Merritt has emergency surgery to remove clot

By Rex HoggardAugust 4, 2018, 3:10 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Less than two weeks after winning his second PGA Tour event at the Barbasol Championship, Troy Merritt underwent emergency surgery on Friday to remove a large blood clot from his left arm.

Merritt said he’s been experiencing pain in his arm for about a month and following last week’s RBC Canadian Open he returned home to Idaho. An ultrasound test revealed the clot that stretched from his chest down to his biceps, and he was immediately taken in for surgery, which lasted two hours, to remove the clot.

Although Merritt will have to give himself injections of blood thinners for two weeks and his arm remains swollen, he remained optimistic he can play next week’s PGA Championship in St. Louis.

 “I plan on making the trip, and see how my body does each day,” said Merritt, who will be making his third start at the PGA. “I’m still planning on teeing it up come Thursday morning, but have not and may not get much practice in before Thursday.”

Merritt was told by his doctors that the clot may have been caused by an over-developed muscle and that he may need to have a rib removed to assure he doesn’t have another blood clot.

American stars missing from Lytham leaderboard

By Randall MellAugust 4, 2018, 7:31 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Where are the American stars?

Nowhere to be found on the Ricoh Women’s British Open leaderboard.

Lexi Thompson skipped the championship to “recharge my mental batteries.”

Michelle Wie withdrew in the first round with a right hand/wrist injury and will be out recuperating for awhile.

Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller are out on maternity leave.

Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel failed to qualify for the championship.

Danielle Kang, the last American to win a major, missed the cut. So did major championship winners Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang.

Mina Harigae is the great American hope going into the final round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, the top Yank on the leaderboard at T-7, five shots off the lead after posting a 3-under-par 69.

All credit to Harigae, 28, who is rebuilding her game, confidence and spirit as a former junior phenom and winner of the U.S. Amateur Women’s Public Link Championship. She’s No. 210 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings and looking to make her first LPGA title a major.

Brittany Altomare is the next highest American on the board at T-13, seven shots off the lead. Like Harigae, she’s looking to make her first LPGA title a major. She nearly did it late last year, making a stunning run into a sudden death playoff at the Evian Championship, ultimately losing to Anna Nordqvist in sleet and rain in France. Altomare was No. 118 in the world before making that brilliant run.

Cristie Kerr, 40 now, is the third highest American on the leaderboard, at T-20. With 20 LPGA titles, three worldwide victories last year, Kerr has a two decade perspective watching how the changing nature of women’s golf has challenged the American ranks.

Kerr needs some help battling the world the rest of this season and beyond.

“I guess we’re taking a baby break,” Kerr said after posting a 4-under-par 68 Saturday.

Kerr believes the global explosion of the game has more to do with American struggles than American failures, but ...

“I am a little concerned about it,” Kerr said.

Thompson, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Annie Park are the most accomplished American winners 25 and under. Kerr was asked if she sees other young Americans capable of bolstering the U.S. ranks and winning on the game’s largest stages.

“I hope so,” Kerr said. “I do see a lot of talented American players out there, but they have to break through and put their stamp [on the tour], that they are here, and they are going to be competing awhile.”

Of course, Thompson is a big key to future American success. At 23, she has been on the cusp of No. 1 for a few years now, with nine LPGA titles, a major among them.

“It is extremely difficult for me not to play in this prestigious major,” Thompson wrote on Instagram in announcing her withdrawal from the Women’s British Open. “But I realized recently that I need to take some time to work on myself.”

Thompson is winless this year, coming off a two victory 2017 campaign that was filled with competitive challenges. There was heartache losing the ANA Inspiration after a controversial penalty. There was frustration missing a short putt in the season finale that could have led to her winning the CME Group Tour Championship, ascending to world No. 1 and claiming her first Rolex Player of the Year Award. There was also personal heartache watching her mother battle cancer and a grandmother die.

Kerr was asked if she was concerned about Thompson needing a break during a major.

“I took three weeks off before this tournament because I was a little burned out, and my back was bothering me a little bit,” Kerr said. “It just felt like I needed to get away from the game. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Kerr said she believes Thompson’s ongoing wrist issues were likely also a factor in this break, and that the way Thompson explained her need for a mental break probably came off sounding a lot more troubling than intended.

“I know every time she comes over here and hits on this hard ground, her wrist gets worse,” Kerr said.

Kerr believes Thompson will be fine.

“I know she’s OK,” Kerr said. “She just needed a break and her wrist needs a break.”

The Americans miss Thompson, who plans to return in two weeks to defend her title at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. They also miss Lewis and Piller.

“It’s a numbers game,” Kerr said.

And the Americans are feeling outnumbered by all the rising young stars from the rest of the world.

Kerr calls 68 a 'step in the right direction'

By Randall MellAugust 4, 2018, 4:40 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Cristie Kerr thinks she found something Saturday that may help her hoist a trophy before the year’s out.

Maybe not this week, with the leaders running away in the third round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open, but she feels as if her best golf may be yet to come in the final four months of the season.

Kerr put up a 4-under-par 68 Saturday, briefly climbing among the top 10 before the leaders went off and then pulled away at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Kerr, 40, won three times around the world last year, but she is winless this year.

“I’m not happy with it,” Kerr said.

At the Kia Classic, Kerr came close to winning her 21st career LPGA title, finishing second, two shots behind Eun Hi Jee. Kerr has had just one other top 10 this season.

“Ball striking has been pretty inconsistent this year,” she said. “But if I hit it like I did today, I’m hoping to get a win this year. We’ll see. It’s a step in the right direction.”

Kerr was inspired this week. She loves Royal Lytham & St. Annes and links golf. She tied for second in ’06 the first time she played the Women’s British Open here. She tied for eighth in her return here in ’09 and says she ranks it with Royal Birkdale and Royal Liverpool as her three favorite links courses.

