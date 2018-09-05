Getty Images

Bjorn takes Casey, Garcia, Poulter and Stenson as picks

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 5, 2018, 12:05 pm

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn finalized his team on Wednesday announcing Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wild-card selections.

This quartet joins the eight European qualifiers: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen.

"If I had written down 12 names before I started my captaincy journey, it wouldn't have been far away from this," Bjorn said.

Captain's picks Previous appearances Overall record Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Ian Poulter 5 12-4-2 4-0-1 4-1-0 4-3-1
Sergio Garcia 8 19-11-7 3-4-1 9-3-3 7-4-3
Henrik Stenson 4 7-7-2 2-2-0 2-3-1 3-2-1
Paul Casey 3 3-2-4 1-1-1 1-1-0 1-0-3

The pick that will likely receive the most scrutiny is that of Garcia, who missed the cut in all four majors this year and failed to even qualify for the PGA Tour's postseason. But Bjorn offered high praise for the Spaniard, saying that Garcia is "everything that European Ryder Cup is all about."

"The one thing about Sergio is that he's the heartbeat of the team," Bjorn said. "I've always said this about him. It's like a football team going without their captain, that's what he is."

Bjorn’s announcement comes one day after U.S. captain Jim Furyk made three of his four picks, which included Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

While the European team is complete, Furyk will make a final selection the Monday after this week’s BMW Championship.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National outside Paris, France.



Mahan's career looking bright again

By Rex HoggardSeptember 5, 2018, 4:18 pm

Hunter Mahan has won six times on the PGA Tour, played 15 full seasons against the game’s best and is a seven-time Ryder/Presidents Cup player, but this was different.

“If feels almost weird to secure my [Tour] card,” he said on Tuesday from his home in Dallas.

Two days after finishing runner-up at the DAP Championship on the Web.com Tour to guarantee his return to the big leagues, Mahan was still processing the accomplishment.

For a player who was once considered one of the game’s best ball-strikers, an otherwise nondescript 67 on Sunday at Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood, Ohio, felt every bit the tipping point after three woeful years.

“It’s a finite thing [being on the PGA Tour],” said Mahan, who last qualified for the Tour playoffs in 2015. “You can take that for granted a lot of the time. At 36, most sports figures are talking about retiring and moving on to other things.”

It wasn’t lost on Mahan that he’s now talking about a new chapter in his competitive career, considering that just three years ago he didn’t know where his golf ball was going much less his career.

Things began to unravel in 2016 when he failed to record a single top-10 finish on Tour for the first time in his career. He missed more cuts (13) than he made (nine) in ’16 and had more rounds of 73 or higher (26) than rounds under par (18).

Web.com Tour Finals standings through two events

“Every day the swing felt different and I didn’t know what I was doing. No one wants to do that and not have a silver lining,” he said. “I had no confidence in how to play golf. That’s when you pick up and do something else.”

In hindsight, Mahan said he didn’t quite arrive at that professional crossroads in large part because he found a glimmer of hope with swing coach Chris O'Connell.

In 2010, Mahan won twice and claimed the first of his two World Golf Championships. He ranked 10th on Tour in strokes gained: off the tee that season. In ’16, during his darkest hours, he plummeted to 130th off the tee.

“Where my game was it was something I had never really experienced before,” Mahan said. “I’d never been through such a low peak where you’re trying to find yourself again.”

The problem, at least from O'Connell’s perspective, was easy enough to discover – Mahan’s fundamentals were off. The fix, however, was anything but easy.

Mahan now describes a familiar process of learning a new swing and perfecting it on the practice tee, but transitioning that form to the golf course is always the most difficult part.

“At some point you have to trust in it and just keep grinding away,” Mahan explained. “The setbacks just felt more complicated. Trying to find what Chris was telling me, it’s like you’re pulling something through mud.”

When he began the 2017-18 season, Mahan finally felt comfortable on the range and the course, and was starting to gain some much-needed confidence with a pair of top-20 finishes at the Safeway Open and Sanderson Farms Championship.

