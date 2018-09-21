ATLANTA – Justin Rose is again in position to win a playoff event. Now, he wants more than just a consolation prize.

Rose finished runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship. DeChambeau was in control of that event, so Rose figured he did well to win “the other tournament.”

Two weeks ago, in the most recent playoff event at the BMW Championship, Rose lost to Keegan Bradley in sudden death. He was consoled with the world No. 1 ranking.

A similar scenario could play out this week, with Rose not winning the event but capturing the overall FedExCup title and claiming its $10 million bonus.

Rose, however, is not thinking about what scenarios need to play out in order for that to happen. His focus is singular.

“I'm in a position where I want to win this golf tournament and I can keep it as simple as that,” he said. “I know that if I do that, it's gravy all the way.”

Rose is tied for the Tour Championship lead alongside Tiger Woods. This will be the fourth time the two have played side-by-side this year, doing so in the first two rounds of the Memorial and in Rd. 3 at Bay Hill.

Rose bettered Woods on all three occasions.

“Yeah, that is cool,” Rose said of being paired again with Woods, but added, “There's more on my mind than just playing with Tiger tomorrow, for sure.”