TT postscript: It's all coming together after 65

By Tiger TrackerJune 29, 2018, 6:26 pm

POTOMAC, Md. - I watched Tiger Woods make seven birdies Friday. He walked in at least two of them. He chipped in another. Here are some thoughts after I got unreasonably excited in unreasonable temperatures.

He's back. Sorry. Had to. Moving on  

• Tiger's second-round 65 was a solid continuation of what Woods put together on the back nine Thursday - minus the short birdie misses. Those were replaced by several long makes. The TaylorMade Ardmore 3, which didn't seem to be any help a day ago, suddenly proved its worth. Overnight, Tiger went from losing more than a shot on the greens to picking up two on the field. He went from holing only 48 feet worth of putts to jarring 122. He drained a 24-footer on his opening hole - preceded by a decision to putt from off the fairway, which he acknowledged was a mistake - and followed that with birdies makes of 19, 15, and 25 feet at Nos. 12, 15 and 3. His only real mistake on the greens was a sloppy three-putt bogey at 17.

• His iron game is starting to get scary good again. Sure, there's still the occasional loose shot - the ball he hit into the weeds at No. 11, for example - but when he isn't knocking down flagsticks, he's flying the ball pin-high to the middle of the green. He also wedged to 2 feet at the par-4 fifth, setting up his final birdie, and for the second day in a row knocked it to inside 7 feet at the par-4 13th. Unfortunately, he's squandered both of those birdie opportunities.

• Perhaps lost in the shuffle is his short game. As of 2 p.m. ET, Tiger was second in the field in strokes gained: around the green. He’s 2-for-2 on sand saves and 8-for-10 scrambling. His best work of the week came at the par-4 18th and got him through his first nine 2 under:

• As for that hole-out, this guy still elicits roars like no one else. A Tiger hole-out is wholly unmistakable. There are some who suffer from Tiger fatigue, but it's always a circus outside the ropes as crowds hope for a single glimpse of greatness. When he actually delivers, when they get to see it in person, they go nuts.

• Here's one tiny detail to watch out for this weekend. Pay close attention to his club selection on the 299-yard, par-4 14th. Woods pulled driver this morning, felt the wind die down, switched to 3-wood, didn't make his best swing, and found the fairway bunker. Asked about it after his round, he conceded that driver is too much club and 3-wood isn't enough to clear the sand unless he absolutely stripes it. That's a hole he'll need to take advantage of if he's serious about contending.

• As for the moral of this long story - because he finally was able to marry the ball striking and the short game and the putting, we didn't have to hear him say, "This is the highest score I could have possibly shot today." That can be so tiresome. Actually, a reporter tried to walk him down that path. Tiger was literally asked, "Were you pleased with the 65? Might have been the highest you could have shot today." His response: "I was happy with it." I almost fainted, and it wasn't from the heat.

Watch: Seven birdies for Woods in Round 2

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 29, 2018, 5:10 pm

After opening in even-par 70, Tiger Woods said he was "very committed" to his new mallet-style putter. That dedication paid off early on Day 2 of the Quicken Loans National.

Starting on the par-5 10th, Woods left a lengthy eagle putt from off the green 24 feet short of the hole, but he made the birdie effort to get to 1 under par.

Woods bogeyed the 11th hole after hitting his second shot in a hazard, but came back with another birdie at the par-3 12th.

At 1 under for the tournament, Woods was six off the lead and T-36 at the time.

Woods missed a 7-footer for birdie on the 13th hole, but after another par at No. 14, he added a third birdie of the day at the 15th.

That put him five back and tied for 26th place.

Woods bogeyed the par-3 17th, but made this tremendous chip shot on the par-4 18th to turn in 2-under 33 and at 2 under for the tournament.

The scoring continued on his second nine. He birdied the par-5 second after reaching the green in two.

And then rolled in this birdie putt at the par-3 third.

At 4 under par for the tournament, Woods stood four off the lead and tied for 14th place.

