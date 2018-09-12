U.S. Women's Amateur champion Kristen Gillman, Augusta National Golf Club and British Women's Amateur champion Leonie Harm. Getty Images

NBC to broadcast inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 12, 2018, 12:00 pm

The inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast next April on NBC Sports, it was announced Wednesday.

NBC will provide live broadcast and digital tournament coverage of the final round on Saturday, April 6 (noon-3 p.m. ET), while Golf Channel will cover the championship on its news and digital platforms.

Held the week before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will include an international field of 72 players competing in a 54-hole event. The first two rounds will be contested on Champions Retreat Golf Club’s Island and Bluff courses (April 3 and 4), after which the field will be trimmed to the low 30 players.

The field will then play an official practice round at Augusta National on April 5, before the final round on Saturday, April 6.  

The annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be held the following day, on Sunday, April 7.

“Since the announcement of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, we have remained determined to organize a competition that will provide a meaningful impact on the development of the women’s game,” said Augusta National and Masters chairman Fred Ridley. “While we aim to stage a first-class championship, our motivation goes beyond the scores posted between the ropes. By providing this opportunity and shining a brighter light on this important segment of the sport, we expect role models to emerge who will help inspire a new generation of golfers.”

Kristen Gillman (U.S. Women’s Amateur champion), Leonie Harm (Ladies’ British Open Amateur), Atthaya Thitikul (Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific), Yealimi Noh (U.S. Girls’ Junior) and Emma Spitz (Girls’ British Open Amateur) are all eligible for invitation into the championship.

The next 60 positions will be filled based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the end of the calendar year, with the top 30 players from the U.S. not already eligible and the next 30 highest-ranked players receiving invitations. The remaining spots will be filled via special invitations from the ANWA Championship Committee.  

Fans wishing to attend next year’s championship can request a ticket application through Sept. 30 at ANWAgolf.com. The event’s social-media channels can be found at @ANWAGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Article Tags: 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Trending

Getty Images

USGA, R&A publish new rules before Jan. 1 rollout

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 12, 2018, 1:20 pm

Golf’s new rulebook has been published and will take effect on Jan. 1.

The changes – more than 30 in all – were originally announced in March 2017, and the USGA and R&A received more than 30,000 pieces of feedback. It's being billed as the most significant rules modernization in generations, designed to make the rules more consistent, fair and easier to understand and apply.

Some of the key changes include new procedures for dropping the ball when taking relief, the elimination or reduction of several penalties, relaxed putting green and bunker rules, and rules that encourage improved pace of play.

“From the project’s inception, our one goal was to make the rules easier to understand and apply for all golfers,” said Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s senior managing director of governance. “It sets a new standard in the way we write and interpret the rules and is central to our efforts to ensure a healthy future for golf. We look forward to continuing that process in the years to come.”

A “Player’s Edition” of the Rules of Golf includes more user-friendly diagrams and illustrations as well as more direct language to explain the game’s complexities. Players will now be able to access the rulebook online and through an app.

The Player’s Edition can be ordered as usgapublications.com, while digital versions can be found at usga.org/rules.

Among the notable changes that will most affect week-to-week competition on the pro circuit:

• Players will now be able to repair any damage on the greens, including spike marks;

• Penalty drops can now be made from knee rather than shoulder height;

• Caddies are not allowed to line up players before they hit shots;

• The flag no longer needs to be removed from the hole for putts on the green;

• There is no longer a penalty for an accidental double hit.

A full list of the changes that will take effect on Jan. 1 can be found here.

Also on Wednesday, the R&A also unveiled its “playbook” to outline its vision, purpose and values for the future. The organization will make a £200 million investment in the game over the next decade.

According to the R&A, the mission of the playbook is to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive; act in the best interests of the sport; and promote integrity and diversity in growing the sport.

