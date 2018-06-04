With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Shinnecock Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 12 different 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the U.S., England and Japan to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:
Japan Memorial Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (33 players for three spots on May 21)
Who's in: Shota Akiyoshi (-8), David Bransdon (-7), Wenchong Liang (-6)
Who's out: Hideto Tanihara (-5), Yuta Ikeda (-4), Ryo Ishikawa (-3), Hiroyuki Fujita (WD)
Recap: Akiyoshi took medalist honors days before qualifying for The Open with his win at the Mizuno Open. Australia's Bransdon and China's Liang took the other two spots, while several notable Japanese pros who have made appearances on the PGA Tour in recent months went home empty-handed.
Walton Heath GC in Surrey, England (120 players for 14 spots)
Who's in: Andrew "Beef" Johnston (-10), James Morrison (-10), Richie Ramsay (-9), Matthew Southgate (-9), James Morrison (-8), Ryan Fox (-8), Tom Lewis (-7), Matthew Wallace (-7), Matthieu Pavon (-7), Jason Scrivener (-7), Dean Burmester (-7), Kristoffer Reitan (a) (-6), Thorbjorn Olesen (-6), Paul Waring (-5)
Who's out: Sam Horsfield (-4), Padraig Harrington (-4), Lee Westwood (-2), Edoardo Molinari (-1), Paul Dunne (-1), Chase Koepka (+2), Thomas Pieters (WD)
Recap: Johnston is sure to be a crowd favorite after sharing co-medalist honors at Walton Heath, advancing to the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. Olesen held on to snag one of the final berths the day after winning the Italian Open, while Waring was the sole survivor of a 9-for-1 playoff for the final spot that also included Alexander Bjork, Lee Slattery and Nacho Elvira.
Canoe Brook CC in Summit, N.J. (81 players for five spots)
Who's in: Cameron Wilson (-7), Calum Hill (-7), Mike Miller (-6), Stewart Hagestad (a) (-5), Theo Humphrey (a) (-5)
Who's out: Wyndham Clark (-4), Roberto Diaz (-2), Abraham Ancer (-1), Rob Oppenheim (-1), Johnson Wagner (+3)
Recap: Wilson hasn't made much noise since winning the NCAA individual title as a Stanford senior in 2014, but he's now headed to Shinnecock Hills after rounds of 69-66. The last two spots went to Hagestad, the 2016 mid-amateur champ who was low amateur at the 2017 Masters, and Humphrey, who earned SEC Player of the Year honors last month while at Vanderbilt.
Brookside CC and The Lakes CC in Columbus, Ohio (120 players for 14 spots)
Who's in: Shane Lowry (-9), Sungjae Im (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8), Brian Gay (-8), Michael Putnam (-7), Shubankhar Sharma (-7), Russell Knox (-7), Will Zalatoris (-7), Patrick Rodgers (-7), Harold Varner III (-6), Adam Scott (-6), Ryan Lumsden (a) (-6), Ollie Schniederjans (-6), Aaron Baddeley (-6)
Who's out: Patton Kizzire (-5), Stewart Cink (-5), Nick Watney (-5), David Lingmerth (-4), Ryan Moore (-1), Scottie Scheffler (+3), Vijay Singh (WD), Joaquin Niemann (WD)
Recap: Scott is the most notable qualifier, having earned a spot in his 68th major by the slimmest of margins to extend a streak that dates back to the 2001 U.S. Open. Lowry nearly won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and will return after sharing co-medalist honors, while Bradley headlines the remaining qualifiers. Major champs Cink and Singh are among the group that missed out in the strongest domestic field of the day.