But that momentum was fleeting and he slipped into a familiar pattern of missed cuts and mediocre finishes. He also became understandably distracted when his sister-in-law, Katie Enloe, was diagnosed with leukemia. Mahan withdrew from the Quicken Loans National in June when Enloe, the wife of SMU men’s golf coach Jason Enloe, was sent home from the hospital to spend her final days alongside friends and family. Katie Enloe died on July 3.

“The situation at home and family life takes a lot out of you,” Mahan said. “Trying to play golf going through that is hard. There was a lot of really good golf there, but there were times when my energy was low and it was hard to bring it every single day and trying not to break down with tears at any moment. It’s a challenge, but we all go through it.”

All the pieces, both professionally and personally, finally fell into place last week in Ohio. Having been lost in the competition for hours, Mahan said it wasn’t until the 17th hole on Sunday that he allowed himself to escape from the moment.

All of the work and effort that it took for Mahan to dig himself out of the deepest hole of his career flashed through his mind, but it wasn’t happiness that he felt – it was accomplishment.

“I don’t think happy is the right word. I was happy before,” he said. “I feel more confident in myself as a golfer now, but my happiness was not going to be determined by how I played. I feel like now I can go to the golf course and enjoy playing and enjoy competing.”

After 15 full seasons on Tour, enjoying golf again is truly something new.



Bjorn takes no chance, sticks with the old guard

By Will GraySeptember 5, 2018, 2:53 pm

After revealing his four picks to solidify the roster he’ll lean on later this month outside Paris, Thomas Bjorn put a confident cap on what in recent days looked like a delicate and difficult process.

“If I had written down 12 names before I started my captaincy journey,” Bjorn said, “it wouldn’t have been far away from this.”

Some might argue that’s entirely the problem.

Few Ryder Cup captains on either side of the divide have faced an easier batch of choices than the three Jim Furyk announced Tuesday in Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. It allowed the American skipper to add a trio of weapons to his arsenal without making picks that would allow others to read into his strategy – either by who he picked or who he left at home.

Unlike Furyk, Bjorn did not have the luxury of a player already in the mix winning not once but twice after the automatic qualification window closed. Nor did he have a 14-time major champ in the midst of a renaissance or a team-room stalwart who fired a 63 on the eve of the selections.

What the burly Dane had in front of him was a hodgepodge of options: many good, but few without drawbacks. And from that group he plucked four names that made it seem as though the last few months of competition didn’t weigh very heavily, if at all.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Bjorn heaped the most effusive praise upon Sergio Garcia, perhaps because he knew that was the pick that would receive the loudest critiques. Garcia has been a shadow of himself this summer, missing the cut in all four majors while failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Knowing he was on the outside looking in, Garcia eschewed trips to Denmark and the Czech Republic for European Tour events where he could have made Bjorn’s choice easier, like Mickelson did for Furyk Monday at TPC Boston.

“The one thing about Sergio is that he’s the heartbeat of the team,” Bjorn said. “I’ve always said this about him. It’s like a football team going without their captain, that’s what he is.”

The European squad seemed to cope just fine without its captain back in 2010, when a deeper slump relegated Garcia to vice-captain status alongside Bjorn at Celtic Manor. That was a team that included a whopping six rookies but still got the job done for captain Colin Montgomerie.

Granted, those debutants included recent PGA winner Martin Kaymer and future major champs in Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari.

Perhaps names like Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren will soon be etched into major hardware. But Bjorn’s deference to veteran leadership with all four of his selections implies that he sees it as an area of need, leaning heavily on the elusive merits of the “team room” atmosphere.

With five rookies among eight automatic qualifiers, he felt he didn’t have enough margin to gamble with Rafael Cabrera Bello despite a strong recent run and a stout 2-0-1 record as a rookie two years ago at Hazeltine. He likewise didn’t have a spot for Matt Wallace, who closed out his third win of the year in impressive fashion Sunday at Bjorn’s home track.

Instead he went with Paul Casey, a decade removed from his last appearance but a few months after being convinced to re-join the European Tour simply for this very moment. Casey, who hasn’t cracked the top 20 since letting the Travelers Championship slip away in June, was described by Bjorn as a “no-brainer.”

And in choosing between possible power pairings, he didn’t opt to rekindle the potent duo of Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters. Instead he prioritized the tried-and-true combo of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, adding some telling comments that indicated McIlroy may have an easier time finding a new partner than Rose would have without the Swede.

