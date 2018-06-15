Getty Images

McIlroy misses third consecutive cut at U.S. Open

By Rex HoggardJune 15, 2018, 11:58 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy arrived in the Hamptons a week early, plunged into the Long Island golf scene with a passionate zeal and began the U.S. Open with effusive optimism.

It took just over an hour for it to unravel. McIlroy played his first five holes on a windswept Thursday in 6 over par, turned in 42 and signed for an 80, his highest score in a decade of playing the U.S. Open.

It was more of the same on Day 2, with a 4-over opening loop to move six strokes outside the cut line. Although he would play a flawless finishing nine, with four birdies on his way to an even-par 70, it wasn’t nearly enough to keep him around for the weekend.

“It's tough. It's a tough tournament,” McIlroy said. “I have prepared well here the last few days. I come in here with the right attitude. Even after yesterday I felt like I could come in today and shoot in the 60s and make it to the weekend.”

This marks the third consecutive year McIlroy, who won the championship in 2011, missed the cut at the U.S. Open and stalls an impressive run for the Northern Irishman that includes his victory in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tie for fifth at the Masters and a runner-up showing last month at the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour.

“Today I hit 17 out of 18 greens. I did a lot of good stuff. Obviously the conditions were conducive for that,” he said. “Yesterday I just wish I could have maybe just had one day to prepare for something like that. I feel like it would have been a different story.”

After Masters runner-up, Fowler in mix at U.S. Open

By Randall MellJune 16, 2018, 12:24 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Two months after making a hard run at winning the Masters, Rickie Fowler is in position to make another run at claiming his first major championship title.

Fowler’s 1-under-par 69 Friday at the U.S. Open moved him into a tie for ninth, six shots off the lead.

Fowler, 29, would like to shake his title as best player without a major. He finished second at the Masters, one shot behind Patrick Reed. It was his third runner-up finish in a major, his eight finish of T-5 or better.

After Friday’s round, Fowler couldn’t wait to begin chasing Dustin Johnson on the weekend.

“He's obviously playing well,” Fowler said. “No. 1 player in the world, it is going to be tough, but I definitely feel like the way I've played the last two days, tee-to-green, I should be with him right now. I just haven't made anything.”

Fowler looks forward to seeing what he can do in two more rounds at Shinnecock Hills.

“Obviously, coming off of the finish we had at the Masters, the way we played there, especially on the weekend, I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “Definitely very comfortable on this golf course. I love playing here. I feel like it suits my game, it fits my eye. I have fun with it.”

Firefighter among three ams to make the cut

By Will GrayJune 16, 2018, 12:20 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The firefighter is sticking around for the weekend at the U.S. Open.

In the most democratic major, there are plenty of players who earn entry into the 156-man field that most golf fans may not recognize. Inevitably, some of them will channel their talent at just the right time to move up the standings while many stars get sent packing.

It was the case this week at Shinnecock Hills, where three amateurs will be among the 67 players to tee it up in the third round. Ohio State’s Will Grimmer (+5) leads the pack, while LSU’s Luis Gagne (+7) made the cut with a shot to spare. So too did Matt Parziale, a firefighter in Brockton, Mass., who qualified by virtue of his U.S. Mid-Amateur victory last year.

With the cut line fluctuating between 7 over and 8 over for much of the afternoon, Parziale poured in a 20-foot birdie on the 18th hole to finish off a 3-over 73 that left him at 7 over and remove any doubt about his weekend plans.

“I saw the projection on the boards, started at 9 (over) and went to 8,” Parziale said. “You don’t want to come in at 8 and then all of a sudden have it move to 7. So making the putt for 7 there was pretty big for me.”

Parziale has his dad, Vic, on the bag this week, and his closing birdie helped ensure that the two will spend Father’s Day together while walking the fairways at a major championship.

But the surprise stories weren’t limited to the amateurs. Little-known Mickey DeMorat, who just completed his senior year at Liberty University and only turned pro after advancing from sectional qualifying last week, is in at 4 over after consecutive rounds of 72 that included a two-shot penalty in the opening round for hitting the wrong ball.

Alongside DeMorat at 4 over is Scotland’s Calum Hill, a 23-year-old who worked this past season as an assistant coach at Western New Mexico University. Hill opened with a 75 but was one of only 14 players to break par in the second round, shooting a 1-under 69.

Confident Koepka lurking at Shinnecock

By Randall MellJune 16, 2018, 12:07 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Brooks Koepka didn’t look as if he would be around on the weekend to defend his U.S. Open title, but he did more than rally to make the cut on Friday at Shinnecock Hills.

He got himself in contention.

At 7 over in the middle of the second round, Koepka went on a tear, making three birdies in a row and six over his final 11 holes.

With a 4-under-par 66, Koepka equaled Tommy Fleetwood for low round of the championship. He’s five shots behind Johnson going into Saturday.

“Obviously, you don't want to be that many back,” Koepka said. “But it's a U.S. Open, so disaster's always around the corner. You never know what's going to happen. You just keep putting the ball in play, hitting greens and try to sneak in a few birdies when you can.”

Koepka, 28, was asked at week’s start what he learned winning the U.S. Open at Erin Hills last year, his first major championship title.

“I think the one thing that I really did learn was you just need to hang around,” Koepka said.

His rally has him hanging near the top of the leaderboard. He’s tied for fourth.

“As long as you can put yourself in the position to be there on Sunday with nine to play, it's amazing,” he said. “I don't want to say it's easy to win a major championship, but if you put yourself in the correct spot, where you need to be, and you play good golf, it's amazing how things turn out.

“Anything within three shots of the lead on the back nine Sunday, anything can happen.”

A few months ago, Koepka wasn’t sure if he would get this chance. He was out almost four months recuperating from a partially torn tendon in his left wrist. He missed the Masters and is making just his sixth start since returning.

He’s healthy and confident again.

“There's nobody more confident here than me,” Koepka said. “I feel like I'm playing really well.”

Bogey-bogey finish puts Rose 5 back of DJ

By Ryan LavnerJune 16, 2018, 12:02 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Justin Rose will be the first to admit that his side of the U.S. Open draw got “incredibly lucky” with the weather. By the time he reached the closing stretch of his second round, he finally flipped a switch and thought that long, brutish, nasty Shinnecock Hills could be tamed.

“I really felt like I was more interested in birdies than I was in hanging on,” he said.

And that’s precisely when Rose started to falter.

He three-putted the eighth hole after a lapse of concentration and then drove it into the hay on his last hole of the day, the bogey-bogey finish derailing what had been a sharp second round. He settled for an even-par 70 that left him five back of Dustin Johnson heading into the weekend.

“It’s job done, really, the first two days,” he said. “You can’t win it through two rounds. Even if I had a six-shot lead right now, I’d be thinking the same way tomorrow. It’s just about putting one foot in front of another. We add it up after 72 and see where we’re at.”

Rose is fighting tournament history – 21 of the last 22 Open winners were at or within two shots of the lead at the halfway point – but he also realizes how quickly Johnson’s lead can disappear.

“I’m very happy with the position I’m in,” he said. “The four shots mean nothing at this point. It’s about who’s going to go out and play the best golf on the weekend.”