Woods missed a 17-foot birdie putt at the fourth hole, but knocked this approach shot on the par-4 fifth to 2 feet. The tap-in got him to 5 under and into a tie for 11th, three back.

Woods finished with four consecutive pars for a 5-under 65. He walked off the course four off the lead and tied for 11th place.

Tiger Tracker: Quicken Loans National

By Tiger TrackerJune 29, 2018, 5:05 pm

Tiger Woods made seven birdies and two bogeys for a 5-under 65 in Round 2 of the Quicken Loans National. We tracked him on Friday at TPC Potomac.

The Open 101: A guide to the year's third major

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 29, 2018, 3:00 pm

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about The Open:

What's all this "The Open" stuff? I thought it was the British Open.

What you call it has historically depended on where you were. If you were in the U.S., you called it the British Open, just as Europeans refer to the PGA Championship as the U.S. PGA. Outside the U.S. it generally has been referred to as The Open Championship. The preferred name of the organizers is The Open.

How old is it?

It's the oldest golf championship, dating back to 1860.

Where is it played?

There is a rotation – or "rota" – of courses used. Currently there are 10: Royal Birkdale, Royal St. George's, Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham and St. Annes, all in England; Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland and St. Andrews, Carnoustie, Royal Troon, Turnberry and Muirfield, all in Scotland. Muirfield was removed from the rota in 2016 when members voted against allowing female members, but when the vote was reversed in 2017 it was allowed back in.

Where will it be played this year?

At Carnoustie, which is located on the south-eastern shore of Scotland.

Who has won The Open on that course?

Going back to the first time Carnoustie hosted, in 1931, winners there have been Tommy Armour, Henry Cotton (1937), Ben Hogan (1953), Gary Player (1968), Tom Watson (1975), Paul Lawrie (1999), Padraig Harrington (2007).

Wasn't that the year Hogan nearly won the Slam?

Yep. He had won the Masters and U.S. Open that season, then traveled to Carnoustie and won that as well. It was the only time he ever played The Open. He was unable to play the PGA Championship that season because the dates conflicted with those of The Open.

Jean Van de Velde's name should be on that list, right?

This is true. He had a three-shot lead on the final hole in 1999 and made triple bogey. He lost in a playoff to Lawrie, which also included Justin Leonard.

Who has won this event the most?

Harry Vardon, who was from the Channel Island of Jersey, won a record six times between 1896 and 1914. Australian Peter Thomson, American Watson, Scot James Braid and Englishman J.H. Taylor each won five times.

What about the Morrises?

Tom Sr. won four times between 1861 and 1867. His son, Tom Jr., also won four times, between 1868 and 1872.

Have players from any particular country dominated?

In the early days, Scots won the first 29 Opens – not a shocker since they were all played at one of three Scottish courses, Prestwick, St. Andrews and Musselburgh. In the current era, going back to 1999 (we'll explain why that year in a minute), the scoreboard is United States, nine wins; South Africa, three wins; Ireland, two wins; Northern Ireland, two wins; and Sweden, one win. The only Scot to win in that period was Lawrie, who took advantage of one of the biggest collapses in golf history.

Who is this year's defending champion?

That would be American Jordan Spieth, who survived an adventerous final round to defeat Matt Kuchar by three strokes and earn the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

What is the trophy called?

The claret jug. It's official name is the Golf Champion Trophy, but you rarely hear that used. The claret jug replaced the original Challenge Belt in 1872. The winner of the claret jug gets to keep it for a year, then must return it (each winner gets a replica to keep).

Which Opens have been the most memorable?

Well, there was Palmer in 1961and '62; Van de Velde's collapse in 1999; Hogan's win in 1953; Tiger Woods' eight-shot domination of the 2000 Open at St. Andrews; Watson almost winning at age 59 in 2009; Doug Sanders missing what would have been a winning 3-foot putt at St. Andrews in 1970; Tony Jacklin becoming the first Briton to win the championship in 18 years; and, of course, the Duel in the Sun at Turnberry in 1977, in which Watson and Jack Nicklaus dueled head-to-head over the final 36 holes, Watson winning by shooting 65-65 to Nicklaus' 65-66.

