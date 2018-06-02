Getty Images

Tour status at stake for Niemann on Sunday

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 11:47 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Joaquin Niemann heads into the final round of the Memorial Tournament in a tie for second, one shot off the lead. But at age 19, he can achieve a great deal even if he comes up short of a breakthrough victory.

Niemann held his own in the crucible of the final pairing, shooting a 2-under 70 that was highlighted by a 48-foot eagle on the seventh hole. An errant approach to the par-5 15th found the hazard and cost him a share of the lead, but he got a stroke back with a birdie on the final hole to move within one of Bryson DeChambeau.

“It felt very nice being out there in the last group being Saturday,” Niemann said. “I felt really nice since the first tee. I didn’t play well enough, I think, but still really nice for what is coming tomorrow. So I feel good for tomorrow.”

Niemann is making just his fifth start as a professional, but he already has top-10 finishes at both the Valero Texas Open and Fort Worth Invitational to his credit. Those results gave him 180 non-member FedExCup points entering the week, and it means that the Chilean teen has a pair of cutoffs in play during the final round.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Niemann needs 89 more points, or a solo seventh-place finish or better, to unlock special temporary membership. That would allow him to accept unlimited sponsor invites for the rest of the season, although he has only had to use two of his allotted seven invites to this point.

A loftier goal would come with another 165 points, which would mean finishing alone in third or better. That would give Niemann the equivalent of No. 125 on last season’s points list, thereby clinching a full PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.

It’s a rarely-used express path to status, bypassing Web.com Tour Finals and accessed recently by Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016). But heading into a round that could bring a number of benefits within reach, he prefers to focus on the task at hand.

“I’m not thinking about that,” he said. “I’m just thinking on this week and trying to do my best on Sunday. I’m not thinking about what can happen if I can get the status.”

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Joaquin Niemann, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

Trending

Getty Images

DeChambeau: I'm putting best I ever have

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 11:43 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau estimated he had his “B to B+” game on Saturday at the Memorial, where he emerged from a crowded leaderboard to take the lead with a third-round 66. But the player who sometimes referred to as the mad scientist had a much different grade for his putting.

“The only other time that I putted exceptionally well was the [2015] U.S. Amateur and I could probably rival that,” he said. “I would say I'm putting the best I have in my life.”

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

DeChambeau has been working with a company called Sik Golf that uses a Quintic fitting system, and ranks third in the field this week at Muirfield Village in strokes gained: putting and needed just 24 putts on Day 1.

“It shows us the launch angles. I can be comfortable with how it feels off the face knowing that it's going to roll the same every single time,” DeChambeau said. “So having that system, as well as confidence, in their descending loft technology has really helped me to consistently improve over the course of time. And seeing putts going in doesn't hurt at all.”

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Bryson Dechambeau

Trending

Getty Images

Cauley seriously injured in accident at Memorial

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 11:08 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bud Cauley was involved in a car accident at approximately 11 p.m., on Friday in Dublin and is in a local hospital with several injuries, his management firm, IMG, told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

Cauley, who missed the cut at the Memorial following rounds of 77-76, was a passenger in the car and is being treated for five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured lower left leg.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Cauley was scheduled to play Monday’s U.S. Open qualifier in Memphis, but he has withdrawn.

Cauley missed the 2015 season following shoulder surgery in September of 2014, but he rebounded the last two years and has two top-10 finishes this season.

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Bud Cauley

Trending

Getty Images

Can DeChambeau pass the roar-shock test?

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 11:03 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – There are roars and there are Tiger roars.

A game that’s so often associated with a golf clap and elevated decorum can become unhinged when Tiger Woods is pushing the right buttons, as he did on Saturday at the Memorial.

One caddie eyed the masses that swarmed Muirfield Village and mused, “bedlam.”

That’s what Woods does. When it comes to excitement he’s the ultimate force multiplier, a collective energizer who can send a gallery into a frenzy with his play. At one point in his career Tiger skillfully used that celebratory shock and awe to his advantage.

An eclectic cast that seems pulled from a Mel Brooks production will find out exactly what that means on Sunday at what has turned into a Memorial melting pot, with a leaderboard that features a 19-year-old Chilean making his fifth start as a professional, a mad scientist and, yes, Woods.

For most in this generation of budding stars the aura of a Sunday charge by Woods was the stuff of video games and YouTube.

Joaquin Niemann, who is tied for second place, was 9 years old when Woods won his last major championship at the 2008 U.S. Open. Leader Bryson DeChambeau was born three years before Woods turned pro. At least DeChambeau, who lists physics as a special interest, has some idea what to expect.

