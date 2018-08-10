Getty Images

Rose shoots 67 in first trip around Bellerive

By Ryan LavnerAugust 10, 2018, 12:14 am

ST. LOUIS – Justin Rose’s first official trip around Bellerive went about as smooth as possible.

After only walking, not playing, a practice round this week to preserve his achy back, Rose opened with a 3-under 67 Thursday to sit just three shots off the lead at the PGA Championship.

“Today I had a bit of a blank canvas to play with,” he said, “and I felt comfortable on the course.”

Rose withdrew before the start of last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after suffering back spasms. He decided to only walk each side here at Bellerive and just hit balls on the range. He said Thursday that his ball-striking was unaffected.

“Back’s good,” he said. “Not thinking about it. I was able to hit every shot as I wanted to today. I walked nine holes both days, so I haven’t hit a bad shot on the golf course.”

The only issue that Rose encountered was his speed on the greens – likely a product of not hitting many putts up and over ridges during the practice rounds.

“Some of the putts looked very fast to me and they’re not,” he said. “You have to be very aggressive.”

The practice putting green here was chewed up after a long day and lots of foot traffic, so Rose plans to arrive about 20 minutes earlier than usual on Friday morning, just to spend more time working on his stroke.

Lyle in the hearts and on the minds of many at PGA

By Ryan LavnerAugust 10, 2018, 12:14 am

ST. LOUIS – There’s a lot of idle time during a major round, and so Marc Leishman felt his mind wandering on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the expected but nonetheless devastating news that Jarrod Lyle had lost his third battle with leukemia.

Standing on the tees and in the fairways and on the greens at Bellerive Country Club, the memories flooded back to Leishman.

The big, hearty laugh.

The biting sarcasm.

The needle that Lyle could take and then send right back.

But there’s also a deeper, more tragic part to this story of a good bloke and talented golfer gone far too soon at age 36. It’s the part that he’s leaving behind his beautiful and caring wife, Briony, and his two young children, Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.

“They’re going to grow up without their dad, which is horrible, because he’s such a great person and they’re not really going to have known him,” Leishman said. “That’s the saddest part.”

Lyle never played in the PGA Championship, but he was on the minds of many during this somber start to the year’s final major. Remembrances aired on TV. Players and caddies wore yellow ribbons and pins. Multiple players began tearing up in the interview area.   

“How can his story not touch anyone who has been out here?” Adam Scott said. “It was kind of nice to come out here and get a few hours’ escape. To hear he passed away, it was still devastating, even though maybe we knew it was coming.”  

Last week, when news broke that Lyle’s days were numbered, former Web.com Tour pro Tripp Isenhour set up a GoFundMe account named “Jarrod Lyle’s Girls.” The webpage raced across social media, and donations poured in, about 25 an hour now, to help the family and provide for Lusi and Jemma’s future education. 

The goal of the account was to raise $200,000. By Thursday night, about 24 hours after the family announced Jarrod’s passing, they’d already surpassed $150,000.  

The message board is filled with heartfelt messages to the family, many of the well-wishers never having even met Lyle. They were simply inspired by his remarkable story, by his courageous battle, by his unwavering spirit.

“Congrats on your extraordinary life,” one wrote.

“Jarrod Lyle: a courageous human being. A spectacular father and a wonderfully talented golfer. RIP,” wrote another.

Another posted a photo of Lyle, arms spread wide, ready to swallow Lusi in a bear hug: “You can see the love in his face. What a special man. RIP.”

And so on.

And so on.

Tiger Woods’ TGF Foundation donated $10,000. Jon Rahm, Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson were among the several Tour pros who wrote a check of at least $1,000. Swing coach Butch Harmon, who didn’t work with Lyle, donated a thousand. So did former Titleist CEO Wally Uihlein and TaylorMade executive Keith Sbarbaro. 

And those were just the donations made public.

In both life and in death, Jarrod Lyle has proved to be one of the most beloved players in PGA Tour history. He is proof that to be immensely popular around the globe, a player doesn’t need 14 majors or a No. 1 ranking.

“You couldn’t find one person who would say an ill word about Jarrod,” Scott said. “You hear such average news all the time, and he was such a shining light for everybody. It’s no wonder everyone gravitated toward him.”

Jason Day lived across the street from Lyle when they were just beginning their pro careers. He choked up twice Thursday while discussing his friend’s impact.

“He battled half his life,” Day said, “and the crazy thing is he was always upbeat and positive. No matter what you did, you could be playing terrible, and if you’re playing golf with him, you always walked off the golf course happy.”

Though many wore the traditional yellow ribbons, Rickie Fowler took it a step further. Scripted to wear navy blue in the opening round, Fowler instead donned a bright yellow shirt and wore the Leuk the Duck pin not on the side of his Puma hat, but front and center, squarely on the “P” of his cap.

