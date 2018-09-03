NORTON, Mass. – Just think about the heights Tony Finau could have reached over the last two weeks if Bryson DeChambeau had called in sick.

After finishing alone in second behind DeChambeau last week at The Northern Trust, Finau again played some stellar golf but couldn’t catch his fellow American. This time it was at the Dell Technologies Championship, where a final-round 68 at TPC Boston gave Finau a share of fourth place, four shots behind DeChambeau.

Finau only has one career PGA Tour victory to his credit, that coming at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, but his 10 top-10 finishes this season trail only world No. 1 Dustin Johnson for the most on Tour.

“I’m trying to win every time I play,” Finau said. “I haven’t been able to do it, but I just feel the more I give myself opportunities, it’s going to happen. And my game feels as good as ever.”

DeChambeau is assuredly a lock for one of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s first three picks on Tuesday, expected to be announced alongside Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. But Finau’s continued consistent play has made him the perceived favorite to land the fourth and final pick which will come on Sept. 10 following the BMW Championship.

After another strong performance, it’s a situation Finau is opting to embrace head-on as he gets set for a quick turnaround leading into the third playoff event.

“The more solid I play each week, I’m making it tough to not pick me, if I’m being honest,” Finau said. “I’m not the one that gets to pick, I’m the one that just gets to play. But I’ve played some nice golf these last couple weeks, and if that’s what it comes down to when (Furyk) makes his decision to pick a team for the Ryder Cup, and that’s what he’s waiting for for those picks, then I think I’m going to be a hard guy to look past.”

While Finau will head to Aronimink Golf Club seemingly on the verge of booking his travel to Paris, there are still several contenders who could potentially make a statement at the buzzer, including Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. But even if Finau gets left off Furyk’s 12-man squad, he’s pleased with what he’s seeing in his game as the season reaches its climax.

“The Ryder Cup would be a dream come true, and if it doesn’t happen it’s not the end of the world for me,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to make teams. I feel like it’s not an end result to be on a team, it’s a bonus. And it would be an absolute honor to play for my country and represent my country.”