Spain’s Carlota Ciganda is looking to keep Europe’s momentum going.

With a 6-under-par 65, she moved atop the leaderboard through the morning wave Thursday at the Evian Championship.

The Europeans are in a resurgence on the game’s biggest stages, with Ciganda looking to give the Euros four major championship titles over the last six played.

If Ciganda turns her strong start into a victory, it would mark the first time in history that three different European women have won majors in the same season.

A strong finish, with birdies at her final two holes, boosted Ciganda atop the leaderboard.

“I love this place,” Ciganda said. “I love playing in Europe. My friends are here, some friends, so really like the atmosphere.”

Ciganda, 28, grew up in Pamplona, about a 10-hour drive from Evian.

Her record in majors this season points to the possibility of something special. Ciganda finished third at the U.S. Women’s Open and tied for seventh at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

“I’ve been playing very good, so I know I'm close,” Ciganda said. “I like tough courses, and I like playing majors. I know I have to be mentally tough, and I like that. I like the challenge.”

Ciganda, No. 21 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, played without a bogey Thursday.

She won both of her LPGA titles in 2016. She has five top 10s this season.

“I'm just going to try to keep playing the same,” she said. “I don't want to think about winning. It's only the first day.”