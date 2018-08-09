Getty Images

Chamblee: Lifting weights cost Tiger many majors

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 10:22 pm

Tiger Woods would have smashed Jack Nicklaus’ major record if he hadn’t been obsessed with transforming his physique, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Thursday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Woods has 14 major championship victories compared to Nicklaus’ 18. Woods was considered by many a lock to capture the crown jewel of golf records, but hasn’t won a major championship since 2008, thanks, in part, to a combination of physical injuries and personal issues.

During the interview, Patrick said to Chamblee: “Finish this though, Brandel. ‘If Tiger doesn’t lift weights…'" And Chamblee responded:

"He would have won 20-plus major championships and 100-plus events. He would be hitting the ball, right now, probably as long or longer than anybody on the PGA Tour….. When he started working out – and he still managed to win the Masters, obviously in 2000, 2001, 2005 – but he was averaging along the lines of 290, 280 [yards off the tee]. Never sniffed what he was averaging when he was a kid. That sinewy, that quick-snapping speed was what he had and it was a gift. … He traded all of that speed for strength, and I think it was purely for vanity reasons.

"He has an obsession with perfection. Perfect golf swing, he’s changed his swing three or four times, cost him two years he did it. Changed his body because he was looking for the perfect body – who knows what that’s cost him in time and injuries and majors and tournaments.”

Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, opened in even-par 70 in the first round at Bellerive Country Club. He is six shots off the lead.

Click on the video below for the full show clip.

Defending champ Thomas (69) surges early, fades late

By Nick MentaAugust 9, 2018, 8:09 pm

ST. LOUIS - Defending champion Justin Thomas looked as though he was going pick up where he left off at the PGA Championship - on top of the leaderboard.

Starting on Bellerive's back nine, Thomas went out in 32 and for a time shared the lead with his good friend Rickie Fowler at 3 under par.

With the golf course playing soft and rewarding quality ball-striking, Thomas seemed well on his way to a round in the mid-60s.

Instead, he backed up, playing his second nine in a birdie-less 37 to post 1-under 69 Thursday and find himself four off the early pace set by Fowler.

"I played well," he said, before quickly adding, "obviously, I'm not very pleased with my back nine."

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Two under on his round with one hole to play, Thomas dropped a shot at the par-4 ninth when his ball came to rest in a pitch mark in a fairway bunker. He splashed out, hit a wedge to 12 feet, and missed his par putt.

"I've never had my ball end up in somebody else's pitch mark in a bunker before," he said. "That was a pretty terrible break on my last hole. Could have cost me one or two strokes. It's just unfortunate for someone not to rake it, but it is what it is."

Thomas was plenty aware he could have gotten much more out of the round, but nonetheless seemed satisfied with his start.

"I could have shot 7 or 8 under pretty easily," he said. "I played well on the front nine. Had some good holes on the back nine, too. Had a couple of putts that didn't quite go in. Had a nasty lip on the 16th hole. Definitely a lot more positives to take than negatives, and I'm in a good position for Thursday."

Fowler dons yellow shirt in memory of Lyle

By Rex HoggardAugust 9, 2018, 7:54 pm

ST. LOUIS – Players donned yellow ribbons on Thursday at the PGA Championship to remember Jarrod Lyle, who died on Wednesday following his third bout with acute myeloid leukemia. Rickie Fowler took it a step further.

Fowler’s scripting for this week’s championship called for him to wear a blue shirt for the first round. Instead, he went with a yellow shirt to honor the Australian, who played three seasons on the PGA Tour.

“Luckily I had a version of yellowish,” Fowler said following an opening 65 that left him two strokes clear of the field. “It was tough news yesterday. So definitely happy that we could be here and supporting Jarrod. It's been a tough few weeks.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Fowler said he spoke with Lyle last Friday after he’d been placed in palliative care back home in Australia. It was a difficult conversation.

“It did help hearing from him how he felt. He sounded like he was in a good spot,” Fowler said. “Obviously that's not something that's easy to deal with.”

Fowler said he met Lyle, who was originally diagnosed with cancer as a teenager, when the two first qualified for the Tour and, like anyone who had a chance to meet him, was always impressed with his spirit and how easily he made friends.

“He would probably be the one to kind of kick you in the butt if you started feeling sad or bad. He would kind of give you a hard time and tell you to man up or something along those lines,” Fowler said. “Maybe not those same words.”

Déjà vu all over again: Fowler back in major hunt

By Rex HoggardAugust 9, 2018, 7:50 pm

ST. LOUIS – It’s like Grand Slam clockwork. Rickie Fowler goes out and does Rickie Fowler things, moves into the hunt at a major, and then waits patiently for the inevitable.

Question: Are you aware of how many majors it took Phil Mickelson to win [his first] major and, if so, does that inspire you and give you hope?

Answer: I always have hope.