“It’s a very strong partnership that has built over the years. These two guys love each other,” Bjorn said. “Justin would find it difficult to be in a Ryder Cup at this moment in time if Henrik is not there. That’s the thing that you’ve got to look at. You’ve got to look at how other players react, as well, to the players that are coming in.”

While Europe hasn’t lost on home soil in a quarter century, the American team that cruised to victory two years ago has only gotten stronger. It means that Bjorn has his work cut out for him, and he knew it before the selection window rolled around.

Outside of decisions regarding who to pair and who to bench for each session, the picks are the biggest opportunity for a captain to put his fingerprint on the outcome. Bjorn’s imprint is now clear, having sided with established veterans rather than risking even a single selection on a less-proven commodity with more short-term upside.

It’s a strategic choice that his American counterpart didn’t have to make, and one that will either be vindicated or ridiculed based on the scoreboard in three weeks’ time.



Men's quarters, women's semis set at Volvik WLD Championship

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 5, 2018, 3:15 am

The men’s Open Division was whittled down to eight, while four women remain at the Volvik World Long Drive Championship.

Sixteen men battled on Tuesday night for a spot in the quarterfinals at WinStar Resort and Casino in Thackerville, Okla., where an inch-and-a-half of overnight rain created a very slow grid [460 yards long, 50 yards wide], putting a premium on carry distance.

Players were allowed three minutes to hit eight balls, with the longest, single drive counting. Balls had to land and finish on the grid to be official. If the first player failed to hit the grid, the second player had to hit his/her drive at least 270 yards [on the grid] to advance.

Volvik WLD scoring, brackets: Men's Open Division | Women's Division | Masters Division

Here’s a summary of how the men’s Round of 16 played out:

Match 1: Will Hogue def. Teemu Pitkanen

Hogue hit the first shot of the night 394 yards and that was plenty long enough to move on as Pitkanen failed to get a ball on the grid.

Match 2: Justin Moose def. Kevin Shook

The 40-year-old Shook blasted one 396 yards, but, on his penultimate swing, Moose clobbered a drive 404 yards, the only shot over 400 yards in the quarterfinals.

Match 3: Jim Waldron def. Kyle Berkshire

After Berkshire went 0-for-8, Waldron hit a big cut over the required 270-yard mark for the win.

Match 4: Ryan Steenberg def. Ben Tuaone

Steenberg hit his first shot 372 yards and then watched as Tuaone, who is Tony Finau’s first cousin, couldn’t do better than 366.

Match 5: Josh Cassaday def. Ryan Reisbeck

Cassaday’s third drive went 390 yards. Reisbeck came within four yards of matching that, but that was the best he could do.

Match 6: Tim Burke def. Stephen Kois

Kois got on the board with a first drive of 382 yards, which proved to be his longest. But it wasn't long enough. After going 0-for-6, Burke, a two-time WLD champion, blasted his seventh drive 397 yards.

Match 7: Mark Costello def. Jeff Gavin

The 50-year-old Gavin popped a rib in preparation for the Round of 16. Despite the obvious pain he was in, Gavin hit his fifth shot 368 yards. But Costello’s second shot went 372 yards, and he moved on.

Match 8: Maurice Allen def. Bryan Kelly

Allen got three on the grid and his longest of 382 yards was juuuuust long enough to get him into the quarterfinals as Kelly's longest was 380.

On the women’s side, Heather Manfredda exacted a bit of revenge and advanced to the semifinals by knocking off Sandra Carlborg, who defeated Manfredda in last year’s finals.

Phillis Meti now seeks revenge of her own. She lost to Manfredda in last year’s semis and will face her again on Wednesday night.

The other semifinal match features Emily Tubert, the LPGA player who won an event in her World Long Drive debut last month, against veteran Chloe Garner.

Gavin, still ailing from his popped rib, took on Eddie Fernandes in the finals of the Masters Division [age 45 and over]. Gavin defeated last year’s champ, Jeff Crittenden, to advance to the finals. Fernandes beat David Mobley with a drive of 350 yards.

Going first, Fernandes' seventh ball went 373 yards. Meanwhile, a laboring Gavin could only muster 348 yards.

