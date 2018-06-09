Getty Images

DJ's U.S. Open prep paying off at St. Jude

By Ryan LavnerJune 9, 2018, 10:55 pm

No player has ever gone on to win the U.S. Open after taking the PGA Tour event the week before, but Dustin Johnson appears in position to end that trend.

Johnson fired another round in the mid-60s Saturday to keep pace with Andrew Putnam and share the third-round lead at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Both are at 15-under 195 in what seems like a two-horse race at TPC Southwind; only one other player, Stewart Cink, is within five shots of the lead.

There were two reasons why Johnson decided to play the final tune-up before the year’s second major, and neither involved reclaiming the No. 1 ranking with a victory. He enjoys TPC Southwind, having won there in 2012, and he’d made only three starts since the Masters and never challenged in any of them.

“I felt like it was more beneficial for me to play here and be sharp going into the U.S. Open than to stay home and maybe go up there a couple of days early,” he said. “I wanted to be on top of my game going into next week.”

It sure looks like DJ is getting close to that peak form.

This week he leads the field in strokes gained: tee to green, driving distance and proximity to the hole. On Saturday, he made only one bogey and came home in 31 to card his third consecutive round of 67 or better.

As quiet as it seems like Johnson has been this season, he still has a victory (Tournament of Champions) and never has finished worse than 17th in a stroke-play event. His swing coach, Butch Harmon, suggested last month that Johnson needed to work a little harder if he wanted to regain his dominant form of early 2017, but statistically, he’s been as good as ever across the board.

Except in one category.

Over his star-crossed career, Johnson never has been a rock-solid closer – he’s only 5 of 12 with at least a share of the 54-hole lead – and this season has been no different. He’s only 1-for-3 in that spot, blowing a huge lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions and then stumbling to a 73 to lose to Ted Potter Jr. at Pebble Beach.

Johnson will have another significant advantage on the first tee Sunday, facing off against Putnam, the 273rd-ranked player in the world with only two career top-10 finishes on Tour.

History has shown that Johnson doesn’t concern himself with much on the course, but the next eight days will tell us a lot about whether there is such a thing as the pre-U.S. Open curse.



DJ, Putnam share 54-hole lead in Memphis

By Associated PressJune 9, 2018, 10:30 pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.

In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.

A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18 to tie up Johnson once again after a bogey-free round. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.

''It's going to feel a little different than the typical Sunday round of golf, but I'm excited for it,'' Putnam said. ''I've earned my way here and I feel like it's going to be a fun day. See what happens.''

Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.

Ricky Werenski got to 10 under but bogeyed No. 18 to finish with a 68. He was tied with Bryan Wesley (69) at 9 under. Brandt Snedeker (70) was at 7 under.

Johnson and Putnam, a 29-year-old from Washington with a pair of Top 10s this year on tour, quickly turned the third round at TPC Southwind into a two-man race.

Playing in the final group, Johnson opened with a birdie after hitting his approach to 6 feet on No. 1. Putnam, a group ahead, birdied three of his first four holes and took the lead to himself briefly at 12 under by rolling in from 31 feet for birdie on No. 5.

A tee shot way left on the par-5 No. 3 cost Johnson a penalty and a drop making par the best he could do. Johnson tied Putnam with a birdie on No. 5. But the man trying to get back to No. 1 before going to the U.S. Open bogeyed No. 9 after hitting his tee shot into the right rough and two-putting from 14 feet.

Johnson rebounded with a birdie on No. 10 hitting his second from 152 yards to 8 feet and tied Putnam again. Putnam rolled in a 22-footer for birdie on No. 12 to reach 13 under only to see Johnson sink an 8-footer for birdie on No. 13 to tie him up again.

Looking for a victory before going to Shinnecock Hills, Johnson birdied No. 13. On No. 15, he hit his approach 130 yards to within 4 feet for birdie and birdied the par-5 No. 16 after hitting out of the bunker to 5 feet to become the first to reach 15 under.

Putnam rolled in from 17 feet to wrap up his round with a share of the lead, and Johnson could only settle for a two-putt for par.

Cink, who last won The Open Championship in 2009, missed the cut at both the Players Championship and Memorial last week. He took advantage of the par 3s with two birdies and his hole-in-one to keep close to Johnson and Putnam.

''It can be a little bit of a shock when it happens and suddenly you find yourself right up there in the mix and you've got to reset yourself,'' Cink said of his hole-in-one. ''But I did a really good job the rest of the way and I'm proud of that, and I look forward to tomorrow.''



Lehman takes 2-shot lead into final round

By Associated PressJune 9, 2018, 10:00 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa - Tom Lehman shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.

Lehman eagled the par-5 eighth and played a 10-hole stretch in 7 under before dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th. He had a 13-under 131 total, the best two-round score at Wakonda Club.

From neighboring Minnesota, Lehman has finished in the top 10 in each of his first six appearances in Iowa, but the 1996 British Open champion has never won the event.

First-round leader Bernhard Langer had a 69 to fall into a tie for second with Glen Day (68), Woody Austin (68) and Scott Parel (66).



Ole Miss' Thornberry making another run at St. Jude

By Ryan LavnerJune 9, 2018, 7:21 pm

Amateur Braden Thornberry shot another low round Saturday to make a significant rise up the leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Thornberry, the 2017 NCAA champion who is now a rising senior at Ole Miss, backed up his Friday 66 with a third-round 65 to briefly sit only a few shots off the lead. He was at 6-under 204, and good enough, when he finished his round, to sit inside the top 10.

It’s the second year in a row that Thornberry has found success at TPC Southwind. Last year, he tied for fourth in his PGA Tour debut on the strength of a final-round 65.

Thornberry went out in 30 Saturday and added another birdie on 14 before his only blemish of the third round, a bogey on the 17th. His 65 matched the low round among the early starters.

Thornberry looked to be in danger of missing the cut after an opening 3-over 73.

Earlier this week, Thornberry, the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, seemed to suggest that he’d remain an amateur through his senior year at Ole Miss.

“I haven’t made a for-sure decision,” he said. “Obviously the plan right now would be to return to Ole Miss since I’m playing as an amateur this summer; that would be the plan right now for the senior year. … Some of the recruits that we have coming in, it’s going to be a really special year next year and I’d like to be a part of it.”

Because he is playing this week as an amateur, Thornberry is not eligible to receive any earnings, FedExCup points or top-10 exemptions.



Healthy Creamer shoots 66 Saturday at ShopRite

By Randall MellJune 9, 2018, 7:03 pm

Paula Creamer is healthy.

Her swing changes are taking hold.

And she’s on the leaderboard at the ShopRite Classic.

Creamer likes where her game appears headed at Stockton Seaview’s Bay Course outside Atlantic City, N.J.

A 5-under-par 66 Saturday moved her two shots off the lead before play was suspended at 1:33 p.m. due to storms in the area.

“It's nice to be able to make a lot of birdies,” Creamer said. “I don't think I've made this many birdies in the last three months.”

Creamer made eight birdies against three bogeys in the second round, moving her into position to make a Sunday run at her 11th LPGA title, her first in four years.

“For some reason, I’ve always played well here,” Creamer said.

Creamer, 31, led going into the final round at ShopRite last year but closed with a 74, tying for seventh. It’s her last top-10 finish on tour. She has five top-10 finishes in 10 starts at ShopRite.

Last fall, Creamer underwent left wrist surgery and didn’t tee it up in an LPGA event for six months. She made her return at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March with a new swing under a new coach, Kevin Craggs.

“Sitting out six months is beyond one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but you got to do what you got to do for your career,” Creamer said.

