Long-hitting Champ headlines 2019 rookie class

By Will GrayOctober 3, 2018, 8:03 pm

With a new PGA Tour season comes a fresh batch of rookies, and one player is sure to turn some heads off the tee.

Cameron Champ burst onto the scene with his long drives at the 2017 U.S. Open, and he left Texas A&M to turn pro a few months later. The 23-year-old quickly found his footing, with a win at the Utah Championship in July highlighing his Web.com season, during which he cruised to a PGA Tour card while crushing drives an average of 343 yards.

Champ is one of 21 rookies for the 2018-19 season, all of whom will make their debuts this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

"As far as rookie season goes, just going to try to go about it the same as I did last year," Champ told reporters. "Just kind of figure out what kind of works best for me out here and the courses and whatnot, and then at the end of the day just play my own game."

Champ will have plenty of company among the first-timers looking for a fast start at Silverado. Joining him on Tour this year will be Sungjae Im, who led the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire in 2018, as well as former NCAA champ Wyndham Clark, current Australian Open champ Cameron Davis, and finally Jim Knous, who secured the 50th and final card last month at Web.com Tour Finals.

In order to be classified as a rookie, players must not have made more than seven starts in a single season prior to earning their cards for the first time. Among those who will be classified as "first-year players" by the Tour, but not rookies in 2019, are Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli and Curtis Luck.

Steele returns to Napa eyeing Safeway three-peat

By Will GrayOctober 3, 2018, 5:42 pm

No one is more excited to get the new PGA Tour season underway than Brendan Steele.

Steele has become the king of the Napa Valley in recent years, taking a 54-hole lead at the 2015 Safeway Open before a disappointing final-round fade. He returned in 2016 to capture his first win in more than five years, then successfully defended his title last year when he edged Tony Finau by two shots.

This week he's back once again at Silverado Resort & Spa, looking to become the first player to win the same Tour event three years in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-2011.

"Obviously very comfortable getting back here," Steele told reporters. "Seen this place in a lot of different conditions, and just seems to fit my eye no matter what's going on and where my game is coming into the week. It always brings out the best in me for some reason. So it's nice to be back."

Steele's break was all of three weeks - longer than some of his peers - after he failed to advance to the Tour Championship. His win at Silverado last year sparked a torrid fall that included six straight top-30 finishes. But the momentum stalled over the summer, and he missed four cuts in five starts to end his season.

Having taken home the wine barrel-styled trophy each of the last two years, he's hopeful that a familiar setting will help get his game back on track as he and 143 others embark on a brand new season that will include 46 events through August.

"I do love the fresh start here, being back to zero," Steele said. "Whether you've had a good year or a bad year, there's something really exciting about everybody starting from scratch again."

Rain from typhoon could impact UL Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 1:12 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – Typhoon Kong-Rey poses some problems for the UL International Crown.

The outer edge of the storm will have an effect on the LPGA event over the weekend, though DTN and tour meteorologist Joe Halvorson said it was still uncertain how close the track would take the storm to Incheon.

Halvorson said outer bands of the typhoon could bring 1-2 inches of rain, or possibly more, beginning late Friday and through Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. If the typhoon shifts easterly, Halvorson said, it would push heavier rain bands away from the area.

LPGA expects to set attendance records at UL Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 12:12 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – The UL International Crown’s footprint gets a lot larger in South Korea this week.

Barring weather issues, the LPGA expects to smash attendance records for the event, which is in its third year.

They’ve already smashed corporate sales records.

“I don’t know if this will be the springboard that takes the event to the next level, but this event will, in every way, feel different now,” said Dennis Baggett, the LPGA’s vice president of events and executive director of the Solheim Cup. “It will be bigger and grander than it has felt in its first two renditions.”

Baggett said between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators are expected every round with more than 100,000 expected for the week. That will come close to Solheim Cup attendance records.

A two-story corporate hospitality structure towers along the right side of the 14th hole at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, featuring 30 corporate suites. There were just six corporate suites built at the last International Crown at the Merit Club in Libertyville, Ill.

The corporate investment in the Crown in Korea is about five times what it was when the event was held in the Chicago area, LPGA officials said.

“What we’re seeing this week is how quickly this event has come around,” Baggett said.

Two Korean television stations (JTBC and MBC) will air live coverage.

South Korea’s love of women’s golf is elevating the event.

“The LPGA is strong in Korea, and they’ve got a strong team this year,” Baggett said. “That’s given us the ability to do things we haven’t been able to do.”

Ryu, South Koreans ready for run at the Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 11:47 am

INCHEON, South Korea – So Yeon Ryu hasn’t won a title yet as part of the South Korean teams playing the UL International Crown, but she has won just about everything else in the event.

Ryu has won more points (12) than any player.

She has won more matches (6).

She’s 6-2 overall, helping the Koreans finish third in 2014 and second in ’16.

With Inbee Park bowing out of this year’s Crown, Ryu is the leader of the Korean bid to win for the first time. She’s coming off a victory at the Japan Women’s Open Sunday, an event she committed to play specifically to get ready for the UL International Crown.

“I wanted to prepare really well,” Ryu said. “I normally prefer to play a tournament before a major coming up, so it's sort of the same feeling. That's why I decided to play that one, and, fortunately, I was able to win.

“So, for sure, that's going to give me a lot of confidence playing this tournament.”

As the dominant force in women’s golf, the South Koreans are under pressure to win the Crown every time it’s played. The pressure’s escalating with the event being played before their home fans at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

The South Koreans have the world No. 1 on their roster (Sung Hyun Park) and will send out the only lineup filled entirely with major championship winners.

“I know there will be a lot of people rooting for us and also a lot of pressure,” Ryu said. “This was the case in the previous two events. I think we also felt a lot of pressure to win. The fact that we were top seed for the first event and we were picked as most likely to win, there was enormous pressure that we put on ourselves. I think perhaps we've learned how to deal with that sort of pressure.”

