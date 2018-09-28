SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The U.S. won three of the four morning fourball matches to race out to a 3-1 lead in the 42nd Ryder Cup. Here's a look at how the matches played out at Le Golf National.

Friday morning fourballs: U.S. 3, Europe 1

Match 1: Brooks Koepka-Tony Finau (US) def. Rose-Rahm (E), 1 up

The only time the U.S. led the match was after the 18th hole. Incredible. Europe was in complete control after the 12th hole, but quickly went cold when Koepka and Finau caught fire. A bad mix for the blue.

Match 2: Johnson-Fowler (US) def. McIlroy-Olesen (E), 4 and 2

Match was even for eight of the first nine holes, but the Americans turned it on quickly and pulled away in the easiest match of the session. McIlroy played horribly the whole time and failed to make a single birdie.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Match 3: Spieth-Thomas (US) def. Casey-Hatton (E), 1 up

All the matches of this session were great but this one was particularly wild. Spieth did Spieth things (5 under through seven) to get them 3 up after 10, but the Americans lost the next three holes in a row. Thomas’ birdie on 15 was the difference.

Match 4: Molinari-Fleetwood (E) def. Woods-Reed, 3 and 1

The Americans won Nos. 9 and 10 to go 2 up, but Europe won the next two to square the match. Fleetwood’s putter was on fire down the stretch in a match Europe had to have. Reed and Woods played decent, but never found a groove together, especially late.