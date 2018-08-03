Getty Images

Higa, Lee both falter late on Friday at Lytham

By Randall MellAugust 3, 2018, 5:21 pm

LYTHAM & ST. ANNES, England – Mamiko Higa is engaged to Japanese sumo wrestling star Ikioi Shoto.

Higa looked as if she were taking a lead from her fiancé Friday and putting a “nodowa” move on the field at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, until her misfire into the gorse at the 17th hole. It led to double bogey.

“Nodowa” is a sumo term for going for the throat, which Higa appeared to be doing with her birdie at the 16th; it gave her a two-shot lead.

At day’s end, that stray at 17 approach left her one shot behind Pornanong Phatlum. Higa had to take a lost-ball penalty, return to the fairway and play again. She knocked that shot into a greenside bunker, then got up and down for her six.

“I wasn't panicked,” Higa said of having to take a penalty. “If you're playing on a links course, it happens. So it went in the bush. I thought about, 'OK, let's finish with a double bogey and just focus on that.”

Higa, a four-time Japan LPGA Tour winner, wasn’t alone among leaders trying to hold on while playing Royal Lytham’s difficult finishing holes. Minjee Lee had sole possession of the lead at 12 under overall, until she made double bogey at the 16th and bogey at the 17th. Like Higa, she ended up at 9 under, one shot behind Phatlum.

“Little hiccup,” Lee said. “You just got to play smart. I didn't hit the right shots, so that's what I got penalized for.”

Lee likes the way she is playing going into the weekend.

“I think I’m in a pretty good spot,” she said.

Lindberg chasing second major win of the year

By Randall MellAugust 3, 2018, 7:17 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Pernilla Lindberg enters the weekend in contention at the Ricoh Women’s British Open with the confidence that comes in knowing she is good enough to win a major.

Only two players ahead of her know that feeling (So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park).

With a 4-under-par 68 Friday, Lindberg moved into a tie for eighth, five shots off the lead. She broke through to win the ANA Inspiration in April, making her first LPGA title a major championship. She’s looking to join In Gee Chun as the only players to win major championships as their first two LPGA titles.

Lindberg was asked if she feels different starting a weekend in contention with a major trophy already in possession.

“The only difference is confidence,” Lindberg said. “Now, I’ve proven to both myself and everyone else I’ve done it before. But, it’s still golf. I still have a lot to take care of, and you never know what links golf will bring.”

Lindberg knows what those players who haven’t won a major feel like, and she knows they can break through just like she did. She also knows memories of winning the ANA, where she beat Hall of Famer Inbee Park, help her. She knows she doesn’t have to be perfect to win, and she can overcome mistakes to win.

“When you play well, things seem like they are easier, but when you aren’t playing as well, it’s easy to get stuck with negative thoughts,” she said. “For sure, after winning, it helps you know you can turn things around, and you have that good game in you.”

Henderson aces way into contention at Women's British

By Randall MellAugust 3, 2018, 6:57 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Corks were popping in the back of the media center Friday at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

After making a hole-in-one, Brooke Henderson sent the case of Prosecco Italian sparkling wine she won to the media.

Henderson holed a 9-iron from 141 yards at the ninth hole.

It was Henderson’s sixth hole-in-one, her second in a major championship. Notably, after she made an ace in the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two years ago, she went on and won. She also won a car with that ace, a Kia 900 she gave to her sister/caddie, Brittany.

Henderson’s hole-in-one Friday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes helped her post a 3-under-par 69, moving her into a tie for eighth, five shots off the lead. She one-hopped the ace into the hole.

“I'm definitely very happy about it,” Henderson said. “To get one there and get my score back to reasonable, and close to the top of the leaderboard, was really cool. Kind of struggled a little bit on the back nine, but birdied 15, and I'm really happy with my round today.”

Henderson, 20, has a victory among her eight top-10 finishes in majors, but none of them at the Women’s British Open.

“I haven't played that well at British Opens before," she said, "so I'm happy about this."

Phatlum leads WBO as others falter late in Rd. 2

By Associated PressAugust 3, 2018, 6:51 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand is standing out at the Ricoh Women's British Open for more than just her pink golf ball.

The 97th-ranked player has yet to drop a shot in two straight rounds of 5-under 67 that will give her a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the year's fourth major.

