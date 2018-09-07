Getty Images

FedExCup projected standings: Spieth outside top 30

September 7, 2018

With another low round on Friday, Xander Schauffele continues to push for a top-5 spot at East Lake. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth is in danger of not making the Tour Championship. Here's a look at projected FedExCup standings through two rounds of the BMW Championship.

FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ. OFFICIAL PROJ. TOTAL
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 5672
2 3 Justin Rose 4391
3 5 Justin Thomas 3404
4 4 Tony Finau 3387
5 2 Dustin Johnson 3319
6 41 Xander Schauffele 3109
7 6 Brooks Koepka 2605
8 7 Bubba Watson 2359
9 10 Jason Day 2255
10 8 Cameron Smith 2246
11 11 Webb Simpson 2016
12 9 Phil Mickelson 1982
13 15 Billy Horschel 1930
14 12 Patrick Cantlay 1920
15 13 Patrick Reed 1891
16 14 Francesco Molinari 1850
17 26 Rickie Fowler 1837
18 28 Hideki Matsuyama 1806
19 18 Aaron Wise 1717
20 24 Rory McIlroy 1693
21 23 Kevin Na 1605
22 20 Tommy Fleetwood 1592
23 16 Kyle Stanley 1580
24 19 Jon Rahm 1574
25 50 Alex Noren 1568
26 25 Tiger Woods 1561
27 17 Paul Casey 1554
28 52 Keegan Bradley 1514
29 21 Patton Kizzire 1434
30 30 Gary Woodland 1424
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ. OFFICIAL PROJ. TOTAL
31 22 Marc Leishman 1408
32 27 Jordan Spieth 1329
33 29 Emiliano Grillo 1306
34 43 Ryan Armour 1303
35 33 C.T. Pan 1300
36 46 Byeong Hun An 1280
37 44 Andrew Putnam 1231
38 57 Charles Howell III 1225
39 31 Chez Reavie 1214
40 40 Luke List 1193
41 32 Brandt Snedeker 1192
42 34 Pat Perez 1188
43 35 Andrew Landry 1176
44 36 Chesson Hadley 1174
45 49 Beau Hossler 1173
46 37 Rafa Cabrera Bello 1151
47 39 Kevin Kisner 1132
48 38 Brian Harman 1132
49 42 Austin Cook 1124
50 45 Ian Poulter 1091
51 47 Adam Hadwin 1084
52 48 Adam Scott 1067
53 70 Ted Potter, Jr. 1027
54 51 Brendan Steele 1011
55 61 Jason Kokrak 1011
56 53 Si Woo Kim 993
57 54 Tyrrell Hatton 987
58 60 Henrik Stenson 981
59 62 J.J. Spaun 980
60 64 Peter Uihlein 973
61 59 Zach Johnson 972
62 66 Keith Mitchell 969
63 55 Brian Gay 964
64 56 Abraham Ancer 963
65 68 Scott Piercy 963
66 58 Ryan Palmer 921
67 63 Brice Garnett 907
68 67 Chris Kirk 889
69 69 Louis Oosthuizen 842
70 65 Daniel Berger 839
Watch: Pieters makes 9, snaps putter over knee

September 7, 2018

Thomas Pieters has had better weeks in golf, and his frustration boiled over during the second round of the European Masters.

Just two days after being passed over as a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup team, the 26-year-old shot a 7-over 77 to miss the cut in Switzerland, and he nonchantly snapped his putter in two over his knee in the process.

Pieters was up and down on Friday before falling apart on the par-5 14th hole with a quadruple-bogey 9. Even more remarkable than the relative ease with which he broke his putter in half was his ability to birdie two of his final four holes without his flatstick. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough to play the weekend. 

FedEx-d out? Spieth in danger of missing Tour Championship

September 7, 2018

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship that his mind wouldn’t be set on any projections this week.

After two rounds at Aronimink, Spieth has slipped from 27th in the FedExCup points standings to a projected 32nd, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in two weeks. The three-time major winner sits in a tie for 48th on the leaderboard at 2 under par following rounds of 68-71.

Spieth has qualified for the season finale in each of his first five years on Tour. He walked away with both the Tour Championship title and the FedExCup in 2015.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Marc Leishman and Emiliano Grillo are the two other players currently projected to drop below the cut-off.

Three falling out of the top 30 means three others are currently projected to crack the field at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele leads the tournament at 13 under par and is currently projected to move to sixth.

“I'm very aware of where I stood coming into the week,” Schauffele said Friday. “Obviously 41st isn't what we wanted coming into the week but, you know, something good here would definitely help.”

Alex Noren and Keegan Bradley trail by three at 10 under par. Noren is currently up 25 spots and Bradley up 24 spots to 25th and 28th, respectively.

“It's great. All the opportunity is right in front of me,” Bradley said. “I’ve got to go take it. That's what's great about the FedExCup Playoffs. You can go get it the last tournament of the year, to make the Tour Championship. That's fun.”

Tanihara leads Fitzpatrick by two at European Masters

September 7, 2018

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131.

Tanihara is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Doug Ghim, and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick was 1 over for the tournament early in his round, then fired off seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That gave the member of Europe's losing 2016 Ryder Cup team the day's lowest score of 64 on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Full-field scores from the Omega European Championship

Ghim, a former top-ranked amateur who turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Englishman Fitzpatrick and Denmark's Bjerregaard.

Four early starters including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66) were in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer of Germany had a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

Chase Koepka shot a 65 that included 10 birdies and only four pars. The younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also had a double bogey on the par-3 16th. He starts the weekend five shots off the lead.

Two-time major champion John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

Like Tiger, Rory not as sharp on Day 2 at BMW

September 7, 2018

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods wasn’t the only BMW Championship co-leader who struggled to go low again Friday.

Rory McIlroy didn’t fare much better.

After a slow start, McIlroy birdied two of his last six holes to salvage a 1-under 69 and stay in the mix at Aronimink.

At 9-under 131, he dropped from a share of the early lead to four shots behind Xander Schauffele. McIlroy bested Woods by one shot, 69-70.

“It’s hard to stay patient whenever you know what you’ve done yesterday,” McIlroy said, referring to his opening 62. “I didn’t want to lose too much ground. I should have been a few better, but hopefully that’s it.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

McIlroy missed three more fairways than in his opening round, reducing his number of reasonable birdie chances. He holed only 45 feet worth of putts on Day 2.

“I thought they were a little slower today, for some reason,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t get the ball to the hole, and when I did I was reading too much break. I sort of battled the first 12 holes, and then it was nice to make a couple of birdies on the way in.”

