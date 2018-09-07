NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods let loose a 310-yard drive at the par-5 16th Friday at Aronimink that found the middle of the fairway.

And a massive divot.

As bad of a break as it was, the divot ended up proving Woods little problem. He went down after his ball with a fairway wood that flew it onto the green, stopping it hole-high, 32 feet away.

He would go on to narrowly miss out on his second eagle at the 16th in as many days and settle instead for a tap-in birdie.

Still, what the heck was a divot that size doing in the fairway from 256 yards out?

“Had to be from the Pro-Am,” said Woods, who actually skipped the Tour’s weekly Wednesday outing for the first time in 22 years.

“It was lined up 50 yards left of the green,” he continued. “That was the hard part, because I couldn't attack it with a normal path. I had to cut across it quite hard to get the club on it and somehow pulled it off.”

Aronimink is a par-70 layout with just two par 5s, one on each side. He’s played those four holes through rounds in 5 under par, with three birdies and an eagle.