Rory: Tiger has inspired U.S. success in majors, team events

By Randall MellJune 13, 2018, 2:48 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy was asked on the eve of the U.S. Open if he’s confident about ending American dominance in major championships and major team events.

The Americans hold all four of the major championship trophies in men’s golf, as well as the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Walker Cup. They also hold the Solheim Cup, UL International Crown and Curtis Cup in women’s golf.

“That’s a lot of pressure,” McIlroy said. “They’ve had a great run.”

McIlroy believes it is an inspired effort, and he believes Tiger Woods is the inspiration.

“The great young players from this country, they're playing well,” McIlroy said. “They have probably a couple of guys, but one in particular, that they try to emulate, who is back out here playing, and he's become a friend of theirs.

“I think that's been a huge part of all this. A lot of these guys have gotten to know Tiger. And being able to say, 'OK, this is what he does, and we might not be able to achieve everything that he has, but you can at least try to do that,’ I think that's been a huge thing for Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups and them as individuals as well.”

PGA of America president Levy charged with DUI

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 13, 2018, 8:45 pm

PGA of America president Paul Levy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol last week in California, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Levy, 57, was traveling on Highway 111 on June 7 when he veered off the road and crashed into a posted sign, according to a release posted on the county’s website.

Officers responded to a call about the single-car crash at 11:22 p.m., and though he did not sustain any injuries, Levy showed signs of being under the influence, the report said. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and later booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio at 1:48 a.m.

Levy’s arrest was first reported by Golfweek.

“Paul Levy has accepted responsibility for his terrible lapse in judgment,” a PGA of America spokesman said in a statement. “He has expressed deep regret and fully understands how irresponsible his actions were.

“The PGA of America will support Paul as he seeks counseling, faces the consequences of his actions and works through the legal process in the months ahead.”

Levy became PGA president in late 2016. He is currently serving a two-year term.

McIlroy feeling right at home at Shinnecock Hills

By Randall MellJune 13, 2018, 7:40 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy has never been more at home on a U.S. Open venue.

That’s what you concluded listening to him as he made his final preparations before Thursday’s start at Shinnecock Hills.

It’s so familiar to him, this links-ish layout in the Hamptons. It’s almost as if he can whiff the Belfast Lough.

“It sort of reminds me of some of the courses from back home a little bit, the way the golf course has been playing,” McIlroy said.

The Ulsterman wants to get himself back on track in a U.S. Open, a major he won seven years ago but has struggled to get comfortable in the last couple years.

“It feels like it's been a while since I've been in the mix at this championship,” McIlroy said. “With how my game feels, hopefully I can do the right things over the first few days and put myself in a position to win another one.”

McIlroy missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016 and again at Erin Hills in ’17, but this U.S. Open has been circled on his calendar for some time. Shinnecock Hills is a test that intrigues him. He likes the strategy required to penetrate its defenses.

The place earned his affection back when he first played it four years ago.

“I love the golf course,” McIlroy said.

One of the game’s premier power players, McIlroy won’t be in full attack mode at Shinnecock Hills, not with a certain finesse required to get at pins on greens that don’t play nearly as large as they look.

It’s a second shot course, but that second shot can’t be from the deep fescue.

“These greens are quite large, but they play a lot smaller than they actually are, just because of runoffs and the way they're designed,” McIlroy said. “I think I’ll adopt quite a conservative strategy off the tee.

“Even if you're leaving yourself back, and maybe hitting a couple of extra clubs into these greens, it's not such a bad thing. I'd rather be doing that than hacking my way out of the rough. So that's sort of my strategy this week.”

McIlroy is looking to win his fifth major, his first in four years, since winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, a links-ish layout on the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s been a good year already, a nice bounce back from his winless campaign in ’17. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, but he also let an opportunity go with a chance to complete the career Grand Slam in April. Three strokes down going into the final round at the Masters, he shot 74.

That memory’s there for McIlroy and fans alike.

“My game feels good,” McIlroy said. “The first major I played well. I sort of struggled a little bit on Sunday. But I've got a win this year, which is great. I've gotten myself into contention quite a few times.”

Former world No. 1 and Golf Channel analyst David Duval believes it will take a secure frame of mind to win this U.S. Open.

“I think some of it is where he is mentally,” Duval said. “Is he in a good place? Is he calm and looking forward to the challenges and the hair pulling that Shinnecock can make players do?”

McIlroy answered that Wednesday, detailing in his news conference how he took last week off to come to this area and play some of the great courses on Long Island.

He said he did that more to have fun with friends than he did to get extra prep for the U.S. Open. He played National Golf Links, Friars Head and Garden City while also getting looks at Shinnecock Hills.

“It was more for fun,” McIlroy said. “I think it does put you in a different frame of mind. You're relaxed out there, and maybe that sort of bleeds into your mindset whenever you're here in a big championship.

“Obviously, there is a separation of the two, but the more you can get into that mindset of being relaxed and enjoying it, the better you're going to play.”

McIlroy hopes to enjoy late Sunday the most this week.

Davis on two-hole playoff: 'Want it to end Sunday'

By Will GrayJune 13, 2018, 7:32 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – There’s a new playoff format this week at the U.S. Open, even if all 156 players in the field don’t realize it.

While Jordan Spieth plead ignorance to the format change during his Tuesday press conference at Shinnecock Hills, USGA officials actually announced in February that they would abandon the rigors of an 18-hole Monday playoff in favor of a two-hole aggregate that could be played Sunday night.

