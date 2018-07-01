Getty Images

Thomas caps France trip with par save from bridge

By Will GrayJuly 1, 2018, 4:11 pm

Justin Thomas ended his scouting trip to France in impressive style.

Thomas was the lone top-ranked American to tee it up this week at the HNA French Open, keen to get a look at Le Golf National which will host the Ryder Cup in less than three months. The trip proved useful, as Thomas played four rounds on the difficult layout without shooting over par, closing with an even-par 71 that gave him a share of eighth place.

But Thomas couldn't help but crack a grin after nearly pulling off the most impressive birdie of the week on his final hole. The former world No. 1 pulled his approach shot to the 18th green that is surrounded by water, only to watch the ball come to rest on a small walking bridge behind the green. From there, he nearly holed out before cleaning up for an impressive save:

Thomas' closing par left him at 4 under for the week, three shots behind eventual winner Alex Noren. He is expected to take the next two weeks off before making his next start at The Open at Carnoustie.

Watch: Henderson smashes club in half

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 1, 2018, 7:18 pm

Starting the final round three strokes off the lead, Brooke Henderson needed to get off to a good start on Sunday at the KPMG Women's. But instead she bogeyed three of the first six holes, and after a poor chip at the par-5 11th Henderson took out her frustrations on her wedge.

Watch: Tiger making Sunday charge at QLN

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 1, 2018, 7:18 pm

Tiger Woods began his final round at TPC Potomac six shots back of the leaders, but is making moves to close that gap on Sunday.

First up, an unlikely birdie from thick, native grass at the par-5 second:

And then came this 20-footer for birdie at the seventh:

What is better than one birdie in a row? Two, of course! He drains back-to-back birdies with this at the eighth:

Tiger Tracker: Quicken Loans National

By Tiger TrackerJuly 1, 2018, 6:00 pm

Tiger Woods needs a super Sunday if he is to win for the first time in five years on the PGA Tour. We're tracking him at the Quicken Loans National.

Noren rallies to capture 10th tour win at French Open

By Associated PressJuly 1, 2018, 5:38 pm

PARIS – Alex Noren won the HNA French Open by one shot on Sunday after a final round 4-under 67. It marks his 10th career win on the European Tour.

The Swede started the day seven shots behind compatriot Marcus Kinhult but he birdied two of his last three holes to finish at 7-under 277, just ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox, England's Chris Wood and Julian Suri of the United States.

The American finished with a double bogey on the last hole for a 69, while Wood bogeyed two of the last four holes for a 73.

Full-field scores from the French Open

The 21-year-old Kinhult, who had a two-shot lead going into the final day, struggled in a round of 76 and finished joint-fifth with England's Matthew Southgate and Spain's Jon Rahm at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September. Rahm had a triple bogey on the 12th hole.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas carded a level-par 71 to finish joint-eighth with Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Sergio Garcia and Jorge Campillo of Spain.

