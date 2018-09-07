With another low round on Friday, Xander Schauffele continues to push for a top-5 spot at East Lake. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth is in danger of not making the Tour Championship. Here's a look at projected FedExCup standings through two rounds of the BMW Championship.
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|PROJ.
|OFFICIAL
|PROJ. TOTAL
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5672
|2
|Justin Rose
|4391
|3
|Justin Thomas
|3404
|4
|Tony Finau
|3387
|5
|Dustin Johnson
|3319
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|3109
|7
|Brooks Koepka
|2605
|8
|Bubba Watson
|2359
|9
|Jason Day
|2255
|10
|Cameron Smith
|2246
|11
|Webb Simpson
|2016
|12
|Phil Mickelson
|1982
|13
|Billy Horschel
|1930
|14
|Patrick Cantlay
|1920
|15
|Patrick Reed
|1891
|16
|Francesco Molinari
|1850
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|1837
|18
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1806
|19
|Aaron Wise
|1717
|20
|Rory McIlroy
|1693
|21
|Kevin Na
|1605
|22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1592
|23
|Kyle Stanley
|1580
|24
|Jon Rahm
|1574
|25
|Alex Noren
|1568
|26
|Tiger Woods
|1561
|27
|Paul Casey
|1554
|28
|Keegan Bradley
|1514
|29
|Patton Kizzire
|1434
|30
|Gary Woodland
|1424
|TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|Marc Leishman
|1408
|32
|Jordan Spieth
|1329
|33
|Emiliano Grillo
|1306
|34
|Ryan Armour
|1303
|35
|C.T. Pan
|1300
|36
|Byeong Hun An
|1280
|37
|Andrew Putnam
|1231
|38
|Charles Howell III
|1225
|39
|Chez Reavie
|1214
|40
|Luke List
|1193
|41
|Brandt Snedeker
|1192
|42
|Pat Perez
|1188
|43
|Andrew Landry
|1176
|44
|Chesson Hadley
|1174
|45
|Beau Hossler
|1173
|46
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1151
|47
|Kevin Kisner
|1132
|48
|Brian Harman
|1132
|49
|Austin Cook
|1124
|50
|Ian Poulter
|1091
|51
|Adam Hadwin
|1084
|52
|Adam Scott
|1067
|53
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|1027
|54
|Brendan Steele
|1011
|55
|Jason Kokrak
|1011
|56
|Si Woo Kim
|993
|57
|Tyrrell Hatton
|987
|58
|Henrik Stenson
|981
|59
|J.J. Spaun
|980
|60
|Peter Uihlein
|973
|61
|Zach Johnson
|972
|62
|Keith Mitchell
|969
|63
|Brian Gay
|964
|64
|Abraham Ancer
|963
|65
|Scott Piercy
|963
|66
|Ryan Palmer
|921
|67
|Brice Garnett
|907
|68
|Chris Kirk
|889
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen
|842
|70
|Daniel Berger
|839