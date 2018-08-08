Getty Images

Nike dilemma: Fleetwood using final set of irons

By Nick MentaAugust 8, 2018, 2:51 pm

ST. LOUIS – Tommy Fleetwood will start the week at Bellerive with 14 clubs in the bag, but there’s always a chance he won’t end it that way.

The former Nike staffer is down to his final set of VR Pro Blade irons, and since Nike exited the hard goods business in 2016, there’s no way to replace them.

So what would happen if Fleetwood were to, for example, play a ball off a cart path and ding the face of his 7-iron?

“Yeah, I'll just be without a 7-iron,” he said. “It's not that big a deal if I do happen to break a club this week, then I will be one club down for the week. So I'll have to be careful. But it's not like a massive concern.”

Oddly enough, Fleetwood found himself in that exact situation earlier this year at the WGC-Mexico Championship, when the hosels on both his 7- and 8-irons were damaged. He played with 12 clubs and managed to tie for 14th after weekend rounds of 67-66.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

“At least it was 7- and 8-irons, so you can kind of work around that,” he explained. “Mid-irons are all right. You can go soft or hard with the ones in between. It would have been worse if it was like a wedge or something maybe. But it didn't cause too many problems. I got by just fine.”

In his very next start, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Fleetwood turned to his last remaining set, the clubs he has in the bag now.

“Once this set goes, I'll quite happily change into something else,” he said. “It's just that I have the ability at the moment to play with a set of irons that I've loved and played with for so long. [But] absolutely playing a different set of irons would make life easier in terms of all the trucks that are out on Tour every week, and it's easier to get one fixed or easy to get one sent out.”

A PGATour.com story pointed out earlier this week that Fleetwood’s fellow Englishman Paul Casey, another former Nike staffer, has a brand new set of VR Pro Blades at home, but that he is currently unwilling to part with them. The story also raised the possibility of Casey bringing the set to Paris for the Ryder Cup, just in case Fleetwood and Team Europe need them.

Despite some amusing quotes from both players, Fleetwood laughed at the idea that there’s any actual tension between him and Casey.

“No, no, I understood, and I spoke to him,” Fleetwood said. “I think I saw him on Sunday, and he was like, ‘Do you really want those clubs?’ I think he thought I was joking. But, no, it's fine, absolutely fine.

“And I don't want ‘P.C.’ on my irons anyway.”

ST. LOUIS - On the eve of the year's final major, Dustin Johnson is the 8/1 solo favorite to walk away from Bellerive with the Wanamaker.

Per the most recent odds released by Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, he is followed by two-time PGA winner Rory McIlroy at 12/1 and defending champion Justin Thomas at 14/1.

Jordan Spieth, who was initially installed as a 12/1 co-favorite when odds were first released last month, is now down to 20/1.

Similarly, Tiger Woods has dropped to 25/1 from his opening 16/1.

Per Sherman, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Woods and Jason Day top the ticket count, with Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Woods, Finau and Fleetwood leading the way in money wagered.

You can find the full odds sheet here. The favorites down to 50/1 for the 100th edition of the PGA Championship are listed below.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

8/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Rory McIlroy

14/1: Justin Thomas

18/1: Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

20/1: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

25/1: Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood

30/1: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau

40/1: Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay

50/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren, Bubba Watson, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson

Tiger Woods, a four-time PGA champion, resumes his quest for a 15th major championship this week at Bellerive Country Club. We're tracking him in the season's final major.

The PGA Championship is next week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Getty Images

25 years later, Azinger looks back at only major

By Doug FergusonAugust 8, 2018, 12:34 am

ST. LOUIS - Even with ample reason to think about what might have been, Paul Azinger prefers to wonder what's next.

This was one time he reluctantly agreed to celebrate the past.

He returned to Inverness Club over the weekend, his first time at the Ohio club since he reached the pinnacle of his career 25 years ago. He never imagined then that his golf would never be better.

