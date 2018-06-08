Getty Images

DJ (63) heating up as U.S. Open looms

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 8:29 pm

Dustin Johnson moved into early position Friday to take some winning momentum and the world No. 1 ranking to the U.S. Open next week.

Johnson’s 7-under-par 63 put him atop the leaderboard through the morning wave at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tenn. He was one shot ahead of Ryan Blaum (64) and Andrew Putnam (64) with the afternoon wave going off.

A victory would vault Johnson back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a month after he lost the top spot to Justin Thomas.

Johnson, who won this event in 2012, made a big move on his second nine Friday with stellar wedge play at TPC Southwind, holing out a wedge from 111 yards for eagle at No. 1 (his 10th hole of the day) and nearly holing out again from 110 yards at No. 2. He tapped in from 9 inches for birdie and went on to shoot 29 on the second nine.

“I really like this golf course,” Johnson said. “You really have to focus on every shot. You can’t really let up. You have narrow fairways, and you have to hit the fairways. It’s a really difficult course to play from the rough.”

Johnson reigned at world No. 1 for 64 consecutive weeks before losing it to Thomas after The Players. Johnson broke through to win his lone major championship title at the U.S. Open at Oakmont two years ago. He and Rory McIlroy are the betting favorites heading to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills next week, with Ladbrokes listing both players at 12/1.

Johnson is homed in with his putter at TPC Southwind. He needed just 24 putts in the second round.

“I’m rolling it down the line I’m looking,” Johnson said. “If I can get a good read and good speed, they’re going to go in.”

Ko one shot back after opening 67

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 11:41 pm

Lydia Ko joined the party in what could be a wild weekend on the outskirts of Atlantic City, N.J.

Ko shot a 4-under-par 67 to climb onto a jam-packed leaderboard Friday at the ShopRite Classic.

Half the field enters the weekend appearing to have a chance to win, including Laura Diaz, a 43-year-old full-time mom and part-time player who moved into a share of the lead with her 12-year-old son, Cooper, as her caddie.

Diaz, Anna Nordqvist and Celine Herbin shot 66s.

A staggering 27 players are within two shots of their lead, with 48 players within three.

Ko ended a 21-month winless spell claiming the title at the Mediheal Championship in April. Now, she’s in position to make a run at winning for the second time in her last four starts.

“I played pretty solid,” Ko said. “Gave myself a lot of looks for birdies.”

As a 54-hole event, there’s a heightened sense of urgency to get in position to win in the first round.

“You do, obviously, want to play solid, because there are less chances to catch up if you are a little behind,” Ko said.

Diaz is a two-time LPGA winner looking for her first victory in 16 years, but she said she has “no expectations” making her first start of the year, and just her eighth start in the last three years. She’s more interested in making it a great memory with her son caddying for her.

“It’s more special because I have my son with me,” Diaz said.

Nordqvist may have a logjam behind her, but she’s a formidable front runner, especially at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She won the title there in 2015 and ’16.

“I have a lot of good memories here,” Nordqvist said. “It’s a place that makes me happy.”

Herbin is seeking to break through and win her first title.

Nordqvist continues impressive run at ShopRite

By Associated PressJune 8, 2018, 11:31 pm

GALLOWAY, N.J. – Two-time champion Anna Nordqvist shot a 5-under 66 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Laura Diaz and Celine Herbin in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Nordqvist won the 54-hole event in 2015 and 2016 on Stockton Seaview's Bay Course and finished second last year. Teeing off Friday in the afternoon when the wind was stronger, the 30-year-old Swede closed her bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 ninth.

The 43-year-old Diaz made the field as an alternate. She played in the morning when the greens were smoother and the wind more benign.

Herbin birdied the final two holes.

Lydia Ko, In-Gee Chun and ANA Inspiration winner Pernilla Lindberg were at 67 with Sandra Gal, Su Oh, Beatriz Recari, Amy Yang and Wayne, New Jersey native Marina Alex. Defending champion I.K. Kim had a 68.

Shanshan Feng, at No. 4 the top-ranked player in the field, shot 69.

Leona Maguire, the former Duke star from Ireland, had a 69 in pro debut.

Langer returns from break, leads with 64

By Associated PressJune 8, 2018, 11:10 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa – Bernhard Langer returned for a three-week break to shoot an 8-under 64 and take the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.

Langer closed the bogey-free round with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th at Wakonda Club. The 60-year-old German star took the brief break in part to attend his son's high school graduation.

Glen Day and Woody Austin were a stroke back, and defending champion Brandt Jobe was at 66 with Jerry Kelly, Tom Lehman and Doug Garwood.

Snedeker on 62: 'I’m not losing my mind'

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 10:18 pm

Brandt Snedeker said his 8-under-par 62 Friday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic was good for his mental health.

“I’m not losing my mind,” Snedeker said.

In a frustrating season trying to regain form lost after missing half of last year with a sternum injury, Snedeker said he needed to post a score to confirm what he believed, that he is on the right track.

“I know I’ve put the work in, but until you start seeing results, you start questioning what you’re doing,” he said. “You start questioning everything about yourself.

“You need to see these positive days, where it’s `OK, I am doing the right stuff, and it’s coming around. I’m not losing my mind.’”

Snedeker moved three shots behind Dustin Johnson going into the weekend.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Snedeker said.

Halfway through last year, Snedeker left the Tour with a painful injury to the joint between his upper and lower sternum. He was out five months before returning in November. Finding his best form has been slower going than he imagined.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work the last couple months and haven’t seen any results,” Snedeker said.

Snedeker’s last top-10 finish came one year ago, at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. He was No. 32 in the world rankings back then. He’s No. 92 today, having missed three of his last four cuts.

“I kind of came out today with a fresh mindset,” Snedeker said. “I said, `I know I’m playing good. I just have to get out of my own way.’”

Snedeker did that in a round of eight birdies and no bogeys. His usually trusty putter was hot again. He took just 22 putts.

“To have a round like this validates what I’ve been working on,” Snedeker said.

