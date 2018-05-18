Getty Images

Arnaud 9 under through 7 on Web.com Tour

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 3:35 pm

Updated at 12:18 p.m. ET

Michael Arnaud parred the par-3 eighth hole and then bogeyed the par-4 ninth. He shot 8-under 27 on the front nine, tying the Web.com Tour's nine-hole scoring record.

Original story:

The Web.com Tour's 18-hole scoring record is 58, shot by Stephen Jaeger in 2016. Six players have shot 59 in tour history.

Michael Arnaud may set a new standard.

The 36-year-old Texan played the first seven holes at Thornblade Club, in Round 2 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, in 9 under par. Yes, 9 under par. Thornblade is also a par 71.

Arnaud eagled the par-5 second and par-5 fifth, and birdied the other five holes. There was a slight rain delay during the second round, but it had no effect on Arnaud.

Prior to the BMW, Arnaud had competed in one Web.com Tour event, shooting 81-75 and missing the cut a few weeks ago at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.

He opened in 3-under 69 on The Cliffs Valley course in Round 1 this week. This is his 50th start on tour and he is seeking his first title. Click here for full scoring.

Getty Images

Watch: Spieth misses 15-inch par putt

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 3:19 pm
Getty Images

High school DQs: Official lied, players, coaches charge

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 12:35 pm

The plot thickened Thursday in the story about 12 high school golfers being disqualified from the Oregon state tournament because they played the wrong tee on one hole.

Golf Digest reported that students, coaches and school administrators said a rules official told some of the players to hit from the markers that ultimately proved to be the wrong ones, but later denied having done so.

To recap, in the first round of the state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, Ore., competitors were supposed to play from the blue tees. On the 13th hole, however, the blue markers were 40 yards farther back than the 172 yards shown on the scorecard. Players from Rogue River, Columbia Christian and Grant Union high schools noticed the discrepancy, and a Rogue River assistant coach asked a rules official what they should do. He said he was told the players should hit from the red tees on that hole.

"My kid and the Grant Union kid heard this, too,” Columbia Christian athletic director Bart Valentine told Golf Digest.

Golf Digest said it was told by Pete Weber, Oregon School Activities Association executive director, that the rules official on the 13th hole was a volunteer. The magazine did not report the man's name, but it did say it was unable to reach him.

All the players who had hit from the red tee were eventually disqualified. A meeting was held afterward involving players, coaches and the volunteer official. According to Golf Digest, "Multiple people involved said the volunteer official at that time denied that he told players to hit from the red ..."

Digest quoted Rogue River head coach Isom: "I was in the meeting where the official was called over and asked, ‘Did you tell players to go off the red?’ And he said, ‘No, I would never do that.'"

It also quoted Columbia Christian ahletic director Valentine: "If [the rules official] knew they were supposed to be teeing off from the blue [tee], why did he watch four groups hit from the red and not say anything? That’s nonsense.”

“He flat out lied," said Red River player Lafever. "There are the three kids who are in the group that heard him say it, plus a coach was standing right there who confirmed it.”

Oregon School Activities Association executive director Weber said there wasn’t much the OSAA could do.

“The issue they came down to, by the time we figured what had happened, the kids had already moved on to the next hole, and the rules are clear in how that should be handled,” Weber said.

While no one was happy about how the incident played out, Rogue River coach Isom said it proved to be a bonding experience for all the teams involved, and that they went out together for ice cream.

“They were laughing and joking, having a good time,” Isom said. “That was their suggestion. That’s what they wanted to do. They shared an ice cream cake with spoons. I hate to say it, but I think this will ultimately be a good thing.”

Getty Images

Man arrested after firing shots at Trump National Doral

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 12:29 pm

Updated at 9:20 a.m. ET

DORAL, Fla. – Gunfire erupted early Friday at President Donald Trump’s golf resort, as a man shouting anti-Trump rhetoric draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with officers in what one official called an “ambush” before being arrested, police said.

One officer received a broken arm and the suspect was wounded by gunfire in the incident, which began around 1:30 a.m. at the Trump-owned Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami.

Trump was not at the club at the time.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi of Doral. Police were preparing a search warrant to enter Oddi’s house, Perez said. His neighbors were evacuated Friday morning as officers swept the area looking for booby traps, Perez said.

“We don’t know what his intentions were in the long term but we know what he was doing at the time - he was trying to engage our police officers in some kind of ambush-type attack,” Perez said.

In plotting the ambush, Perez added, “He did succeed and he did lose.”

Video footage showed the conscious suspect being wheeled into a hospital on a gurney.

Perez said the man took down a flag from the rear of the complex and draped it over a lobby counter.

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far. And he had an American flag that he did drape over the counter,” Perez said.

The man fired shots into the ceiling and waited for officers to arrive, he said. Four officers from Doral and one from Miami-Dade quickly encountered him and exchanged gunfire. The man was arrested without further violence.

“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

Eric Trump, the president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump organization, tweeted early Friday, “A huge thank you to the incredible men and women” of the departments, adding that “every day they keep our community safe.”

Perez said the U.S. Secret Service was on the scene, and the FBI was on the way, but that local police were in charge for the time being.

The Secret Service issued a statement saying agents from the Miami Field Office were at the scene and working closely with other agencies.

It added, “No Secret Service protectees or security operations were impacted as a result of the shooting.”

The large golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence Friday morning and news helicopters hovered over the scene. The entrances were blocked, and yellow caution tape was stretched across the main gate. A Miami-Dade crime scene truck was parked inside the gate.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It’s about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Miami International Airport.

Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, more than 100,000 square feet (9,300 square meters) of event space and four golf courses.

In June 2016, the PGA Tour announced that the World Golf Championship hosted at the Trump National Doral since 2007 would relocate to Mexico. The announcement infuriated then-candidate Trump, who called the move to Mexico a “sad day for Miami, the United States and the game of golf.” Trump said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity that, “I hope they have kidnapping insurance.”

PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said the move had nothing to do with politics, only finances. Cadillac did not renew its title sponsorship of the event, and another sponsor that wanted to be at Doral could not be found, Finchem said.

Getty Images

Report: Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 1:20 am

While Stephen Curry is currently leading the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets in the NBA's Western Conference Finals, he may have a new role in the offseason - hosting a PGA Tour event.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Curry's representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals for the event, which more than likely will be the only event near the Warriors home in Oakland - the Safeway Open in Napa.

"There's no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community," said PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal to ESPN. "We're excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future."

In addition to being a two-time NBA champion, Curry is a scratch golfer. He teed it up last year on the Web.com Tour and shot a very respectable pair of 74s.

The PGA Tour hoped to unveil the revamped 2019 schedule last week at The Players Championship, but a few details are still to be worked out. And it appears one of those might be a superstar athlete hosting his own event.