Saturday’s round was buoyed by an eagle at the sixth. She knocked a 5-iron to 36 feet and holed the putt.

“I’ve always loved [links golf],” Kerr said. “I feel like it’s the purest form of golf there is. You have to deal with conditions. You have to deal with all these pot bunkers. I do love the American style of golf as well, but you have to stand up there and hit shots. There’s no room for errors.

“I hit a lot of different trajectories, which I see a lot of girls out there aren’t doing. I like the shots around the green, with pitching wedge and 8 irons.”

Kerr’s hoping this week leads to something big before the year is out, especially with another major yet to play, the Evian Championship next month.

 

Baddeley leads Schniederjans at Barracuda

By Associated PressAugust 4, 2018, 1:56 am

RENO, Nev. – Aaron Baddeley took advantage of Ollie Schniederjans' late triple-bogey to take the lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.

Baddeley had six birdies in a bogey-free round in shifting wind conditions at Montreux Golf and Country Club, scoring 12 points under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

''It's a tough day today,'' Baddeley said. ''The wind was really gusting and gusting in different directions. You really had to wait until it was your turn to hit, pick a club. Because it could be 15 downwind, switch and be 15 straight in to you. It was just crazy.''

Baddeley had a 26-point total for a one-point lead over Schniederjans.

''My game's been pretty good,'' Baddeley said. ''I haven't capitalized with the putter and just been working really hard on that. Been hitting the ball pretty solid this week. I'm hitting the ball well and making a few extra putts, which has been nice.''

The 37-year-old Australian won the last of his four PGA Tour titles in 2016.

Schniederjans, the first-round leader, fell back with the triple bogey in the tricky wind on the par-3 seventh - his 16th hole of the day.

''It's frustrating,'' Schniederjans said. ''But everyone else who is out there this afternoon is dealing with it. Cost me big time on 7. I hit it and it went straight down to the left.''

Sam Saunders, Andrew Putnam and John Merrick were tied for third with 23 points.

Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, had a 13-point day with seven birdies and a bogey.

''It was a good solid day out there,'' Saunders said. ''Drove the ball really well and made a few more putts today than I did yesterday. Still left a few out there. But it's a fun format and enjoy giving myself as many birdie chances as possible.''

Putnam scored 17 points, 11 on his last seven holes with an eagle on the par-5 13th and four birdies. He hit a 213-yard approach to a yard to set up the eagle.

''Shot, I think, 30,'' Putnam said. ''That eagle was big.''

Merrick had a 12-point round.

Hudson Swafford and Shane Lowry had 22 points. Swafford picked up 10 points in the second round, and Lowry added 12. Swafford holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th.

''I hit a great little wedge shot, landed short of the pin, shot pass and spun,'' Swafford said. ''I told it to disappear and it disappeared. Five points is definitely nice in this format.''

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week at Bellerive, if not already eligible.

Smith (64) builds two-shot lead at 3M Championship

By Associated PressAugust 4, 2018, 12:51 am

BLAINE, Minn. – Jerry Smith said his opening round at the TPC Twin Cities wasn't as stress-free as it might have appeared.

Nonetheless, Smith made three late birdies to shoot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday and take a two-shot lead at the 3M Championship.

Kenny Perry, Lee Janzen, Peter Lonard and Glen Day were two strokes back. Neither Smith nor his four closest pursuers have won this season. Lonard, who was added to the field on Tuesday, made a hole-in-one on the 177-yard fourth hole. Perry, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2015, and Janzen eagled the par-5 18th.

The event could provide an opportunity for a breakthrough victory because many of the tour's top players - including Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and David Toms - are taking the week off after the Senior British Open at St. Andrews.

After 26 years, the tournament will be replaced at the TPC Twin Cities by the PGA Tour's 3M Open next July.

Smith finished seventh at the Boca Raton Championship in February - his only top-10 of the season. In the 13 tournaments since, he has finished better than 22nd just three times.

The difference Friday was lag putting.

''It wasn't an easy round. It wasn't one of those ho-hum, stress-free 8-under par,'' he said. ''I hit a lot of greens, which makes it nice, but out here when you're 40, 50 feet away, you got to take care of business.''

Smith said he got some insight from Kirk Triplett on the practice green earlier in the week.

''He offered a couple things. I probably tried to apply some of it out there today,'' Smith said. ''It's still not real comfortable for me, but it's been in my mind.''

Starting on the back nine, Smith birdied three of four holes around the turn and added three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8.

Lonard was 4-under on the front nine after an adventure getting to Minnesota.

He finished 24th at the Senior British Open and thought he'd be home in Australia this week. The plan was to fly home through San Francisco, but he ended up in Reno, Nevada, for this week's Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour, where he was the seventh alternate. There he found out he was in the 3M Championship.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Britain, Lonard flew to Chicago, where his bags were lost and he missed a connecting flight. Five hours later, he was off to San Francisco, where he arrived at 11 p.m.

''Flew at 9 o'clock to Reno, got on the range, hit five balls, got back in the car, drove back to the hotel, repacked my suitcase, went back to Reno, flew back to San Francisco, spent five hours there waiting for a flight here, got here at 5 o'clock in the morning and played the pro-am on Wednesday,'' he said.

Perry shot 23-under to win the 54-hole event in 2014 and 18-under to win in 2015.

''This is the kind of golf course where you'll get cleats run up your back if you don't make any birdies. You got to make birdies and sometimes that's hard to do,'' he said. ''I've been fortunate a couple of years to keep adding on and adding on each day, playing nicely.''

Tom Gillis, Jay Haas, Larry Mize, Scott Parel, Wes Short Jr. and Kevin Sutherland each shot 67 and were three shots back.