“Our new brand brings together everything we have done over the last three years on ways to modernize golf and take the sport forward,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. “We listened to our partners and the organizations and individuals we serve to help us determine what we should seek to achieve as custodians of golf. The message came through very clearly that we have a global role to play in leading the sport, while working collaboratively with our partners and international affiliated organizations to grow and nurture golf to ensure that it continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

Article Tags: USGA, R&A, rules, Rules of Golf

Trending

Getty Images

Pieters rips '16 RC course, fans: 'Americans can't drink'

By Will GraySeptember 12, 2018, 12:49 pm

Thomas Pieters won't be a part of the European squad that will look to win back the Ryder Cup later this month, but he had plenty of thoughts to share from his time in the arena two years ago at Hazeltine.

The Belgian was a Ryder Cup rookie for the 2016 matches in Minnesota, where he was the standout star on the losing squad. Pieters went 4-1 while forming a powerful pairing with Rory McIlroy, but the U.S. ultimately won the trophy by a 17-11 margin.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bunkered Magazine, Pieters shared that the American crowds were pretty rough on McIlroy during their matches together - in part, he thought, because of the alcohol flowing among the gallery.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

"For me, it wasn't that bad because they didn't know who I was. They didn't have any dirt on me or anything like that. But for Rory, yeah, it was pretty hostile," Pieters said. "They shouted stuff at him that you shouldn't shout at anybody anywhere. Maybe that's because they sell beer at 7 a.m. and Americans can't drink."

Pieters was also critical of the course setup at Hazeltine, which is controlled by the home team for the biennial matches and which Pieters felt came down to a "putting contest." He recalled specifically a Saturday foursomes match against Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson where the American side was able to stay in the match despite some wayward shots from a certain five-time major champ.

"The set up of the course was ridiculous. You could hit it anywhere," Pieters said. "(Mickelson) was sometimes hitting it, like, six fairways left or right but was still able to get it on the green and then make a 40-footer. I didn't think it was a great Ryder Cup set up, to be honest."

Pieters was chosen as a captain's pick by Darren Clarke two years ago, but this time around he was among the notable names who were bypassed when Thomas Bjorn tapped Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Article Tags: Thomas Pieters, Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

DJ on relationship: 'Committed to being a family'

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 12, 2018, 12:45 am

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been one of golf's most recognizable power couples since their engagement in 2013, but rumors are swirling after Gretzky recently scrubbed any sign of her fiancé from her wildly popular Instagram page.

Multiple reports have suggested that the couple could be on the verge of a breakup, which the world No. 2 addressed in a statement on Twitter Tuesday, acknowledging that there had been "ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family."

Gretzky, 29, has two children with Johnson, 34, and has been a regular at events with him for years. Johnson and Gretzky's father, hockey great Wayne Gretzky, have played together in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Before this this weekend Paulina regularly shared photos through social media of the couple and their family – including sons Tatum (3) and River (1) – on and off the course.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Last three major champs grouped at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 9:34 pm

The last three major championship winners will play together in the first two rounds of the Evian Championship.

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and No. 8 Georgia Hall will go off together on the first tee at 6:59 a.m. ET on Thursday and on the first tee at 2:14 a.m. ET on Friday.

Park won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in July, Jutanugarn the U.S. Women’s Open in June and Hall the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August.

The trio joins Pernilla Lindberg in competition for the Rolex Annika Major Award, which goes to the best performer this year in the women’s major championships.

Lindberg, who won the ANA Inspiration, is grouped with fellow major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu. They’re scheduled to go off the first tee at 5:10 a.m. ET on Thursday and the 10th tee at 2:25 a.m. ET on Friday.

Rolex Women's World Rankings

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Lindberg would love to have her name on a trophy named after a fellow Swede and one of her childhood idols.

“It gives me a special kind of boost just knowing that I'm in the running for it,” Lindberg said. “Any time you can put your name kind of next to Annika's, in any kind of way in the golf world, I think you have done something good.”

In another marquee grouping, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are scheduled to go off the 10th tee at 2:14 a.m. ET on Thursday and off the first tee at 6:59 a.m. ET on Friday.

Golf Channel’s coverage of the first two rounds will go from 5-8 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Article Tags: 2018 Evian Championship, Sung Hyun Park, Ariya Jutanugarn, Georgia Hall

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.