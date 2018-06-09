Getty Images

Ole Miss' Thornberry making another run at St. Jude

By Ryan LavnerJune 9, 2018, 7:21 pm

Amateur Braden Thornberry shot another low round Saturday to make a significant rise up the leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Thornberry, the 2017 NCAA champion who is now a rising senior at Ole Miss, backed up his Friday 66 with a third-round 65 to briefly sit only a few shots off the lead. He was at 6-under 204, and good enough, when he finished his round, to sit inside the top 10.

It’s the second year in a row that Thornberry has found success at TPC Southwind. Last year, he tied for fourth in his PGA Tour debut on the strength of a final-round 65.

Thornberry went out in 30 Saturday and added another birdie on 14 before his only blemish of the third round, a bogey on the 17th. His 65 matched the low round among the early starters.

Thornberry looked to be in danger of missing the cut after an opening 3-over 73.

Earlier this week, Thornberry, the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, seemed to suggest that he’d remain an amateur through his senior year at Ole Miss.

“I haven’t made a for-sure decision,” he said. “Obviously the plan right now would be to return to Ole Miss since I’m playing as an amateur this summer; that would be the plan right now for the senior year. … Some of the recruits that we have coming in, it’s going to be a really special year next year and I’d like to be a part of it.”

Because he is playing this week as an amateur, Thornberry is not eligible to receive any earnings, FedExCup points or top-10 exemptions.

Healthy Creamer shoots 66 Saturday at ShopRite

By Randall MellJune 9, 2018, 7:03 pm

Paula Creamer is healthy.

Her swing changes are taking hold.

And she’s on the leaderboard at the ShopRite Classic.

Creamer likes where her game appears headed at Stockton Seaview’s Bay Course outside Atlantic City, N.J.

A 5-under-par 66 Saturday moved her two shots off the lead before play was suspended at 1:33 p.m. due to storms in the area.

“It's nice to be able to make a lot of birdies,” Creamer said. “I don't think I've made this many birdies in the last three months.”

Creamer made eight birdies against three bogeys in the second round, moving her into position to make a Sunday run at her 11th LPGA title, her first in four years.

“For some reason, I’ve always played well here,” Creamer said.

Creamer, 31, led going into the final round at ShopRite last year but closed with a 74, tying for seventh. It’s her last top-10 finish on tour. She has five top-10 finishes in 10 starts at ShopRite.

Full-field scores from the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Last fall, Creamer underwent left wrist surgery and didn’t tee it up in an LPGA event for six months. She made her return at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March with a new swing under a new coach, Kevin Craggs.

“Sitting out six months is beyond one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but you got to do what you got to do for your career,” Creamer said.

Watch: Cink makes a hole-in-one

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 9, 2018, 6:25 pm
Maguire lurking near LPGA lead in pro debut

By Randall MellJune 9, 2018, 5:59 pm

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is in position to make a Sunday run at winning the ShopRite Classic in her professional debut.

With a 4-under-par 67, Maguire was within three shots of the lead Saturday before the threat of lightning suspended play early in the afternoon at Stockton Seaview’s Bay Course outside Atlantic City, N.J.

Maguire, a two-time winner of the Annika Award as college golf’s best female player while at Duke, reigned as world amateur No. 1 for a record 135 weeks.

“I felt pretty calm,” Maguire said of her first two rounds as a pro. “It doesn’t feel all that different, really. Just playing my own game.”

Maguire, playing on a sponsor exemption, made five birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on Saturday.

“Wanted to give myself a chance going into tomorrow,” she said.

What's in the bag: Norman Xiong

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 9, 2018, 12:50 pm

Norman Xiong was a standout at the University of Oregon, winning this year's Haskins Award for top collegiate male player. And now he's a pro.

A look inside his Callaway bag reveals that he doesn't use fairway woods, instead opting for three 3-irons that he uses based on course setup. According to Callaway:

  • The Epic 3-iron is at a longer length and loft is turned down (more like a strong 2 driving iron).
  • The Epic Pro 3-iron is at standard length and plays more like a stock 2-iron. He puts this in the bag when he plays a course setup that he doesn’t call for his strong driving iron.
  • The X-Forged 3-iron is a standard 3-Iron.

Here's a full look inside his bag:

Driver: Rogue Sub Zero (9.5 degrees), Graphite Design BB-8 X shaft

Irons: Epic (3), KBS Tour Prototype Hybrid 105 X shaft; Epic Pro (3), KBS Tour Prototype Hybrid 105 X shaft; X Forged 18 (3-5), KBS Tour V 125 shaft; Apex Pro (6-9), KBS Tour V 125 shaft

Wedges: Apex MB (PW), KBS Tour V 125 shaft; Mack Daddy (50, 56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 135 X shaft; Mack Daddy (60), KBS 610 125 shaft

Putter: Odyssey Works V-Line Fang

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