While first-round leader Minjee Lee and Mamiko Higa encountered problems down the stretch at a rainy Royal Lytham to give up two-shot leads on Friday, Phatlum played a steady hand and put her pink ball in all the right places – explicitly, out of the many bunkers that define the course.

The 28-year-old Thai missed a 10-foot putt for birdie in front of the clubhouse on the 18th green but that didn't get her down. She was 10 under par overall.

''I've had a game plan,'' Phatlum said. ''I try to plan every shot, every hole.''

It's given her a great chance of winning a first major title, and claiming a first victory on the LPGA tour. Her last win was on the Asian Tour in January 2015 and she has only one top-10 finish all year.

Phatlum's only top-10 at a major was a tie for seventh at the U.S. Women's Open in 2014.

She has already put some distance between many of the big names in women's golf.

Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn was seven shots back after rounds of 71 and 70, No. 6 Shanshan Feng (71-71) was one stroke further back, and No. 2 Inbee Park (76-74) missed the cut.

Only six players were inside five shots of Phatlum. They have pedigree, though.

In a three-way share of second place on 9 under is Lee, who was clear at 12 under before she double-bogeyed No. 16 and dropped another shot at No. 17 to post a 70.

Lee, the Australian at a career-high ranking of No. 8, was runner-up on the Gullane links in the Ladies Scottish Open last week.

Home favorite Georgia Hall (68) was in the tie for second place along with Higa, who was leading by two strokes on 11 under when she lost her ball in a gorse bush at No. 17 and wound up with a double-bogey 6.

Third-ranked Sung Hyun Park, who won the Women's PGA Championship last month, is lurking in sixth place on 7 under after rounds of 67 and 70. Seventh-ranked So-yeon Ryu, a two-time major champion, is on 6 under after two rounds of 69.

Brooke Henderson of Canada aced the par-3 ninth hole on her way to a 70, which put her in a six-way tie for eighth place on 5 under.

WBO leader Phatlum tries to continue Thai run

By Randall MellAugust 3, 2018, 6:30 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Move over, world.

The Thais are playing through.

The Jutanugarn sisters aren’t the only gifted young players from Thailand looking to make their marks in the women’s game.

Pornanong Phatlum took the second-round lead Friday at the Ricoh Women’s British Open with a 5-under-par 67. She’s at 10 under, overall, one shot ahead of Minjee Lee (70), Georgia Hall (68) and Mamiko Higa (69).

Phatlum is looking to become the third Thai player to win an LPGA event in the last three weeks and the second Thai player to win a major this summer. Thidapa Suwannapura won the Marathon Classic two weeks ago and Ariya Jutanugarn won the Ladies Scottish Open last week. Jutanugarn also won the U.S. Women’s Open in June.

Jutanugarn ascended back to Rolex world No. 1 this week.

Phatlum is looking to claim the sixth LPGA title by a Thai this year, which would be two more than the Americans have won and just one shy of the South Koreans.

Moriya Jutanugarn joined Ariya among the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings after winning the Hugel-JTBC LA Open earlier this year, giving Thailand two players among the top 10, twice the number of Americans at the time.

“Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, they inspire all the Thai golfers,” Phatlum said. “So, we know we can do it. We can win tournaments.”

The Thais swept the U.S. Women’s Open in June, with Ariya Jutanugarn winning the title and Patty Tavatanakit claiming the medal as low amateur.

The Thais are in position to sweep again this week.

Atthaya Thitikul is guaranteed to win Women’s British Open low amateur honors, because she is the only amateur to make the cut. She shot 71 Friday.

Thitikul is a rising young star at 15. She won the Ladies European Tour Thailand Championship at 14 years, 4 months and 19 days old, becoming the youngest player to win a professional event.

“Golf in Thailand is amazing now,” Thitikul said. “Three players from Thailand winning on the LPGA this year, it’s a big inspiration for young players like me. Ariya and Moriya and Thidapa winning this year, it is inspiring us to work hard and improve.

“I watch Ariya and Moriya. I want to be like them.”

Smile Xu, a Miles Group global marketing consultant for the LPGA, says media interest in women’s golf has boomed in Thailand with Thai players giving the country’s flag such prominence on so many world stages.

“The media coverage is massive, for every single tournament,” Xu said. “It’s mostly about the Jutanugarn sisters, but the interest in Atthaya and other players is also huge.”

