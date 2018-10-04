Getty Images

Couples: Safeway likely last Tour start outside Masters

By Will GrayOctober 4, 2018, 2:32 pm

Making a rare PGA Tour start this week in Napa, Fred Couples admitted that this could be his final stint with the under-50 crowd outside of the Masters.

Couples, who turned 59 on Wednesday, has battled back problems for much of his career and told Golf Digest this summer that "time's running out" on his playing career. He made only one start in the first six months of the year on PGA Tour Champions, although the second half of his season included four top-20 finishes in six starts.

Playing this week at Silverado Resort & Spa on a sponsor invite, Couples is making his first PGA Tour start outside of Augusta since the 2016 Genesis Open. He told reporters after his pro-am round that, even on a course that suits his game more than other Tour stops, this could mark the end of a chapter.

"I don't want to say this is my last PGA Tour event, but I'm planning on this being my last PGA Tour event besides Augusta," Couples said. "I really like this course. It's not 9,000 yards long so at least I can get it around. I feel good. If I was playing a lot on the Champions Tour and came out here, I think I could play well on this course. So now, I have to do everything pretty well to probably make the cut."

Couples has a knack for turning back the clock at Augusta National, having missed the cut only once since 2010. But he skipped the 2016 event because of back issues and this year only began practicing a couple days before the tournament, ultimately tying for 38th. He'll play the first two rounds in Napa alongside Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Cantlay.

Spectator struck in the head by tee shot at Dunhill

By Associated PressOctober 4, 2018, 3:07 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – A spectator has been struck on the head by a golf ball at the Dunhill Links Championship, less than a week after a similar incident at the Ryder Cup left a woman losing vision in her right eye.

The female spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after being hit by a tee shot from Tyrrell Hatton on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses staging the Dunhill Links.

She was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical center on site.

At the Ryder Cup outside Paris last week, a spectator was struck by a wayward tee shot by Brooks Koepka. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight and she is considering legal action.

Koepka is also playing at the Dunhill Links.

Hatton fell asleep 'next to toilet' after Ryder Cup

By Will GrayOctober 4, 2018, 2:59 pm

To the victor go the spoils, and it appears there were plenty to go around Sunday night for the European Ryder Cup team.

After dusting the favored American contingent by seven points at Le Golf National, the 12 men had nothing but smiles for the international press when they sat down following the trophy ceremony. But the real fun began after that, with the Euros whisked away on golf carts back to the team room to begin the celebrating in earnest.

England's Tyrrell Hatton went 1-2 in his Ryder Cup debut, dropping a Sunday singles' match to Patrick Reed. But his individual record didn't get in the way of the party, as he told a Sky Sports reporter during the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that he fell asleep in the bathroom in the wee hours of the Monday morning:

"Sunday night was messy," Hatton said. "I got back into my room at 4 in the morning. And then always a sign of a good night is when you fall asleep next to the toilet."

Hatton is back in action this week in Scotland, eyeing a rare three-peat at the Dunhill after winning the last two editions by a combined seven shots. He bounced back from a rough start at Kingsbarns to post a 2-under 70 that left him two shots off the early lead set by Australia's Marcus Fraser.

Four months after accident, Cauley grateful to play again

By Ryan LavnerOctober 4, 2018, 2:11 pm

Once he regained consciousness, the first thing Bud Cauley noticed was that it was difficult to breathe.

At 11:04 p.m. on June 1, after missing the cut at The Memorial, Cauley was one of three passengers in a BMW M6 that Dublin, Ohio, police say lost control, flew off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and went airborne before slamming into a large tree, flipping onto its right side, plowing over several smaller trees, crossing a driveway and eventually landing in a ditch.

The 20 minutes after the horrifying crash are hazy, but Cauley soon learned of his injuries: collapsed lung, six broken ribs, fractured leg. At the hospital he watched helplessly as doctors tied his arm to the back of the bed, sliced open his chest and inserted a tube to re-inflate his lung.

“Waking up outside of the car confused and in pain, having a hard time breathing, not knowing how badly I was hurt and knowing what quality of life I’d have, that was a pretty scary thing,” Cauley said. “It was the scariest night of my life.”