DeChambeau began the final round at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in the final group and listened as Woods did what Woods did so well in his prime, moving to within one shot of the lead early on the back nine and sending the crowd into a controlled chaos.

“I think that's what spurred on Rory [McIlroy] to win that week [at Bay Hill],” said DeChambeau, who posted a 66 on Day 3 and is alone atop the pack at 14 under. “It's definitely a different little vibe. I wouldn't say that it's penalizing in a sense, but it does make you think.”

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Woods may be back to something approaching his former glory, but the company line is that he no longer casts the shadow he once did, that the intimidation that accompanied his name atop a Sunday leaderboard has been lessened in recent years by injury and pedestrian results.

There may be something to that, but DeChambeau and Co. are going to put that notion to the test at what will likely be a muddy Muirfield Village with storms forecast to arrive around noon. Even five years removed from his last victory, which came just down the road at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Woods’ appeal is still universal. Just ask McIlroy, who admitted to having flashbacks in March at Bay Hill.

“I could sense it, I could hear it, I had to back off a couple of shots,” said McIlroy, who also moved into the hunt on Saturday with a third-round 64 that left him at 8 under par. “I was on 11 green and he had just made birdie on 13. But it wasn't the birdie, it was actually when he was walking from the 13th green to the 14th tee, there was a Tiger chant, and then I had to sort of back off my putt and sort of let that calm down.”

As Woods approached the turn on Saturday there was no mistaking what was happening. There was an eagle at the fifth followed by birdies at Nos. 6, 7 and 9, each echoing unmistakably across the property.

Woods tied for the lead with an unlikely birdie at the 15th hole after pulling his drive wildly left of the fairway, but he converted from 14 feet, his longest putt of the day. His charge stalled on the next hole with a three-putt from 46 feet for bogey and he would finish with a 68 that felt much more like a 65.

“I'm in position,” said Woods, who was tied for seventh place and five strokes back despite a sometimes balky putter. “The weather's going to be a little iffy. But I'm in position where if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days, I've got a chance.”

DeChambeau has set up shop at Albany in the Bahamas, which is Woods’ home away from home, and the two have developed a friendship this year. Or maybe it’s something closer to a study group considering the duo’s affinity for the more technical aspects of the golf swing.

To prove the point, DeChambeau explained his improved putting this season, referring to the work he’s done with the “Quintic” putter fitting system that’s used by a company called Sik Golf. As for the rest of his game, well, he explained, sort of.

“It's end range of motion work,” he said. “I'm not going to give too much away, but it's got to do with anatomical limits of your body and how you can best utilize them for your proprioception. How about that?”

Maybe that analytical mind, and his familiarity with Woods as well as his past experiences, will give the second-year PGA Tour player the clarity to withstand what may await. Or maybe this new generation is about to learn what it’s like when Tiger brings his Sunday best.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, Tiger Woods, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Second straight win would lift Rose to No. 1

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 10:51 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Justin Rose heads into the final round with a shot at a winning streak – not to mention the top spot in the world rankings.

Rose earned his first career PGA Tour victory at Muirfield Village back in 2010, and he lost in a playoff to David Lingmerth in 2015 in his most recent appearance. Fresh off a victory last week at the Fort Worth Invitational, he grabbed a share of the lead with six birdies over his first 14 holes before a couple of late errors dropped him into sixth place.

He’ll begin the final round at 10 under after a third-round 69, four shots behind leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

“I got myself into a great spot there with a few holes to play, and I just didn’t really, 15 and 16 just didn’t play particularly well,” Rose said. “Two of the most simple bunker shots that I’ve had and was unable to get them up and down was just highly frustrating.”

Rose noted that his 54-hole position is eerily similar to eight years ago, when he stormed from four shots behind Rickie Fowler to beat the field by three with a closing 66. Should he produce a similar feat this time, it’ll mean the 37-year-old will move to world No. 1 for the first time in his career, ending Justin Thomas’ run at a brief three weeks.

Rose could also reach No. 1 with a second-place finish depending on how Thomas and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson finish, but a second victory in as many weeks would take care of things without requiring any further projections. Should he become the 22nd player in OWGR history to reach No. 1, Muirfield Village seems like a fitting place to get the job done given his long history of success on one of the PGA Tour’s most revered venues.

“It’s definitely been a happy hunting ground,” Rose said. “But to get a second bit of crystal would be fantastic, and just shaking Jack’s hand off 18.”

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Justin Rose, Official World Golf Ranking, Justin Thomas

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.