The new format made its debut last month at the U.S. Women’s Open which had previously switched to a three-hole aggregate. Ariya Jutanugarn defeated Hyo Joo Kim in what amounted to a four-hole overtime session when the aggregate produced another tie.

According to USGA CEO Mike Davis, the change to a new playoff format in the organization’s biggest event resulted from lengthy analysis that revealed a consensus desire to conclude the tournament Sunday night.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

“By and large, the players want it to end Sunday. The viewers, whether it’s on-site or broadcast, wanted to see it end Sunday. Our vendors, the volunteers,” Davis said. “So we started with that, and we also concluded that there’s no right or wrong in determining a tie after 72 holes of stroke play.”

The change rids the U.S. Open of one of its most identifiable features among the major championship landscape, and it’s a complete change of course for Davis, who just last year at Erin Hills said, “I don’t think in the foreseeable future you will see a change in the 18-hole playoff.”

But much can happen in a year, and now the tournament is slated to finish before sunset Sunday even in the event of a tie. Davis shared that he received feedback from three-time major champ and USGA executive board member Nick Price, who made the argument that the new format could negatively impact a player who posts a low final-round score and might wait for up to two hours while the leaders finish.

But after weighing the various pros and cons, Davis’ team opted to ditch the most grueling playoff format in golf and instead this week will head to Nos. 17 and 18 in the event of a tie after 72 holes.

“It’s not to suggest anybody else is doing it wrong. We just thought we’re going to try two holes,” Davis said. “So far, we like what we see.”

Punch Shot: Burning questions for 118th U.S. Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 13, 2018, 7:00 pm

In advance of the 118th U.S. Open, GolfChannel.com writers sound off on burning questions as players ready for a stern major championship test at Shinnecock Hills. Here's what our writers think about a myriad topics:

THE MONDAY MORNING HEADLINE WILL BE …

REX HOGGARD: “Rory Proves Up to the Test.” Fourteen years ago, the headline writers were not kind to the USGA, leaning in hard to criticize the association when Shinnecock Hills became unplayable during the final round of the 2004 U.S. Open. Lesson learned.

RYAN LAVNER: “Gritty Day Grinds Out U.S. Open Victory, Becomes POY Favorite.” All signs seem to point to Day grabbing major No. 2 this week. He’s hungry, in form and, with Jordan Spieth currently searching, the best putter/scrambler on the planet.

WILL GRAY: “Ice Man Strikes Again.” Henrik Stenson, whose quietly consistent play is not receiving nearly enough attention, will rely on elite ball-striking and a nifty short game en route to major No. 2.

RANDALL MELL: “Dustin Johnson Tames Shinnecock Hills with Second U.S. Open Triumph.”

WHO/WHAT WILL BE THE BIGGEST SURPRISE …

REX HOGGARD: There are few things in golf you can count on, but players complaining about a U.S. Open setup is one of life’s constants. If initial reactions are any indication, this championship will be the outlier, with players almost universally applauding both the setup and the course. Surprisingly, that won’t change.

RYAN LAVNER: Brooks Koepka. No player has defended his U.S. Open title since Curtis Strange in the late-80s, but Shinnecock is set up perfectly for Brooks Koepka to make a serious run at ending that streak.

WILL GRAY: Sam Burns. The former LSU standout has been impressive since turning pro, and he’ll be a regular fixture on the PGA Tour next season. But after winning a loaded Memphis sectional by five shots, don’t be surprised if he turns a few heads this week.

RANDALL MELL: Luke List has been popping on leaderboards on some tough courses all year, giving himself chances that should add up to confidence coming to Shinnecock Hills.

WHO/WHAT WILL BE THE BIGGEST DIASPPOINTMENT …

REX HOGGARD: Although this week’s championship begins with so much promise, with six players poised to be No. 1 in the world ranking on Monday depending on the outcome at Shinnecock Hills, don’t expect all the stars to shine. Dustin Johnson, the current No. 1, will be too drained following last week’s victory in Memphis, and Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, will still be searching for answers.

RYAN LAVNER: That there won’t be many complaints. Whining is the soundtrack to any U.S. Open, and it makes for better copy, but the belief here is that this week sadly will be devoid of any kvetching. The course is arguably the best on the U.S. Open rota. The weather should be perfect. Many of the top players are on their game. The pieces are in place, at least, for a complaint-free week.

WILL GRAY: Jordan Spieth. He can turn on a dime at a moment’s notice, and he has plenty of fond USGA memories. But right now there are too many question marks heading into one of the game’s most high-profile crucibles.

RANDALL MELL: Jordan Spieth will find his best form again, but he won’t find it in the wind on a track as tough as Shinnecock Hills.

WHAT WILL BE THE WINNING SCORE …

REX HOGGARD: There are many who hope the U.S. Open’s return to Shinnecock Hills will mark the return of a tougher test compared to recent championships at Erin Hills and Chambers Bay. They will be disappointed. Shinnecock Hills will be difficult, but the winning score will be under par (5 under).

RYAN LAVNER: 7 under. The opening round should be the windiest, but it’ll also be the softest, after a wet Wednesday. Other than that: Sun, light breeze, moderate temperatures. Seven under is the sweet spot for an organization trying to avoid another black eye.

WILL GRAY: The breeze is expected to blow, but the USGA will be keen to keep things under control in the wake of 2004. I think 6 under lifts the trophy.

RANDALL MELL: 8 under. The USGA will err on the side of caution, making Shinecock Hills soft enough to avoid the debacle of ’04, but tough enough to be compelling.