Four months later, he is playing this week’s season-opening Safeway Open, his first start since the accident. During a phone interview this week, the 28-year-old said that, above all, he feels fortunate – not only that he survived, but that he can even approach this season with a new perspective, after the game he’s played his entire life was nearly taken from him without warning.

News of Cauley’s serious condition spread throughout the locker room that week at Muirfield Village. Justin Thomas, one of Cauley’s closest friends, was shaken up and said that he thought about him on “every shot.” Jack and Barbara Nicklaus visited Cauley at the hospital, where he stayed for six days.

Cauley couldn’t fly home to South Florida because the cabin pressure in the plane could deflate his lung again. So he drove with his parents to their home outside Nashville, Tenn. He crashed there for a few weeks, spending most of his day icing his leg and blowing into a breathing machine. He took short walks around the neighborhood, helped put together a thousand-piece puzzle, and watched movies and TV shows, though he stayed away from comedies, because it hurt to laugh.

After a month, Cauley began physical therapy in Jacksonville, Fla., where he rode a bike to strengthen his leg, completed core exercises to support his midsection and did light cardio to build up his stamina. He had endured a lengthy rehabilitation process before – he tore the labrum in his shoulder in 2014 – but these injuries created more unknowns.

“The whole thing sucked,” he said, “and some days were better than others. It was mostly me just worrying about it and wondering if I’d ever get back.”

Cauley’s side was so swollen – four of his six broken ribs now had a metal plate – that he could feel it rubbing against his arm when he bent over to address a putt. It was painful to swing a club, and he wondered if he’d have to manage that discomfort forever. Under the supervision of swing coach Matt Killen, he began hitting balls about two months after the accident – first with 30 balls up to a pitching wedge, then with 60 balls up to a 7-iron. Bracing for the possibility of having to change his swing, to move away from pain, he surprised himself with his range of motion and speed.

“It went about as well as I could have hoped for,” he said.

And so Cauley targeted the Safeway for his return to competition. Unlike most who suffered an injury during the season, he didn’t have to take a major medical extension because he still was able to remain inside the top 125 in FedExCup points, enough to keep a full card. He’ll play in Napa, take a few weeks off, then close out the year with three starts in a row, in Vegas, Mexico and Sea Island.

“I couldn’t be more pumped for him,” Thomas said. “He’s worked so hard to be ready for this event, so to have him there is great. Safe to say I’ll be his biggest fan this week.”

After rehabbing his collapsed lung and cracked ribs and fractured lower leg, Cauley said that he feels 100 percent healthy. His main concerns now are managing his excitement and stringing together scores – and he realizes those are good problems to have, after his life-threatening accident four months ago.

“You never think anything bad is going to happen to you until it does,” he said. “It changed my perspective on a lot of things, on just how fragile life can be. One minute everything is fine, and the next you’re worrying about the rest of your life and not being able to do something that I’ve always loved and assumed I’d be doing forever. I definitely don’t take that for granted.”

Micheluzzi (64) takes early Asia-Pacific Amateur lead

By Will GrayOctober 4, 2018, 1:56 pm

David Micheluzzi holed his final approach for a closing eagle to finish off a 6-under 64 and take a one-shot lead at the Asian-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Micheluzzi, the 13th-ranked amateur in the world who hails from Australia, carved up Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore in his first appearance in the championship. He holds a slim lead over three players, including 2015 winner Jin Cheng from China.

"I have been working on my pitching the last couple weeks, and it was just a perfect shot," Micheluzzi said of his pitching wedge on No. 18. "Obviously it is just the first round of the tournament, but it is always good to be up in the lead."

Australia's Min Woo Lee is among a group of players tied for fifth, two shots back after shooting rounds of 4-under 66 in the opening round on the Tanjong Course.

This is the 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, with the winner receiving an invitation to the 2019 Masters and The Open next summer at Royal Portrush. The runner-up and all players tied for second will receive spots in the Open Qualifying Series. Past champions include Hideki Matsuyama (2010 and 2011), Guan Tianlang (2012) and Curtis Luck (2016).

