With a runaway victory at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, Marc Leishman qualified for a return to the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui. But it doesn't mean the Aussie will have to add any new travel plans to start the new year.
Leishman told reporters that he and his wife, Audrey, had already booked travel to the Aloha State in January with the hope that it might include a little golf.
"I was actually talking to my wife about that two weeks ago, and we booked flights to go back to Australia and had to book sort of return ones back to America, and I just booked them for Maui, thinking that I'll either be playing in the tournament or we'll go for a vacation there," Leishman said.
Full-field scores from CIMB Classic
CIMB Classic: Articles, photos and videos
"Now I'll be playing a golf tournament. I know Audrey will be very excited, as my kids will be."
Leishman won twice last year on Tour to qualify for his first start at Kapalua since 2013. He tied for seventh on the Plantation Course this January, then followed with a T-47 finish at the Sony Open in Honolulu the next week.
After breaking free from a pack of contenders that included Justin Thomas and eventual runners-up Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon and Chesson Hadley, Leishman is excited to now have a Hawaiian golf itinerary to match his travel plans.
"Hawaii's an awesome spot, that's one of my favorite places in the world," Leishman said. "To be able to play two weeks there at two of my favorite golf tournaments is certainly something to look forward to."