-5 18th.

The event could provide an opportunity for a breakthrough victory because many of the tour's top players - including Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and David Toms - are taking the week off after the Senior British Open at St. Andrews.

After 26 years, the tournament will be replaced at the TPC Twin Cities by the PGA Tour's 3M Open next July.

Smith finished seventh at the Boca Raton Championship in February - his only top-10 of the season. In the 13 tournaments since, he has finished better than 22nd just three times.

The difference Friday was lag putting.

''It wasn't an easy round. It wasn't one of those ho-hum, stress-free 8-under par,'' he said. ''I hit a lot of greens, which makes it nice, but out here when you're 40, 50 feet away, you got to take care of business.''

Smith said he got some insight from Kirk Triplett on the practice green earlier in the week.

''He offered a couple things. I probably tried to apply some of it out there today,'' Smith said. ''It's still not real comfortable for me, but it's been in my mind.''

Starting on the back nine, Smith birdied three of four holes around the turn and added three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8.

Lonard was 4-under on the front nine after an adventure getting to Minnesota.

He finished 24th at the Senior British Open and thought he'd be home in Australia this week. The plan was to fly home through San Francisco, but he ended up in Reno, Nevada, for this week's Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour, where he was the seventh alternate. There he found out he was in the 3M Championship.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Britain, Lonard flew to Chicago, where his bags were lost and he missed a connecting flight. Five hours later, he was off to San Francisco, where he arrived at 11 p.m.

''Flew at 9 o'clock to Reno, got on the range, hit five balls, got back in the car, drove back to the hotel, repacked my suitcase, went back to Reno, flew back to San Francisco, spent five hours there waiting for a flight here, got here at 5 o'clock in the morning and played the pro-am on Wednesday,'' he said.

Perry shot 23-under to win the 54-hole event in 2014 and 18-under to win in 2015.

''This is the kind of golf course where you'll get cleats run up your back if you don't make any birdies. You got to make birdies and sometimes that's hard to do,'' he said. ''I've been fortunate a couple of years to keep adding on and adding on each day, playing nicely.''

Tom Gillis, Jay Haas, Larry Mize, Scott Parel, Wes Short Jr. and Kevin Sutherland each shot 67 and were three shots back.

NFL HOF'er and golf lover Urlacher joins the Pro-Am Pod

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 4, 2018, 12:41 am

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before being enshrined in Canton, Ohio, the golf enthusiast joined Golf Channel’s George Savaricas and Ryan Griffiths on the Pro-Am Pod.

The fellas debated hair vs. no hair for Urlacher’s bust … “Definitely going bald,” Urlacher said. They also discussed the celebrity golf tour, his obsession with the sport and what it would be like with Rory McIlroy lining up in the I-formation.

Urlacher also laid a little smack down on two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka: “I met him last year at the BMW Championship and I was surprised how big he wasn’t … let’s just say that.”

For a little rundown of the show, check out the time stamps below. And check out the full podcast right here:

09:50 – 13:20: The guys discuss whether Urlacher’s HOF bust will have hair, what the process was like and his day spent with Ben “The Bustman,” who sculpts every bust for the NFL Hall of Fame.

15:35 – 18:05: How Brian got into golf and his favorite guys at the American Century Championship.

18:05 – 21:08: What it was like for Brian to go from growing up in New Mexico to being the face of the Bears’ franchise in Chicago. Also, George shares his first Bears’ game story, which included some nudity.

21:08 – 25:25: Find out how he got the HOF call while watching Golf Channel, plus what his approach is for his HOF speech.

25:25 – 31:15: Any players on the PGA Tour who could make it in the NFL? Brian breaks down whether Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Streelman and McIlroy could handle life in the NFL.

32:20 – 34:05: The guys play “Hall of Fame or NOT” to close out the interview, which includes Brian’s thoughts on: Bradley Cooper’s hair, Jimmy Garoppolo’s dating life, and whether Aaron Rodgers is a good trash talker.

100th PGA: Full-field tee times for Rds. 1 and 2

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 4, 2018, 12:12 am

A look at full-field tee times for the first two rounds of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

(Note: All times Eastern; p-club pro; *-TBD)

Thursday

No. 1 tee

7:50 a.m.: p-Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox

8:01 a.m.: Austin Cook, p-Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork

8:12 a.m.: Yusaku Miyazato, p-Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

8:23 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn, James Hahn

8:34 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry

8:45 a.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

8:56 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh

9:07 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:18 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein

9:29 a.m.: Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli

9:40 a.m.: Charles Howell III, p-Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

9:51 a.m.: p-David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

10:02 a.m.: p-Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun

1:20 p.m.: p-Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim

1:31 p.m.: Matt Wallace, p-Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

1:42 p.m.: Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

1:53 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

2:04 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

2:15 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

2:26 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

2:48 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

2:59 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

3:10 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

3:21 p.m.: p-Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

3:32 p.m.: p-Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, *Barracuda Championship winner

No. 10 tee

7:55 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, p-Rich Berberian Jr., Shugo Imahira

8:06 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, p-Sean McCarty, Haotong Li

8:17 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

8:28 a.m.: Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem

8:39 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

8:50 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez

9:01 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

9:12 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy

9:23 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

9:34 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas

9:45 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

9:56 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire

10:07 a.m.: Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, p-Craig Bowden

1:15 p.m.: p-Daniel Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley

1:26 p.m.: p-Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell

1:37 p.m.: p-Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley

1:48 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo

1:59 p.m.: p-Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly

2:10 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton

2:21 p.m.: Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel

2:32 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

2:43 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na

2:54 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox

3:05 p.m.: p-Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han

3:16 p.m.: p-Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

3:27 p.m.: p-Ben Kern, Ryuko Tokimatsu, *WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner

Friday

No. 1 tee

7:50 a.m.: p-Daniel Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley

8:01 a.m.: p-Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell

8:12 a.m.: p-Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley

8:23 a.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo

8:34 a.m.: p-Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly

8:45 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton

8:56 a.m.: Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel

9:07 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

9:18 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na

9:29 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox

9:40 a.m.: p-Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han

9:51 a.m.: p-Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

10:02 a.m.: p-Ben Kern, Ryuko Tokimatsu, *WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner

1:20 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, p-Rich Berberian Jr., Shugo Imahira

1:31 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, p-Sean McCarty, Haotong Li

1:42 p.m.: Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

1:53 p.m.: Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem

2:04 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

2:15 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez

2:26 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

2:37 p.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy

2:48 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

2:59 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas

3:10 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

3:21 p.m.: Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire

3:32 p.m.: Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, p-Craig Bowden

No. 10 tee

7:55 a.m.: p-Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim

8:06 a.m.: Matt Wallace, p-Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

8:17 a.m.: Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

8:28 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

8:39 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

8:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9:01 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

9:12 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

9:23 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

9:34 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

9:45 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

9:56 a.m.: p-Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

10:07 a.m.: p-Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, *Barracuda Championship winner

1:15 p.m.: p-Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox

1:26 p.m.: Austin Cook, p-Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork

1:37 p.m.: Yusaku Miyazato, p-Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

1:48 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn, James Hahn

1:59 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry

2:10 p.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

2:21 p.m.: Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh

2:32 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:43 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein

2:54 p.m.: Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli

3:05 p.m.: Charles Howell III, p-Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

3:16 p.m.: p-David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

3:27 p.m.: p-Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun

