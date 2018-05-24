The big-hitting American trio of Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda will be looking to provide some early summer fireworks at next week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek outside Birmingham, Ala.

Thompson, Wie and Korda will tee it up together in the first two rounds.

Here’s a look at some of the notable groupings with full tee times listed below:

Thompson, Wie, Korda: 7:46 a.m., Thursday; 1:26 p.m. Friday

Thompson nearly dominated the 2017 season, winning twice while finishing second six times. She won the Vare Trophy for low scoring average and was the Golf Writers Association of America Female Player of the Year, but she’s still looking for her first title this year. It couldn’t come at a better time next week as she bids to win her second major. Wie and Korda have both won this year. Wie, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open winner, won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in March. Korda won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and takes strong form into her bid to win her first major.

Inbee Park, In Gee Chun, Moriya Jutanugarn: 1:37 p.m., Thursday; 7:57 a.m., Friday

World No. 1 Park is coming off her first victory in a Korean LPGA event last week. She won the LPGA’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March. The two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner has finished T-3 or better in five of her eight worldwide starts this season. Chun, the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open winner, is coming off a strong effort in a playoff loss at the Kingsmill Championship. She is looking to become the first player in LPGA history to make her first three LPGA titles major championships. Jutanugarn is just a month removed from winning her first LPGA title at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open.

Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim, Sophia Schubert: 1:15 p.m., Thursday; 7:35 a.m. Friday

Park brings momentum in her bid to become the first player to win back-to-back U.S. Women’s Open titles since Karrie Webb did it in 2000 and ’01. Park won the Volunteers of America Texas Classic in her last start three weeks ago. Kim broke through to win her first major last summer at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Schubert is the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champ who just finished up her senior season at the University of Texas.

Pernilla Lindberg, Cristie Kerr, Sei Young Kim: 1:26 p.m., Thursday; 7:46 a.m. Friday

Lindberg will be looking to make it back-to-back major championship titles after winning the ANA Inspiration in dramatic fashion in April, defeating Inbee Park in a playoff for a wire-to-wire victory. Kerr, the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champ, is looking to claim her third major championship and move closer to the LPGA Hall of Fame. A victory would move her with three points of the 27 required. Kim is a six-time LPGA winner seeking her first title this year after winning in each of her first three seasons on tour.

Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Stacy Lewis: 7:35 a.m., Thursday; 1:15 p.m., Friday

Jutanugarn is coming off a victory Sunday at the Kingsmill Championship, her first this year and the eighth of her career. She’s looking to add a second major to the Ricoh Women’s British Open title she won two years ago. Ko won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February. She’s becoming a fixture on leaderboards, with six top 10s in nine starts in this her rookie season. Lewis is in a year of transition after announcing last month that she is pregnant with her first child. She expects to make only a few more starts this summer before putting away the clubs after the Marathon Classic in July to prepare for the baby’s birth.

Full tee times

Thursday (May 31), Hole #1 / Friday (June 1), Hole #10



6:40 a.m. / 12:20 p.m. – Casey Danielson, Osceola, Wis.; Sophie Walker, England; (a) Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand



6:51 a.m. / 12:31 p.m. – Becky Morgan, Wales; (a) Celia Barquin Arozamena, Spain; Wichanee Meechai, Thailand



7:02 a.m. / 12:42 p.m. – Mel Reid, England; Gaby Lopez, Mexico; Kris Tamulis, Naples, Fla.



7:13 a.m. / 12:53 p.m. – (a) Maria Fassi, Mexico; Mo Martin, Altadena, Calif.; Angela Stanford, Saginaw, Texas



7:24 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. – Katherine Kirk, Australia; Charley Hull, England; Angel Yin, Arcadia, Calif.



7:35 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Japan; Jennifer Song, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Min Young Lee, Republic of Korea



7:46 a.m. / 1:26 p.m. – Karrie Webb, Australia; Alena Sharp, Canada; Lindy Duncan, Plantation, Fla.



7:57 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. – Paula Creamer, Pleasanton, Calif.; Brittany Lang, McKinney, Texas; Ryann O'Toole, San Clemente, Calif.



8:08 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. – Mi Jung Hur, Republic of Korea; Azahara Munoz, Spain; Teresa Lu, Chinese Taipei



8:19 a.m. / 1:59 p.m. – Julieta Granada, Paraguay; Sarah Kemp, Australia; (a) Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, Utah



8:30 a.m. / 2:10 p.m. – Karine Icher, France; Jillian Hollis, Rocky River, Ohio; Nicole Broch Larsen, Denmark



8:41 a.m. / 2:21 p.m. – Lee Lopez, Whittier, Calif.; Sun Young Yoo, Republic of Korea; TBD



8:52 a.m. / 2:32 p.m. – Sarah Schober, Austria; (a) Lei Ye, People's Republic of China; Daniela Darquea, Ecuador



Thursday (May 31), Hole #10 / Friday (June 1), Hole #1



6:40 a.m. / 12:20 p.m. – Solar Lee, Republic of Korea; Jenny Suh, Fairfax, Va.; (a) Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif.



6:51 a.m. / 12:31 p.m. – Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic; Daniela Holmqvist, Sweden; (a) Sophie Hausmann, Germany



7:02 a.m. / 12:42 p.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand; TBD; Ayako Uehara, Japan



7:13 a.m. / 12:53 p.m. – Haru (Harukyo) Nomura, Japan; (a) Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind.; TBD



7:24 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. – Danielle Kang, Las Vegas, Nev.; So Yeon Ryu, Republic of Korea; Anna Nordqvist, Sweden



7:35 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand; Jin Young Ko, Republic of Korea; Stacy Lewis, The Woodlands, Texas



7:46 a.m. / 1:26 p.m. – Michelle Wie, Honolulu, Hawaii; Lexi Thompson, Coral Springs, Fla.; Jessica Korda, Bradenton, Fla.