If that sounds prepared, maybe even rehearsed, Fowler should be forgiven. He’s fielded the same give-and-take for the better part of his career.

In 2014, when he completed the Top 5 Slam with top-5 finishes in each of the year’s four majors, Fowler endured the ever-present slings and arrows of a public that celebrates victories, not near-misses.

In 2017, when he entered the final round of the U.S. Open just two strokes off the lead, his long-awaited Grand Slam tilt seemed like a fait accompli, a foregone conclusion. It was all there, the talent, the determination, the experience, every piece of the complicated major puzzle dropping neatly into the proper order.

“Yes, but he still has to do it,” warned Fowler’s swing coach, Butch Harmon, at the time.

Fowler would tie for fifth at Erin Hills.

Fowler’s most recent brush with the Grand Slam ceiling came in April at the Masters, when he closed his week with a birdie at the last hole to move to within a stroke of Patrick Reed.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

The PGA Championship is Fowler’s 36th major start and he remains winless in the game’s biggest events. In his defense, sometimes you lose a major and sometimes you get beat; this year’s Masters qualifies as the latter for Fowler, after Reed played flawlessly down the stretch for victory.

“It wasn't something that I needed to get over, it was definitely a great week, I left everything out there on the golf course so it wasn't necessarily like, ‘Oh, man, what if I would have hit this shot instead of this shot,’” Fowler explained on Thursday at Bellerive. “The back nine I executed nearly perfect. After I birdied 12, I really thought I could birdie in.”

Fowler is back at it this week at the PGA Championship, opening the year’s final major with a ball-striking clinic, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation for a 5-under 65.

Fowler was two strokes clear of the field when he walked off a steamy golf course and his lone bogey was a testament to how well played. For nearly any other player, that kind of round to begin a major would be a reason to celebrate. For Fowler, it was a reason to answer those all-too-familiar parade of questions.

Question: Are there times when you sit back and wonder to yourself, when is my time going to come?

Answer: You can't force the issue. It relates to some of our game plan and how we're going about this week as far as just trying to play within ourselves and not do anything extra special. I don't have to play special to win.

Fowler’s plight is a curious one. His four PGA Tour victories are a tribute to his talent, and his triumph at the 2015 Players Championship would qualify in many circles as a “major light.” But when compared to his celebrity, however unfair that might be, there is a conversation to be had regarding unfulfilled potential.

The 29-year-old is pretty good at building firewalls between himself and the noise. He knows what will be said about his opening 65 and his chances to end his Grand Slam drought, and he’s also learned, through a decade of trial and mostly error, that nothing good comes from those types of goal-based expectations.

“I'm looking forward to the days to come and like I mentioned a few times, really all we can do is take care of each day,” he said. “It sounds cliché, hole by hole, shot by shot, but Thursday you can check the success box and move on to Friday.”

Fowler isn’t hiding behind the platitudes, he’s living by them. He may still be unsure exactly what it takes to clear the Grand Slam hurdle, but fixating on the outcome certainly isn’t the answer.

Fowler explained he still hasn’t watched the highlights of the final round from this year’s Masters, whether if that’s by design or accident is unclear, but he has a general idea of what transpired on that Sunday.

“Jordan [Spieth] told me Patrick had a long putt on 17 from off the green, it hit the pin to kind of stay on the green type of thing. Saying that's a good break or not, don't know,” said Fowler, whose 65 on Day 1 matched his lowest round in a major. “Sometimes that's something you need to get over the hump to get the job done that week.”

Perhaps that kind of break is exactly what Fowler needs to summit the only mountain in golf that remains for him, maybe this is the week he gets his break. Of all the predictable questions that come his way at majors, it’s the one answer that continues to elude him.

Simpson not worried about protecting Ryder Cup position

By Ryan LavnerAugust 9, 2018, 7:26 pm

ST. LOUIS – Even though he’s hanging on to the eighth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team by the slimmest of margins, Webb Simpson won’t do much leaderboard-watching this week at the PGA Championship.

“I think everybody is thinking about it more than I am,” he said Thursday. “I want to be on that team very badly, but it’s about how well can you separate the Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship? This week means a lot. I have to take care of me and see where we stand on Sunday.”

This is the final week of qualifying for the U.S. team, and Simpson’s position is precarious – just 49 points ahead of No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Simpson has previously been a captain’s pick, and he’s likely to receive strong consideration again even if he were to drop out of the top 8 by Sunday.

“I’ve been playing well, I’ve put together a strong year, and we’ll see what the captain wants to do,” he said.

Simpson might not want to look, but after a 2-under 68 on Day 1, he’s in the best position of any of his closest pursuers. DeChambeau shot 71, Phil Mickelson carded a 73 and Xander Schauffele posted a 70 while playing alongside captain Jim Furyk.

“I won’t pay attention to what those guys are doing,” Simpson said. “The only thing I’ll pay attention to is the leaderboard and what I need to do on Sunday.”