Azinger won his only major at the 1993 PGA Championship with four birdies over the last seven holes for a 30 on the back nine, eliminating the likes of Nick Faldo and Vijay Singh, Tom Watson and Hale Irwin, and then beating Greg Norman on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

All five are in the Hall of Fame.

''I loved being back there,'' Azinger said. ''It's nice to reminisce, and I remembered a lot about that week. It's not like me to celebrate, but I did it.''

The celebration 25 years ago didn't last long.

His right shoulder had been bothering him that year. Orthopedic surgeon Frank Jobe called him Friday night during that PGA Championship to say results from a bone scan were in and it didn't look good. Azinger asked if it could wait until after the Ryder Cup.

Finding calm in a storm, he won the PGA Championship.

Finding the fight that enabled him to win 12 times on the PGA and twice more in Europe, he battled Faldo to a draw in Ryder Cup singles during a U.S. victory in England.

And then he was told he had cancer.

The diagnosis was non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which required six months of chemotherapy and radiation.

''You don't ever try to imagine what would have happened without getting sick,'' Azinger said. ''As you get older, you start to think more about it. I was a pretty confident player. I might not have been No. 1, but in my brain I was. I had a ridiculous run.''

How long would it have lasted? He'll never know.

''There's two ways to look at it,'' said Curtis Strange, the two-time U.S. Open champion who picked Azinger for his Ryder Cup team in 2002. ''Yes, his golf career was cut short. He really was a special player. He did it his way. He believed in his way, and that's all that matters. On the other hand, you look at what he had to overcome. His life was different. But he came back and won, he played well, and he's done a tremendous job in the TV world.''

Even with his best golf behind him, cut short by the invasion of cancer at 33, Azinger still managed to leave a mark in golf.

He still does. He always wonders what's next.

Azinger won for the last time in 2000, a seven-shot victory at the Sony Open that was best remembered for the long putter he stuck into his belly. That was what first brought attention to a new way of putting. A generation later, when Keegan Bradley at the PGA Championship and Webb Simpson at the U.S. Open won majors with the belly putter, the governing bodies decided to ban the anchored stroke.

He also made it back to another Ryder Cup team, primarily off the strength of that victory in Hawaii. Even though he was No. 22 in the standings, Strange picked him. And then the matches were moved back a year because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and Azinger had fallen outside the top 50 in the world.

He went 0-1-1 for the week, yet both matches were memorable.

Azinger and Tiger Woods combined for a 63 and still lost when Thomas Bjorn, after Azinger had hit 7-iron to 5 inches on the 18th hole, made a 20-foot birdie. In singles, with the Ryder Cup very much undecided, Azinger was 1 down to Niclas Fasth and in the bunker left of the 18th green.

''I said to my caddie, 'I've got to hole this, don't I?' And he didn't say one word,'' Azinger said. ''And then I holed it. That was a moment I'll never forget.''

Europe wound up winning when Paul McGinley made the winning putt against Jim Furyk. That started a run of European dominance that was stopped by Azinger, who brought a maverick way of thinking to the matches when he was appointed captain.

Azinger demanded an overhaul of the points system and asked for four captain's picks instead of two, a model now in place. He also broke his team into three units and, using personality models, allowed players who qualified for the team to choose the wild-card selections.

The U.S. won that year at Valhalla in 2008, and Azinger's model was cited by Phil Mickelson when he criticized Tom Watson after the 2014 loss at Gleneagles, which led to players having more control. The Americans won the next Ryder Cup, and the U.S. team now looks strong as ever.

If it's not Azinger's system, his fingerprints are all over it.

Does he get enough credit for it? Maybe in some corners. Azinger really doesn't care.

Twenty-five years ago, he had reason to believe he would have won a lot more, even more majors. He might be in the Hall of Fame now, just like the players he beat that day at Inverness. The trip to Ohio allowed him to look back, and he found only happy memories.

''I've had an exciting life,'' he said.

