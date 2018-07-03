SMU coach Jason Enloe announced that his wife, Katie, died Tuesday after battling leukemia.
Katie Enloe, the sister-in-law of PGA Tour player Hunter Mahan, was diagnosed in January with the disease, after discovering a lump in her breast during a routine self-exam. Enloe was admitted to MD Anderson in Houston, the nation’s top-ranked cancer hospital, and was expected to receive treatment there through August.
On the family’s YouCaring page, which raised more than $100,000, they revealed last week that the doctors recommended that Katie return home to spend time with her family. Jason Enloe wrote on his Instagram page that his wife died early Tuesday morning.
“My girls, my family are devastated right now,” he wrote, “but believe in the good Lord that he will provide us all with peace and happiness in the future. I sincerely have appreciated the notes, phone calls and generous gestures during the last 6 months. God has a plan, and we must trust in him that Katie is in heaven and will guide all of us as we continue our journey on Earth.”
PGA Tour players at the Quicken Loans National wore orange ribbons to show support for the Enloes. In May, Mahan and his wife, Kandi, hosted a Mahan Foundation Match Play event at Trinity Forest to raise funds for AML research.
GolfChannel.com wrote about the family’s journey – the Enloes have two young daughters, both under the age of 6 – in early February.