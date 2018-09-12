Getty Images

American women out to avoid another major shutout

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 6:49 pm

American women are looking to avoid another shutout in the majors.

They’re 0-4 this year.

This week’s Evian Championship is their last chance to claim a victory.

In the first 51 years of the LPGA, the Americans never failed to win a major. They’re trying to avoid being shut out in five separate years since the turn of the century.

American women have won just one of the last 12 majors. American men have won eight of the last 12.

The betting public isn’t too optimistic the American women will end their drought this week. Bookmakers see the entire American contingent as mostly longshots in France.

William Hill makes Lexi Thompson the only American with odds of better than 40-to-1. She’s listed at 20-to-1, and those are unusually elevated odds for her in a major.

The betting public obviously wasn’t impressed with the American effort at last month’s Ricoh Women’s British Open. With Thompson skipping the championship to take a break from the game to regroup emotionally and mentally, no Americans finished among the top 14. Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green were the only Americans among the top 20, tying for 15th.

“I am a little concerned about it,” two-time major champion Cristie Kerr said at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. “I do see a lot of talented American players out there, but they have to break through and put their stamp [on the tour], that they are here, and they are going to be competing awhile.”

Marina Alex stepped up to win her first LPGA title at the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago. Annie Park broke through to win the ShopRite Classic in June. They’re among just five Americans to win this season.

With Thompson, 23, confessing to struggling emotionally in the wake of some difficult challenges last year, with Michelle Wie out with a hand injury and Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller on maternity leave, the American ranks have thinned.
Thompson is the only American left among the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

There isn’t a single American among the top 10 LPGA money winners.

Getty Images

Major threat Ryu has the shots and the mindset

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 7:28 pm

Evian Championship officials should go ahead and post So Yeon Ryu’s name on their leaderboards right now.

Nobody gets in contention in major championships more consistently than Ryu these days.

Ryu, No. 3 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, is looking to win the third major championship of her career, her second in the last two seasons. She’s coming off a third-place finish at the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month and a playoff loss to Sung Hyun Park at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship the month before that.

In the last dozen majors, Ryu has finished T-4 or better six times.

Ryu, 28, won the Rolex Annika Major Award as the best overall performer in the majors last year, and she can win it again this year with a victory this week.

What makes her so formidable in majors?

“I think it's more a mental thing,” she said. “I enjoy the tough golf course, more than the easy golf course. I enjoy more to try to make a par, instead of to try to make a birdie all the time.

“I always have a really excited mind to play major tournaments, because I know it's going to really be a challenge. I know it's going to be grinding all week, and that's the sort of feeling I really enjoy.”

Ryu was strong in the majors before she even joined the LPGA, winning the U.S. Women’s Open as a non-member in 2011, but she has become even more formidable since going to work with Cameron McCormick as her swing coach. McCormick has helped her work the ball better, with a larger repertoire of shots and trajectories.

Ryu’s game travels so well. She can win anywhere. She won the U.S. Women’s Open, where hitting fairways and greens is the formula. She won the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills, a big hitter’s ballpark. She gave herself a chance on the links at Royal Lytham last week. She nearly won the Women’s PGA at Kemper Lakes and has two finishes of T-4 or better at Evian.

“Since I started to work with Cameron, I feel more comfortable to make a lot of different shapes of shots,” Ryu said. “I think that gave me more benefit, to fit into any type of golf course.”

Ryu says winning the career Grand Slam and making the LPGA Hall of Fame are her top goals. Winning at Evian would get her the third leg of the five-legged slam.

Getty Images

Must-see (but maybe won't see) Ryder Cup matchups

By Rex HoggardSeptember 12, 2018, 5:50 pm

With the last pieces now firmly in place for this year’s Ryder Cup in Paris it’s time to pivot from endless speculation over potential picks and detached vetting, to possible pairings and matchups.

Although captains care little for marquee value and entertainment purposes when filling out their dance cards – opting instead for statistical similarities and individual personalities – there are no shortages of potential must-see matchups now that each side’s dozen has been fit for their uniforms.

In no particular order, we’ve concocted a list of possible matches and pairings that would make arguably the game’s most compelling competition even more entertaining.

Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson vs. whomever (fourballs):This experiment went horribly in 2004 when Hal Sutton tried it, with the uber duo going 0-2 on Day 1 at Oakland Hills, but times, and the game’s two biggest stars, have changed.

The two have started to play practice rounds together and have scheduled a made-for-TV match later this year in Las Vegas. “I hope we are teammates at the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson admitted at The Northern Trust.

Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed vs. Justin Rose-Ian Poulter (foursomes): There is no subtext here, no quirky history between this foursome that would give the match added value, just two teams that have proven to be virtually unbeatable.

Spieth and Reed have gone 4-1-1 in six Ryder Cup team matches, the second-most successful pairing for the United States, while Rose and Poulter are 4-1-0 in five team matches. These types of matches rarely live up to the hype, but this one could be as good as advertised.

Bryson DeChambeau-Bubba Watson vs. whomever (fourballs): We’re not saying there’s any potential of these two meshing into an unstoppable force; just that the chance to catch a clip of DeChambeau trying to explain his Newtonian theories on the golf swing or standard deviations to “Bubba from Bagdad (Fla.)” has the potential to be comic gold.

And if they could pair them against Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood, just for their reactions, that would be terrific.

Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka vs. Francesco Molinari-Alex Noren (fourballs): This is clearly an “odd couple” deal, with the long-hitting Americans taking on a pair of tactical, fairways-and-greens specialists, but it’s worth a look for several reasons.

Johnson and Koepka teamed together during the Day 2 fourball session in 2016 and got rolled, 3 and 1 (they did go 2-0-0 as a team at last year’s Presidents Cup), but everything about the duo screams better-ball heavyweights. Add to that a golf course that, by all accounts, will mitigate the U.S. power advantage and you increased intrigue.

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Jon Rahm (singles): Although the play from two of the game’s most dynamic players is sure to be worth the price of admission, what we’re really waiting for here is an inevitable meltdown.

Rahm – who had a particularly heated implosion at the U.S. Open – is fueled by emotion and the biennial matches will only magnify that (think adding jet fuel to a campfire) and DeChambeau was spotted during the PGA perched on the edge of an emotional abyss. Match play always produces explosive play and in this case probably a few explosive outbursts.

Phil Mickelson vs. Sergio Garcia (singles): Although neither veteran seems to be at their best at the moment and both needed nods from their captains to even make their teams, the history between the two provides a compelling narrative.

There’s also the added sidebar of where the duo’s Ryder Cup career is headed, with both Mickelson and Garcia often mentioned as potential captains when the matches are played at Bethpage in 2024.

Tony Finau vs. Tyrrell Hatton (singles): In the ultimate showdown between bomb-and-gouge and small-ball, this match could add much to the ongoing distance debate in golf.

Finau ranks third on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance (316.3-yard average) while Hatton ranks 83rd with a 298-yard average. They say Le Golf National is a ball-striker’s golf course and this match could prove it.

Ian Poulter vs. Tiger Woods (singles): Consider this prophetic after the Englishman famously figured in 2008, “I know I haven’t played to my full potential and when that happens, it will be just me and Tiger.”

Poulter and Woods are ranked 34th and 21st, respectively, and both needed to be captain’s picks for this year’s matches, so it’s not exactly a clash of titans, but their history and the gallery’s response would be priceless.

Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Reed (singles): Preferably if this could be the final match on Sunday with the outcome still in doubt that would be best and add even more drama to what would be the marquee bout of the Ryder Cup.

After the duo’s epic duel in 2016 when Reed won, 1 up, it’s hard to imagine how they top that, but it would be fun watching them try.

Getty Images

Former teen star Fujikawa comes out as gay

By Will GraySeptember 12, 2018, 5:05 pm

Once the youngest player in U.S. Open history, Tadd Fujikawa became one of the first male professional golfers to come out as gay when he made the announcement this week in a social media post.

Fujikawa wrote on Instagram that he deliberately timed his announcement with world suicide prevention day, noting that he "spent way too long pretending, hiding and hating who I was."

