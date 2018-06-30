Getty Images

Tee times moved up Sunday at Women's PGA

By Randall MellJune 30, 2018, 8:18 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – With potential weather issues forecast for late Sunday afternoon, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship’s final-round tee times will be moved up.

Players will go off in threesomes on the first and 10th tees, with tee times expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The leaders are expected to go off about 10:30 a.m. ET.

NBC and Golf Channel will live stream the final round beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET on apps and digital platforms. NBC will pick up the finish with the opening of its originally scheduled TV window at 3 p.m. ET. Once play concludes, a recap will be aired through the 6 p.m. end of the telecast.

Getty Images

TT postscript: 'Frustrating' finish after hot start

By Tiger TrackerJune 30, 2018, 9:35 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – It was an emotional rollercoaster on Day 3 at the Quicken Loans National, for both Tiger Woods and Tracker. A little this and that from what could have been:

• Things didn’t start well. Tiger missed the fairway at No. 1 (bogey), No. 2 (par), pulled his tee shot at the third into a bunker (par) and appeared to be heading in the wrong direction.

• From that humble beginning, however, came one of his most impressive runs this year, with four consecutive birdies starting at the fourth hole. He rolled in 34 feet of putts to move to 8 under par and just a stroke off the lead during that stretch. He finished the front nine bogey-birdie for a 3-under 32.

• Although Tiger reiterated that he’s pleased with his putting, and his new putter, he wasn’t nearly as prolific on his closing loop, needing 16 putts on his final nine. “I made some early, missed a couple on that back nine,” he said. “Every putt I missed on the back nine except for 18 were all high side, I just blew it through the high side three putts in a row. Frustrating.”

• When Tiger completed his round he was six strokes off the lead, and when asked what number he thought he had to get to on Sunday he said it depends on how officials decide to setup TPC Potomac, which played to a 69.6 average on Saturday which was statistically the week’s easiest.

• Although the highlight of Tiger’s round was his birdie run on the front nine, his par save at the third was a turning point for a day that was quickly heading in the wrong direction. “It was key, that nice one at [No.] 3 and I just got rolling after that,” he said.

• While Tiger’s putting will get most of the attention after Saturday’s 68, Day 3 was statistically his worst day off the tee. He hit just 6 of 14 fairways.

• WGC-Bridgestone Invitational update. Tiger needs to win to qualify for the season’s final World Golf Championship, which is something of a bucket list item for the event’s eight-time winner with the tournament moving to Memphis next season.

Getty Images

Watch: Tiger makes five birdies on front nine

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 30, 2018, 6:19 pm

Tiger Woods started the third round of the Quicken Loans National at 5 under par and dropped a shot immediately at TPC Potomac.

He then went on to birdie four consecutive holes, beginning at the par-4 fourth

That was the first three birdies. He added another the seventh hole, before making bogey at No. 8 to end the streak.

However, Woods recovered immediately with a birdie at the ninth to make the turn in 3-under 32. At 8 under for the tournament, he was three back of Brian Gay

Woods missed several great chances for birdie on the back nine and made two bogeys and a birdie coming in for a 2-under 68.

He talked about what he needs to do on Sunday to have a chance.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Quicken Loans National

By Tiger TrackerJune 30, 2018, 6:00 pm

Coming off an impressive 65 in the second round, Tiger Woods looks to climb up the leaderboard on Moving Day at the Quicken Loans National.

Getty Images

Harm goes from near death to Ladies Amateur champion

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 30, 2018, 5:41 pm

Leonie Harm on Sunday became the first German to win the Ladies Amateur Championship.

Ranked 33rd in the Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking, the 20-year-old Houston Cougar defeated Northwestern’s Stephanie Lau, 3 and 2, at Southport to claim the Pam Barton Memorial Salver.

With the win, Harm qualifies for the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open Championship, the 2018 Evian Championship, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and the inaugural 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

The newly earned exemptions will necessitate a shakeup of her calendar.

“It’s a cool opportunity, I’m really excited,” Harm said. “I’ll see if I can arrange it with my coach because I have something else scheduled but obviously the Ricoh is the priority for me.”

That she is even alive to have such an opportunity is a mathematical miracle.

Harm was struck by a drunk driver at 45 miles per hour in 2013 while she was jogging. Per a Golf Digest profile, she “suffered broken ribs, a broken hip and ankle, a collapsed lung and head injuries.” Doctors informed her family they would “do what we can, but there's no hope," as “people hit at that speed have a 99.6 percent fatality rate.”

But Harm survived and managed to return to golf. She posted this item to Instagram a little over two years ago on the third anniversary of her accident:

"Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it's not about how hard you can hit. It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done." - Sylvester Stallone // Today is the 3rd anniversary of my car accident that almost killed me. I am so thankful for all the good and bad moments I had since then. For all the amazing people I had the pleasure to meet so far. All moments, people, and lessons made me to the person I am right now. Here is a big and special THANK YOU to everybody who was by my side on my way back in golf and in all other parts of life #lifechangingmoment #3rdanniversary #thankgodforbeingalive #bestguardianangel #May3 #2013 #everythingispossible #whatdoesntkillyoumakesyoustronger

A post shared by Leonie Harm (@leoharm) on

Now, five years after doctors wrote her off, she is the Ladies Amateur Champion.