Fowler talked to Lyle on the phone last week, when he was saying his final goodbyes.

“One thing that did help is hearing from him how he felt,” Fowler said. “He sounded like he was in a good spot. Obviously that’s not something that’s easy to deal with.”

Almost everyone who knew Lyle said that he wouldn’t have wanted them to mope between the ropes Thursday – “He’d probably come out here and kick us in the butt and tell us to man up and go have some fun,” Fowler said – and so they tried not to. They thought about the times they belly-laughed together, and about the practical jokes he played, and about the courage he showed while going three long, grueling rounds with the disease.  

“To be so optimistic when he was dealt such a bad hand in life was amazing,” Scott said, “and there’s so much good to remember about Jarrod. It’s sad in the moment, because we’re all going to miss him, but Jarrod’s story is something we won’t forget for a long time.”

Woodland gets a grip, grabs the lead

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 12:07 am

ST. LOUIS – Gary Woodland was sharing a rental house with his manager, Excel Sports’ Mark Steinberg, and the long-time agent had heard enough.

“I hit it so good on Friday and Saturday at The Open Championship and I think I shot over par,” Woodland said on Thursday at the PGA Championship. “I was having 34, 35 putts every day and [Steinberg] had had enough of me complaining about it so he called Phil.”

Steinberg persuaded Woodland to meet with Phil Kenyon, who has become something of a putting whisperer on the PGA Tour, at Carnoustie and again last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. This week at Bellerive, Kenyon had Woodland switch putting grips and the results were impressive.

After making bogey at his first hole, Woodland played his next 17 holes in 7 under par on his way to a 64 and a one-stroke lead. For the day, Woodland rolled in 152 feet of putts. To put that in context, he made just five putts over 10 feet for four rounds at Firestone.

“I literally put a SuperStroke grip on and it fixed everything, to be honest with you,” said Woodland, who had never held the lead at a major before Thursday. “I was trying to fight it the last couple weeks and trying to feel it, feel it, and we put the SuperStroke grip on on Tuesday and Phil said, don't change anything. I didn't have to think anymore, I literally grab the putter and go.”

Rahm details recent engagement to Cahill

By Nick MentaAugust 9, 2018, 11:46 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jon Rahm spent less time Thursday night discussing his opening-round 68 at the PGA Championship than he did his recent engagement to his longtime girlfriend Kelley Cahill.

Rahm said he proposed prior to this year's U.S. Open. And apparently, he saves all his sweating for the golf course.

"If there's ever a doubt that she's going to say no, I understand the nervousness," he said. "But in my case, I was 100 percent sure she was going to say yes."

Rahm designed the ring himself with help from Brian Stuard's wife, who is a jeweler, after the both of them got some input from Cahill on what she wanted.

"She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted," he continued. "I designed what's around the ring. It's supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn't exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It's a little more personal like that."

Rahm says they have no current timeline for setting a date, and that they're opting not to think about it until at least the end of the year. The couple will have to figure out a time and place to get families from two different continents together, so for now they're just trying to "enjoy the process."

Gallery: Best of Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill

Rahm and Cahill first started dating while at Arizona State. They've been together long enough that being engaged has changed very little.

"For our relationship, we started dating in college. We moved in after six months, and we've been living together for two years already," he said. "I think we acted and both felt like a married couple already. We felt like being official in that sense, so it really hasn't changed much in that sense."

On Wednesday, Rahm sent out a Tweet stating that he and Cahill will be donating to the GoFundMe account set up for the family of Jarrod Lyle.

Despite recent surgery, Merritt opens with 71

By Rex HoggardAugust 9, 2018, 11:17 pm

ST. LOUIS – Troy Merritt arrived on the range for the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday about an hour before his tee time and slowly began something approaching his normal warm-up.

Less than a week removed from emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his left arm, Merritt still wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play the year’s final major. His practice had been severely limited because of swelling in his left arm and he hadn’t played a single hole at Bellerive all week.

But as his tee time approached, the rush of competition settled in. He teed off, made par at the first and by the time he reached the turn at 1 under par he felt like a new man.

Although Merritt stumbled late in his round with bogeys at three of his final six holes, his first-round 71 left him tied for 61st and on pace to play the weekend.

“I made it through the round with minimal pain,” Merritt told GolfChannel.com via text message. “It’s been sore this afternoon; ice and rest. It felt good to be back out on the golf course. I’m pretty satisfied with the results, and am looking forward to getting out again tomorrow afternoon.”

As part of his recovery, Merritt is having to give himself two shots a day for his blood-thinner treatments, and he played the opening round with a compression sleeve on his left arm to keep the swelling down.