When I watch this tournament on TV, I hear lots of unfamiliar terms, like "gorse" and "whin" and "burn." What do these terms mean?

Gorse is a prickly shrub, which sometimes is referred to as whin. Heather is also a shrub. What the scots call a burn, would also be considered a creek or stream.

S.H. Park (66) takes Women's PGA lead

By Associated Press, Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 2:18 am

KILDEER, Ill. - Sung Hyun Park sees herself rounding back into form.

Winning a second major sure would be a good way to prove it, and to that end, the 24-year-old South Korean player is off to a good start.

Park shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The 2017 U.S. Women's Open Champion birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Kemper Lakes in the third of the LPGA's five majors.

Canada's Brooke Henderson, the 2016 KPMG winner and runner-up last year, was a stroke back with Jessica Korda, Jaye Marie Green and Brittany Altomore.

The 24-year-old Park won the weather-shortened LPGA Texas Classic in May, but followed that with three missed cuts and a tie for 61st last week in Arkansas. After a switch in putters, she believes she is rounding back into form.

The long-hitting Park birdied the par-5 15th to reach 5 under and parred the tough final three holes, finishing with a short putt on 18.

''I felt like something little was missing, especially my putting,'' Park said through an interpreter. ''But this week, I (feel) comfortable.''

The course favors long hitters not only because of the distances by the soft conditions. The leaderboard reflected that.

Full-field scores from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

''I feel like that was really beneficial,'' Henderson said. ''None of the par-5s I can really get to in two, but there's some long par-4s out here. And having a few shorter clubs than my competitors I feel like is a big advantage, and I can take some bunkers out of play, too, which makes the fairway a lot wider, which is a good thing.''

Korda was also glad to be playing on a course like that.

She has five tour victories and her sights set on becoming the second member of her family to capture a major championship. Her father, Petr Korda, won tennis' Australian Open in 1998.

After tying for fourth at the ANA Inspiration this year, Korda missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open. But she's off to a good start in this one.

''Oh, It was great,'' said Korda, the winner in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery. ''Finally, a golf course that benefits the long-hitters. The last couple weeks it's definitely been a lot of 3-woods or even 4-irons off the tees, so this is really, really nice.''

Korda birdied three of the first six holes and ended her round on a rather strong note. She birdied Nos. 14 and 15 before making pars on the final three holes.

Green closed with a birdie on No. 9.

Michelle Wie shot 71, U.S. Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn had an even-par 72, and top-ranked Inbee Park and defending champion Danielle Kang followed at 73.

Lexi Thompson also shot 72, acing the 166-yard sixth hole with an 8-iron. Brittany Marchand also had a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the 175-yard No. 17. She shot 71.

The winner last year at Olympia Fields, Kang fought through a stomachache after she couldn't resist the chocolate chip waffles at breakfast. She knew that was a bad idea no matter how good they looked, and it didn't take long for her to start paying for it.

Kang was already starting to feel sick before she teed off. It bothered her throughout the round, and she even threw up after the ninth hole.

''Just that constant contraction, your stomach contracting,'' said Kang, who was planning to have oatmeal and cereal for breakfast Friday. ''When I'm putting and if I contract too much, I smashed one on 10. I go, 'Oops.'''

She felt it in a double bogey on the par-4 16th. The 419-yarder is a nightmare, with water running the entire right side of the fairway before forming a pond in front of the green. There are also two fairway bunkers on the left as well as a deep one by the green. Kang's stomach was acting up as she sent her third shot sailing over the green, just missing the water.

''I was feeling it over it, and then I just tried to hit through it and hit it way too hard,'' she said.

