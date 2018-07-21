Getty Images

TT postscript: A 66, he's in contention - awesome

By Tiger TrackerJuly 21, 2018, 4:58 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Here are a few things I think I think after Tiger Woods went berserk Saturday and shot 5-under 66 to vault up the leaderboard at The Open at Carnoustie:

• THAT WAS AWESOME!

At 4:13PM here in Scotland, when Tiger two-putted for birdie on the par-5 14th hole, he held a share of the lead in a major championship. It was once unthinkable, but it happened. I saw it with my own eyes.

• Tiger’s last two weekend rounds in the 60s in The Open both happened at Carnoustie and both happened on July 21. In 2007, Woods shot 69 here. On Saturday, that score was clipped by three shots. Tiger shot 65 in the second round of The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2006. He won his third claret jug that week. Tiger last shoot 66 in a major during the second round of the 2011 Masters.

• This is the sixth time that Tiger has recorded three consecutive rounds of par of better to start The Open. He went on to win three of the previous five times.

• One bad swing, the only bad swing of the day according to Tiger, produced the luckiest of breaks. Standing on the 18th tee with an iron in hand, Tiger pulled his tee shot that hit on the top of the Barry Burn and very easily could’ve ended in a watery grave. Instead it ended in thick rough, some 250 yards from the pin. Tiger punted it up the fairway, but got up and down from 83 yards to save par and shoot 66. “I hit my number,” he quipped about hitting wedge to 2 feet.

• On the other hand, the lone bogey came from one poor putt. On the par-3 16th hole, with half of Scotland screaming his name, Tiger missed a 7-footer for par. It was deflating at the time because the last three holes are so difficult. Pars on the last two holes were stellar.

• Final stats: 12 of 15 fairways, 14 of 18 greens and 29 total putts. Tiger hit six drivers and one 3-wood, proving that he was way more aggressive. He hit four drivers on Friday and only one on Thursday.

• One of the aforementioned drivers that he hit on the ninth hole was well left and in some thick round, 170 yards from the hole. A safe approach to 40 feet set him up for and easy two-putt par. But he slammed the putt home and made an improbable birdie. “I hit so many good putts out there today, and this week from distance, I’ve had really good feels,” he said.

• In his own words about his chances of winning: “It certainly is possible. I’ve shown that I’ve been there close enough with a chance to win this year. Given what happened the last few years, I didn’t know if that would ever happen again, but here I am with a chance coming Sunday in a major championship. It’s going to fun.”

Yes, yes it is.

Kisner not expecting awkward night with Spieth

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 7:33 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – It might get awkward in that star-studded rental house Saturday night.

Two of the three Open co-leaders, Jordan Spieth and Kevin Kisner, are sharing a house this week near Carnoustie. Though it’ll be late by the time they both get back to the house Saturday night, they’ll have plenty of time to kill Sunday morning, with their tee times not until nearly 3 p.m. local time.

“Everybody is probably going to get treatment and eating and trying to find a bed,” Kisner said. “I’m sure there’ll be some conversations. There always are. Everybody has a few horror stories or good laughs over something that happened out there. That will probably be the end of it.”

One thing they’re almost certain to discuss is the weather.

After three days of mostly benign conditions, Sunday’s forecast calls for warm temperatures and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

“When you watch any TV, that’s all they talk about – how Sunday’s coming,” Kisner said. “It’s going to be a true test, and we’ll get to see really who’s hitting it the best and playing the best.”

Zach Johnson is also in the house – along with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner – and he rode to the course Saturday with Kisner, with whom he played in the final group, at 4 p.m. It’s unclear whether the co-leaders Sunday will have a similar arrangement.

This is the third year that Spieth and Co. have shared a house at The Open, though Kisner is a new addition to the group.

“It’s the end of the week,” Kisner said. “Everybody’s got a lot of stuff going on. Everybody’s going their separate ways tomorrow. Tomorrow morning we’ll all sit around and laugh on the couch and talk about why that guy’s making so many birdies.”

Tiger narrowly avoids Barry Burn at 18, saves par

By Jay CoffinJuly 21, 2018, 7:25 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Tiger Woods stood on the 18th tee at 5 under par, and everyone at Carnoustie knew the importance of the occasion.

In 2018, 10 years after his last major victory and one year after fusion surgery, Woods had for a few minutes ascended to the top of the Open leaderboard, and the Scottish masses were thrilled. They wanted to see him get the stellar round in the house.

Woods went with iron off the tee and promptly hit what he called his only bad swing of the day. He watch his ball head left, toward the home hole’s infamous Barry Burn. The ball hit an inch from trouble and, instead of kicking left into the burn, bounced right into some thick rough.

“That was the kind of break you need,” NBC’s Johnny Miller said on the telecast. “I’m surprised it didn’t bounce left. All in all, a great break.”

A good 250 yards from the hole and concerned about potentially flirting with the burn in front of the green, Woods bunted up the fairway and left himself 83 yards for his third shot.

He then flew a wedge to 3 feet and made the putt to save par and shoot 66.

“I had an angle at that flag,” Woods said about his approach. “I figured just this nice little one like I practice in the backyard. And I hit my number.”

“That was big for me just to not finish with two bogeys on the last three holes, playing as well as I did,” he said.

Spieth: 'Dream come true' to lead major with Tiger in mix

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 7:13 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Of the top five players on the leaderboard, only Jordan Spieth has won a major.

Then there’s the guy lurking in a share of sixth place.

He has 14 of them.

In each of Spieth’s three previous major victories, he’s never gone up against a healthy and competitive Tiger Woods. Sure, Woods entered the final round of the 2015 Masters in a tie for fifth place, but he wasn’t really in the mix – he was 10 shots behind Spieth.

That won’t be the case Sunday, when Spieth gets to fulfill a childhood dream of chasing a major title with Woods in the mix. They are separated by four shots at Carnoustie.

“He’s certainly going to be in it tomorrow, which is really exciting for us,” Spieth said. “I’ve always wanted to battle it out in a major with Tiger. Who hasn’t? It’s kind of a dream come true just to have the opportunity."

Much like at the Masters earlier this year, Spieth said that he won’t do much leaderboard watching on Sunday. With the wind expected to gust to 25 mph, it’ll be an entirely different test than what the players faced the previous three rounds.

Even if he doesn’t glance at the massive yellow boards, Spieth will be able to tell where Woods is anyway, just based on the crowd noise.

“It’s very cool looking at it from the big picture,” he said, “but my head will be down.”

Spieth alters strategy late, hits driver, makes eagle

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 6:59 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Jordan Spieth’s third-round 65 was jump-started by an eagle on the opening hole after driving the green.

Turns out his decision to take driver on the 380-yard opener wasn’t made until a few minutes before his tee time.

Spieth said that he was going over final instructions with swing coach Cameron McCormick on his way to the first tee when he asked about strategy.

“How about I just sent it on No. 1?” Spieth asked. “And he’s like, ‘I put my chips behind anything that you decide, always.’ That kind of gave me a little extra boost that might have gotten it onto the front of the green.”

Spieth curled in the 15-footer for eagle, the beginning of a bogey-free round that gave him a share of the lead at The Open, along with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

