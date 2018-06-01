Getty Images

Henderson withdraws from USWO for personal reasons

By Randall MellJune 1, 2018, 1:12 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA announced her WD about an hour before her scheduled 8:08 a.m. CT tee time Friday at Shoal Creek. She cited personal reasons with the USGA reporting she was headed home to be with her family in Ottawa, Canada.

No other details were immediately available.

Henderson opened the championship with a 1-over-par 73. At 20, she is already a six-time LPGA winner. She was seeking her second major championship victory this week. She won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two years ago.

Collegiate stars get invites to John Deere Classic

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 1, 2018, 2:58 pm

The John Deere Classic is continuing its tradition of offering up sponsor invites to potential future stars by giving four high-profile college players starts in this year's event.

Recently announced Jack Nicklaus Award winner Norman Xiong (Oregon), NCAA individual champion Broc Everett (Augusta), No. 1-ranked amatuer Doug Ghim (Texas), and two-time Big 10 Player of the Year Nick Hardy (Illinois) will compete at TPC Deere Run, July 12-15. Hardy played last year, making the cut and tying for 55th.

“In the past we’ve given sponsor exemptions to some elite young players who have gone on to win major championships, but I don’t think we ever have invited as strong a class as we have this year,” said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson in a statement. “It’s a tradition that the John Deere Classic established many years ago and this year the tradition continues in a big way.”

Past sponsor invites have included: Jordan Spieth, who has twice won this event; Bryson DeChambeau, who won last year; Zach Johnson, the 2012 champ; Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar and Aaron Wise.

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 1, 2018, 2:00 pm

Following an eventful opening-round 72, Tiger Woods tees off at 1:16 p.m. ET in the second round of the Memorial. We're tracking him at Muirfield Village.

PGA TOUR Winners Scott McCarron, Steve Pate join "Feherty," Monday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJune 1, 2018, 12:45 pm

PREVIEW: How Pate Earned the Nickname, “The Volcano”

PGA TOUR winners Scott McCarron and Steve Pate are set to join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The episode – filmed in Missouri earlier this year during the PGA TOUR Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge – will center around several subjects, including:

  • Pate on his nickname, “The Volcano,” and his propensity for letting the emotions get the best of him, particularly earlier in his career.
  • McCarron coming to the defense of Patrick Reed in response to a less positive reception from fans than is typical of a Masters champion following his victory earlier this year.
  • Pate on the significance of his two Ryder Cup appearances, and reflecting on an untimely car accident that kept him from competing on Sunday in the 1991 “War by the Shore.”
  • McCarron on his amateur attempt at building his first (make-shift) long putter, and how it ultimately paved the way for his success as a professional golfer.
  • McCarron discussing his recent trend of success on the PGA TOUR Champions, winning six times since turning 50 a few years ago.

Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon (June 11), Stewart Cink and Paul Goydos (July 16) and Ian Poulter (July 23).

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.

HOF pitcher Smoltz qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

By Associated PressJune 1, 2018, 12:24 pm

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. – Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is making his mark in a new sport.

Golf.

The 51-year-old Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, emerging from a three-man playoff to take the final spot.

Three places were up for grabs in the 18-hole qualifier at Planterra Ridge Golf Club in Peachtree City, Ga., about 30 miles south of Atlanta. Jack Larkin and Sonny Skinner got through in regulation by shooting 4-under 68, with Smoltz and two others one stroke back.

Brian Tennyson was eliminated on the first playoff hole with a bogey. On the third extra hole, Smoltz finished off Brian Ferris despite making double bogey.

Smoltz spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves. He finished with a record of 213-155 with 154 saves – making him the only pitcher in baseball history with 200 wins and 150 saves. He was an eight-time All-Star and captured the NL Cy Young Award in 1996.

Smoltz also was an avid golfer in his spare time, along with teammates Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux. All three were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

The 2018 U.S. Senior Open will be held June 28-July 1 at The Broadmoor-East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo.

