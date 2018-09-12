American women are looking to avoid another shutout in the majors.
They’re 0-4 this year.
This week’s Evian Championship is their last chance to claim a victory.
In the first 51 years of the LPGA, the Americans never failed to win a major. They’re trying to avoid being shut out in five separate years since the turn of the century.
American women have won just one of the last 12 majors. American men have won eight of the last 12.
The betting public isn’t too optimistic the American women will end their drought this week. Bookmakers see the entire American contingent as mostly longshots in France.
William Hill makes Lexi Thompson the only American with odds of better than 40-to-1. She’s listed at 20-to-1, and those are unusually elevated odds for her in a major.
The betting public obviously wasn’t impressed with the American effort at last month’s Ricoh Women’s British Open. With Thompson skipping the championship to take a break from the game to regroup emotionally and mentally, no Americans finished among the top 14. Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green were the only Americans among the top 20, tying for 15th.
“I am a little concerned about it,” two-time major champion Cristie Kerr said at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. “I do see a lot of talented American players out there, but they have to break through and put their stamp [on the tour], that they are here, and they are going to be competing awhile.”
Marina Alex stepped up to win her first LPGA title at the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago. Annie Park broke through to win the ShopRite Classic in June. They’re among just five Americans to win this season.
With Thompson, 23, confessing to struggling emotionally in the wake of some difficult challenges last year, with Michelle Wie out with a hand injury and Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller on maternity leave, the American ranks have thinned.
Thompson is the only American left among the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.
There isn’t a single American among the top 10 LPGA money winners.