"I've been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality," Fujikawa wrote. "I thought that I didn't need to come out because it doesn't matter if anyone knows. But I remember how much other's stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope."

Fujikawa burst onto the scene in 2006, when he qualified for the U.S. Open at age 15. The following January he became the second-youngest player ever to make a PGA Tour cut, ultimately finishing T-20 at the Sony Open in his native Hawaii.

He turned pro in the summer of 2007 at age 16, but Fujikawa struggled to find his footing on the professional stage. He has made 14 career PGA Tour starts, last making a cut at the 2012 Sony Open, and played last summer on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada.

Now 27, Fujikawa wrote that he has "struggled with my mental health for many years" but hopes that by coming out he can serve as an inspiration for others in the LGBTQ community.

"Although it's a lot more accepted in our society today, we still see children, teens, and adults being ridiculed and discriminated against for being the way we are. Some have even taken their lives because of it," he wrote. "As long as those things are still happening, I will continue to do my best to bring more awareness to this issue and to fight for equality."

Getty Images

Jutanugarns look to turn Evian into sister act

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 4:13 pm

They share a bond you usually only see in twins.

Moriya Jutanugarn may be 16 months older than her sister, Ariya, but they’re practically joined at the hip.

“They don’t always play practice rounds together, but off the course they are with each other every waking moment,” says Les Luark, Ariya’s caddie.

How much time, really?

“Too much,” Ariya cracked with her sister looking on in a media session Wednesday at the Evian Championship.

It’s only natural then to wonder when we’ll see them in a final Sunday pairing together trying to win an LPGA event.

Perhaps in a major championship?

This week’s Evian Championship offers as likely a place as any to see the Thai sisters go head to head with a title on the line.

Ariya, 22, has already won two majors, and this is the place Moriya, 24, came closest to breaking through to win her first a year ago.

Full-field tee times from Evian Championship

Moriya led Evian going into the final round last year, and had the lead on the back nine. A bogey at the last left her one shot out of the sudden-death playoff won by Anna Nordqvist.

Still, it was a big step forward in Moriya’s quest to win a major.

“A lot of good memories on this golf course,” Moriya said.

Ariya tied for ninth at Evian two years ago.

Shortly after Moriya broke through to win her first LPGA title at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open in April, she joined Ariya among the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. They joined Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam as the only sister acts to win LPGA events, with Ariya and Moriya the only sisters to both rank among the top 10 in the world.

The Jutanugarns would relish becoming the first sisters to win majors.

What would it be like if they were paired together Sunday?

“I’m going to try to beat her,” Ariya said.

“I would say the same thing,” Moriya said. “I always try to beat her anyway.”

The sisters get asked a lot about what it would be like to go head to head for an LPGA title.

“I've been thinking about that,” Ariya said earlier this summer. “Normally, when we play in the same group, we don’t really talk much at all. But it's going to be fun.”

Make no mistake, they do root for each other.

With Moriya trying to close out last year, Ariya was on the course, following her sister from outside the ropes. Ariya was also there at the end for Mo’s first win in Los Angeles. Mo’s been there at the end helping Ariya celebrate victories multiple times.

“The love between Ariya, Moriya and their mother [Narumon] is a beautiful thing,” says Vision 54s Pia Nilsson, who teams with Lynn Marriott as the sisters’ performance coaches.

Moriya and Ariya have been a team since the day their father first put golf clubs in their hands. Moriya was 7 and Ariya was 5 ½. They learned to play growing up at Garden Rose Golf in Bangkok, Thailand, where their father owned a pro shop.

Mo is the classic older sibling. She’s the planner, organizing and setting agendas. Ariya? She’s the carefree prankster who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She knows her mom and sister will do that for her.

The sisters do love to tease each other.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Ariya said she had a plan for Evian week. She meant detailed dinner plans. She loves the food in the French resort town on Lake Geneva.

Moriya: “I pretty much follow her. She had a plan. You know, after she left the golf course she had a plan for every day.”

Ariya: “We have ice cream every day, cake every day, and I love it.”

Moriya: “She gains weight, for sure.”

The sisters are hoping they’ll be sharing a victory dinner come Sunday.

