PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua is leaving the company to become the president of NBC Sports Group, it was announced Tuesday.

Bevacqua, who has been the PGA’s top executive since late 2012, will oversee several aspects of NBC’s business, including programming, marketing, digital, NBC Sports Regional Networks and all of the golf businesses.

“The opportunity to join NBC Sports Group, and the larger company of Comcast NBC Universal, which holds media rights to the world’s biggest events and an incredible assortment of assets, was too good to be true,” Bevacqua said in a release. “I am also deeply grateful to the membership, leadership and staff at the PGA of America.

“Personally and professionally, for me and my family, these have been the best six years of my life. Leading the PGA of America and the 29,000 PGA golf professionals will always mean a great deal to me.”

At the PGA, Bevacqua created the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and inked a 15-year rights deal with NBC Sports that locked up the Ryder Cup, Senior PGA and PGA Professional Championship through 2030. Most recently, in coordination with the PGA Tour, he moved the PGA Championship from its traditional August date to May, beginning next year.

Bevacqua will start at NBC in September and report to chairman Mark Lazarus.

“With the expansion of NBC Sports Group over the last seven years, and our continuing investments in new and existing businesses, adding Pete to our already strong management team will help us organize for future growth,” Lazarus said. “We are thrilled to have someone with his experience and reputation join our organization.”

PGA chief membership officer John Easterbrook has been named the interim CEO while the company looks for Bevacqua’s long-term replacement.

“We are grateful to Pete for his nearly six years of visionary leadership,” PGA president Paul Levy said. “Under Pete’s guidance, we advanced our mission to grow the game and serve our members in many ways. … With the PGA of America well-positioned for continued success, Pete departs with our gratitude and best wishes for continued success in this new chapter at NBC Sports.”