7:57 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. – Shanshan Feng, People's Republic of China; Minjee Lee, Australia; Eun-Hee Ji, Republic of Korea



8:08 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. – Emma Talley, Princeton, Ky.; Cydney Clanton, Concord, N.C.; (a) Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas



8:19 a.m. / 1:59 pm. – (a) Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland; Candie Kung, Chinese Taipei; Jacqui Concolino, Orlando, Fla.



8:30 a.m. / 2:10 p.m. – Cheyenne Woods, Phoenix, Ariz.; Kotono Kozuma, Japan; Celine Herbin, France



8:41 a.m. / 2:21 p.m. – (a) Yujeong Son, Republic of Korea; Paula Reto, South Africa; Tiffany Chan, Hong Kong China



8:52 a.m. / 2:32 p.m. – Grace Na, Oakland, Calif.; Yiyi Liu, People's Republic of China; (a) Kaylee Benton, Litchfield Park, Ariz.



Thursday (May 31), Hole #1 / Friday (June 1), Hole #10



12:20 p.m. / 6:40 a.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa; Rumi Yoshiba, Japan; Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei



12:31 p.m. / 6:51 a.m. – Kim Kaufman, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Anne Van Dam, Netherlands; Supamas Sangchan, Thailand



12:42 p.m. / 7:02 a.m. – Sandra Gal, Germany; Jeong Eun Lee, Republic of Korea; Sarah Smith, Australia



12:53 p.m. / 7:13 a.m. – Chella Choi, Republic of Korea; Jane Park, Woodstock, Ga.; TBD



1:04 p.m. / 7:24 a.m. – Amy Yang, Republic of Korea; Lydia Ko, New Zealand; Nelly Korda, Bradenton, Fla.



1:15 p.m. / 7:35 a.m. – Sung Hyun Park, Republic of Korea; In-Kyung Kim, Republic of Korea; (a) Sophia Schubert, Oak Ridge, Tenn.



1:26 p.m. / 7:46 a.m. – Cristie Kerr, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Pernilla Lindberg, Sweden; Sei Young Kim, Republic of Korea



1:37 p.m. / 7:57 a.m. – Inbee Park, Republic of Korea; Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand; In Gee Chun, Republic of Korea



1:48 p.m. / 8:08 a.m. – Brooke Henderson, Canada; Brittany Lincicome, Seminole, Fla.; Hye-Jin Choi, Republic of Korea



1:59 p.m. / 8:19 a.m. – (a) Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif.; Megan Khang, Rockland, Mass.; Jihyun Kim, Republic of Korea



2:10 p.m. / 8:30 a.m. – Catriona Matthew, Scotland; TBD; Pei-Yun Chien, Chinese Taipei



2:21 p.m. / 8:41 a.m. – Katelyn Dambaugh, Goose Creek, S.C.; (a) Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas; Giulia Molinaro, Italy



2:32 p.m. / 8:52 a.m. – Christine Song, Fullerton, Calif.; (a) Gaeun Song, Republic of Korea; (a) Olivia Cason, Owensboro, Ky.



Thursday (May 31), Hole #10 / Friday (June 1), Hole #1



12:20 p.m. / 6:40 a.m. – Ssu-Chia Cheng, Chinese Taipei; (a) Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii; Kaori Takayama, Japan



12:31 p.m. / 6:51 a.m. – (a) Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C.; Xiyu Lin, People's Republic of China; Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark



12:42 p.m. / 7:02 a.m. – Olafia Kristinsdottir, Iceland; Minami Hiruta, Japan; (a) Linn Grant, Sweden



12:53 p.m. / 7:13 a.m. – Hyojoo Kim, Republic of Korea; (a) Robyn Choi, Australia; Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden



1:04 p.m. / 7:24 a.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, N.J.; Mirim Lee, Republic of Korea; Ai Suzuki, Japan



1:15 p.m. / 7:35 a.m. – Jenny Shin, Torrance, Calif.; Lizette Salas, Azusa, Calif.; Fumika Kawagishi, Japan



1:26 p.m. / 7:46 a.m. – Austin Ernst, Seneca, S.C.; Ally McDonald, Fulton, Miss.; Georgia Hall, England



1:37 p.m. / 7:57 a.m. – Jeongeun6 Lee, Republic of Korea; Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England; Carlota Ciganda, Spain



1:48 p.m. / 8:08 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Republic of Korea; Brittany Altomare, Tampa, Fla.; Caroline Masson, Germany



1:59 p.m. / 8:19 a.m. – Su-Hyun Oh, Australia; (a) Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Saranporn Langkulgasettrin, Thailand



2:10 p.m. / 8:30 a.m. – Jing Yan, People's Republic of China; (a) Celeste Dao, Canada; Nannette Hill, Pelham Manor, N.Y.



2:21 p.m. / 8:41 a.m. – Hyun Kyung Park, Republic of Korea; Maria Hernandez, Spain; (a) Dana Williams, Boca Raton, Fla.



2:32 p.m. / 8:52 a.m. – (a) Evelyn Arguelles, Mexico; Britney Yada, Hilo, Hawaii; Martina Edberg, Sweden